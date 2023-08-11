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Chris Tobe
Aug 12, 2023

My autistic daughter was forced out of school at age 20. She only got 10% of the hours of vocational training in her IEP due to COVID. I applied and was given an extra year because of COVID, but they took it back and said it did not apply to autistic kids. I have an attorney trying to settle for $ have not sued yet.

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