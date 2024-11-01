Anne’s Substack

Anne’s Substack

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Warrior Mom's avatar
Warrior Mom
Nov 1, 2024

"I can’t imagine that anyone honestly listening to this speech wouldn’t be alarmed over how sick we are in America today"

Anyone honestly listening... there's the real issue. NOBODY who NEEDS to listen to this, IS listening to this. RFK jr is totally right about the media bias being the cause of all the divisiveness. way too many people I know are voting Dem basically by default, since they consume nothing but things that reinforce their hatred of Trump. they are not voting FOR Harris, they are voting against Trump. they've been so deliberated enraged by the corporate media that the very idea of Trump/MAGA is horrifying. these people are not listening to different views on important issues, they are only interested in hating Trump. period. Harris/Walz, Clinton, Obama... ALL publicly insisting on limitations to our Bill of Rights, rationalizing forever wars, denying the existence of the chronic health epidemic... NONE of these issues are on the radar of HALF the people in this country, all because the MEDIA is the tool of the ruling class. How do we get through to them? at this point, I have NO idea.

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Maurine Meleck's avatar
Maurine Meleck
Nov 1, 2024

Great substack. Great RFK, Jr. Thank you for this, Anne.

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