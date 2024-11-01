Nobody is recognizing that we are being mass poisoned by Big Pharma and Big Food.

For them, for these people, the most valuable asset in America is a sick child. They don’t want your child dead; they want him sick for life. Then he depends on their products.

This was an amazing speech. Robert Kennedy, Jr. talked about freedom and about the chronic disease epidemic, Big Pharma and the corporate takeover of our regulatory agencies, the medical establishment and the media.

This is, of course, a major aspect of Trump’s campaign, making America healthy once again. What’s missing big time is the rest of the political world.

Why isn’t everyone talking about this?

Trump and Kennedy call the chronic disease epidemic an existential threat to our country’s future. So why isn’t anyone on Kamala Harris’s side telling us what steps they’ll take to improve the health of Americans? What will they do about toxic food and unsafe vaccines? How will they end corporate control of our regulatory agencies? It seems donor interests influence what the Dems are allowed to focus on.

Oct 31st

Kennedy spoke for a half hour at this rally, basically recounting his move from the Democratic Party to the Republican Party. He talked about our shared values as Americans and how our freedoms have been eroded. Today it is our government that is undermining our liberty.

The most important relationships come from shared values, and everyone in this auditorium shares the value—they love this country, and they love freedom, and they love our Bill of Rights and our Constitution. I saw those things in danger in a very acute way during the COVID pandemic, and that is one of the principle reasons that I made the decision 19 months ago to run for the President of the United States. And then, a little over a year ago, I left the Democratic Party.

Kennedy recounted his family’s history with the Democratic Party since 1848, but today it’s not the same party.

I didn’t leave the Democratic Party, the Democratic Party left me. The Democratic Party I grew up with was the party of peace. It was the party of civil rights and constitutional rights, particularly freedom of speech. It was the party that had skepticism toward the CIA and the National Security State. It was also the party that was skeptical of Wall Street and the corporate domination of American democracy. It was the party of women’s rights . . . It was the party of democracy. It was the party that fought hard to make sure that every American had the right to vote for the candidate that they chose to vote for. Today’s Democratic Party is the party of war. It’s the party of Dick Cheney. It’s the party of John Bolton. These are the people who lied us into the Iraq war, the greatest foreign policy cataclysm in American history. These are the men who wrote the Patriot Act that introduced the surveillance state and gave the CIA permission to spy on Americans, to propagandize Americans. It’s the party that is trying to dismantle Title9 and let men play women’s sports. The party I grew up with was the party of cops and firefighters and working people, and now, that’s the Republican Party. The Democratic Party is no longer the party that is skeptical of the CIA. The CIA and the neocons wrote Kamala Harris’s speech at the Democratic Convention, the most bellicose, pugnacious that we’ve ever seen at a Democratic Convention. Before she went on, she was immediately preceded by a former CIA director. This would be unthinkable in the Democratic Party I grew up in. They’ve become the party of the swamp, the party of Wall Street, of Big Tech, of Big Data, of Big Pharma, of Big Ag, Big Chemical and the military industrial complex. . . .

Kennedy explained how he decided to work with Donald Trump’s campaign back in August. He recounted a phone call he had from Trump.

. . .and he wanted to end this corrupt merger of state and corporate power that has turned our regulatory agencies predatory against the American public. And he said that he wanted to make America healthy again and end the chronic disease epidemic that is destroying our children and that is an existential threat to our nation.

A nation of the chronically ill and disabled

When my uncle was President and I was a 10 year old boy, the rate of chronic disease in this country was six percent. Today, it’s 60 percent. When my uncle was President, we spent zero on chronic disease in this country. There were no drugs to treat it. Today we spend $4.3 trillion. That’s five times our military budget. It is the largest cost to our nation, and it is bankrupting us. And it is destroying us morally because we are betraying our children by letting these industries poison them. The rate of obesity at that time was three percent. Today, it’s 50 percent in our children. 74 percent of Americans are obese or overweight. We didn’t suddenly become lazy and gluttonous. We are being mass poisoned by corrupt industry. . . This is a national security threat. 77 percent of American kids are no longer qualified for military service because of chronic disease diagnoses. And what are these diseases? They’re obesity, they’re neurodevelopmental disorders. I’m going to list some of them because I’m a 70 year old man, and when I was a boy, I never heard of any of these diseases because nobody had them. . . . I didn’t know anybody with ADD, ADHD, speech delay, language delay, sleep disorders, Tourette syndrome, narcolepsy, ASD or autism. The autism rate in my generation today, in 70 year old men, is one in 10,000. The autism rate in our children is one in 34. In California, . . it’s one in 24. And the rate in boys is much higher. We also saw this explosion of autoimmune diseases like rheumatoid arthritis, and Crohn’s disease and lupus and juvenile diabetes, all of these exotic diseases that we never heard of as a kid. The diabetes rate when I was a kid was effectively zero. A typical pediatrician when I was a young boy, would see one case of diabetes in his lifetime, in his career, a 40 or 50 year career. Today, one out of every three children who walks through his office door is diabetic or prediabetic. And nobody’s talking about it. Nobody’s saying anything.

Mass poisoning

Nobody is recognizing that we are being mass poisoned by Big Pharma and Big Food. And all these allergic diseases that suddenly appeared. I never knew a kid anywhere in any of the schools that I went to that had a peanut allergy or food allergies or eczema. . . . Today, one out of very eight black children in America’s cities has asthma. What is happening to our children?

Speaking out

I saw this happening and I began writing about it, and the media rose up and silenced me in 2005. And nobody would talk about it. The doctors wouldn’t talk about it, the pediatricians wouldn’t talk about it, the scientists, the government officials. And people warned me, if you keep talking about this, you’re going to destroy your career. And I was stunned by this.

Turning to prayer

For 19 years, since 2005, I spend 30 minutes praying everyday when I get out of bed, and my prayer is this. I ask God, for 19 years, to put me in a position where I could end the chronic disease epidemic and bring health back to our children. And in August, God sent me Donald Trump.

The threat from “the medical industrial complex”

Now we’re five days out from an election, and it’s election that we are certain to win if every vote is counted. If all the votes are counted, we’re going to win this election. NOW the medical-industrial complex, I want to remind you of this, I was going to tell you this, . . . When I was seven years old, I went to the inauguration of my uncle as President in Washington, D.C., and three days before that, President Eisenhower, the outgoing President, made what today we have to regard as the most important speech in American history. It was the speech where he told Americans that they should be in fear of the emergence of a military-industrial complex that would erode our democracy, that would subvert our democratic institutions, that would steal our money and steal our resources and bankrupt the middle class in this country and make us weak in the long run. I urge you to go look at that speech, because after he talks about the military industrial complex, he says, and by the way, just as bad is the medical industrial complex which will pervert science, which will lie to the public, which will turn science to serve industrial and corporate interests, the mercantile ambitions of big corporations.

What Kennedy will do

As soon as Donald Trump started talking about giving me the power, he asked me to do three things. He asked me to root out the corruption and end the conflicts of interest in our regulatory agencies and end this corporate capture that has turned our regulatory agencies into sock puppets of the industries they’re supposed to regulate. And he asked me to restore the tradition of gold standard, empirically-based, evidence-based science and medicine in our regulatory agencies. And to restore the transparency so that these agencies must stop hiding science from us when it clashes with the commercial ambitions of the pharmaceutical industry. He doesn’t want me to take vaccines away from people. If you want to take a vaccine, you ought to be able to take it. We believe in free choice in this country. But you ought to know the risks and benefits of everything you take, and we need good science for that. And we need informed consent. He asked me to do that, and then he asked me to end the chronic disease epidemic in this country. He said I want to see results, measurable results in the diminishment of chronic disease within two years. And I said, “Mr. President, I will do that.”

Attacking Kennedy

This has caused a lot of aggravation and apoplexy among a certain class of the medical elites. And today, the Washington Post and NBC and the New York Times and the Wall Street Journal all did articles talking about what a catastrophe it’s going to be if I get anywhere near the medical establishment. And I read the articles because I wanted to see the names of the people who were denouncing me. And every one of them is on the pharma payroll. These are what the media calls experts, but these are the same experts that made us the sickest country in the history of the world.

Keeping us sick

Whatever they’re doing is not working. These are the guys who gave us countermeasures which shutdown our schools, which closed our churches, which shut down 3.3 million businesses in this country—all the little businesses. And they left open the Walmarts and Facebook and all of the big people were cashing in on the pandemic. And these are the people who are treating disease. For them, for these people, the most valuable asset in America is a sick child. They don’t want your child dead; they want him sick for life. Then he depends on their products. And the more statins they prescribe for heart disease, the more heart disease goes up. The more metformin they prescribe for diabetes, the more diabetes we have. The more anti-depressants they prescribe, the more people we have who are depressed. The more Ambien they prescribe, the more insomnia there is. The more opioids they prescribe, the more pain there is. The more Viagra they prescribe, the higher ED goes.

Corrupt, corporate controlled media

This pharmaceutical paradigm is not working, and President Trump wants to do something different. Somebody called me, one of the anchors of ABC, and I had an off the record discussion with him, and he said, there’s so much division in this country. And I said, that’s because you’re causing it. . . .

Kennedy described how his nephew who’s been traveling with him loves President Trump. People who meet Trump love the guy.

So why does half of America hate him? They haven’t met him, and the media is telling them to hate him. I said this, I said, you’re demonizing him. We’re vilifying him. You’re calling us garbage. You’re calling him Hitler. You’re calling him a fascist. And of course, people are going to hate him. And I said, “And by the way, you’re writing all these articles condemning me coming into Washington, dismantling the pharmaceutical paradigm, but where are you getting your salary?” From pharma. He said. “We tell both sides of the story.” And I said, “No, you don’t.” And he said, “Well, President Trump is saying radical things.” I said, “Like what?” He said, “He’s going to pull CBS’s license.” I said, “He ought to pull CBS’s license. “CBS don’t own the airwaves. We do. The people of the United States own the airwaves. “CBS is licensed to use the airwaves but only for a public purpose to advance the public benefit. We have a doctrine in this country called the Fairness Doctrine that says if you’re licensed to own a network, you got to tell the news at least once a day, and you got to be fair to both sides.”

Kennedy recounted that during his run for the presidency over 19 months, he was only allowed on the networks four times. He said that ABC did not allow him on even once.

Kennedy said to the reporter, “The only thing you’ll report on Donald Trump is propaganda to make people despise him.”

Banning drug advertising on TV

One of the things I’m going to advise Donald Trump to do in order to correct the chronic disease epidemic is to ban pharmaceutical advertising on TV. There’s only two countries in the world that allow pharmaceutical advertising on the airwaves. One of them is New Zealand and the other is us, and we have the highest disease rate, and we buy more drugs and they’re more expensive than anywhere in the world. . . .

Kennedy compared our health outcomes to Italy where people live seven years longer than Americans.

What we want

Don’t you want a President who’s going to fix this country? Don’t you want a President who’s going to end the addiction to foreign wars? And don’t you want a President who’s going to end their censorship and surveillance and return freedom of speech to our country? And don’t you want a President who’s going to clean out the corruption and drain the swamp at the regulatory agencies and get the chemicals out of our food and protect our children and restore their health and make America the healthiest country in world, which it was when I was a kid? Don’t you want a President who’s going to make America healthy again? And don’t we deserve a President who will make America great again?

I can’t imagine that anyone honestly listening to this speech wouldn’t be alarmed over how sick we are in America today. The statistics Kennedy cited are shocking. The total failure of our regulatory agencies and mainstream medicine to address this disaster is proof that they’ve been bought off by the industries that are destroying us.

It all has to change.

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