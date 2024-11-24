Anne’s Substack

Anne’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Maurine Meleck's avatar
Maurine Meleck
Nov 24, 2024

As always, a terrific substack. It hits you right in the gut.

Reply
Share
1 reply by Anne Dachel
Eileen's avatar
Eileen
Nov 24, 2024

Makes you want to cry, and then the anger takes over!! Just a small correction in the headline to your from you!

Reply
Share
1 reply by Anne Dachel
6 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Anne Dachel · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture