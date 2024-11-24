, Robert Kennedy explains how modern pediatric medicine works. They are not there for your child. Your child is there for them.

If you’re a parent, and you want to be a good parent, you need to do your own research about everything today because everybody’s lying to you.

The typical pediatrician’s office makes about 50 percent of its funding comes from vaccines—not actually from selling the individual vaccines—from the traffic.

And today, every kid goes to the doctor at least 10 times to get their vaccines, and that foot traffic in and out of the office is a major part of the business plan for the pediatrician’s office.

And then they’re also rewarded by Blue Cross Blue Shield which has a reward schedule for pediatricians. [Pediatricians] who vaccinate 80 or 85 percent of the kids in their office get these giant bonuses, hundreds of thousands of dollars that they make making sure 85 percent of the kids are vaccinated.

And that’s why they throw you out of the office if you fight back.

It’s not because they care so much about your particular kid; it’s that you’ll throw off the metrics and you lose them their bonuses.

Part of the responsibility of being a parent is, unfortunately, is to not trust everything your doctor says.