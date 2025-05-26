MAHA REPORT

On May 22nd Robert Kennedy Jr. reported on what he wants to focus on to end the chronic disease epidemic in America, especially when it comes to our children.

During the presentation this comment by Kennedy stood out to me:

It’s common sense that research funded by corporations deserves more scrutiny than independent studies.

Studies show no link

I have said countless times over the past two decades, no one asks who funded the studies debunking a link between vaccines and autism. No one asks if the researchers had money ties to the vaccine makers. And I’ve never seen any study that was described as “independent.”

This is what Politico said about Kennedy’s MAHA report:

The commission led by the health secretary says physicians often have the wrong prescription for America’s ills. From food to pharma, Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. took on all the suspects he’s long maligned in a report on health threats to kids — along with one unexpected one: Doctors. Laced throughout the report from Kennedy’s Make America Healthy Again Commission are accusations against doctors — for reportedly being influenced by the pharmaceutical industry to overprescribe certain medications and for failing to treat the root causes of disease. The report, released Thursday, calls out the American Medical Association, the country’s leading physicians’ group, by name for adopting a policy the report claims discourages providers from deviating from standard practices and scientists from studying adverse vaccine reactions. The surprise focus on physicians — softened in the report by calling them “well-intended” — comes after weeks of furious lobbying by the food, pharmaceutical and farming industries who feared being demonized by the review. Instead, the report adopts an argument popularized by Kennedy and many of his colleagues in President Donald Trump’s health department during the Covid pandemic, that the medical profession is dominated by groupthink and has been swayed by corporate interests. Doctors fear speaking out against conventional guidance, the theory goes, for fear of being ostracized. That, the report says, has curtailed research into the causes of chronic disease. “This report brings to the forefront a body of scientific research that has been largely ignored as we have been so busy as doctors in the modern health care system, billing and coding and seeing patients in short visits,” Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Marty Makary told reporters in a call Thursday. . . . Kennedy has long opposed corporate influence in the health care world and has surrounded himself with deputies, including Makary and National Institutes of Health Director Jay Bhattacharya, who gained notice for criticizing the public health establishment for government missteps during the pandemic. They’ve claimed that a culture of fear has prevented scientists and other public health experts from questioning why autism case rates have increased. “Scientists are often afraid to ask fundamental questions, for fear that they might get an answer that will lead to them being smeared by the press, being attacked by fellow scientists and losing their reputation,” Bhattacharya told reporters Thursday. He also called much of medical literature “unreliable.” The review, which Trump ordered Kennedy to pursue in February to assess chronic disease among children and seek solutions, says the rise in illness is likely the result of ultraprocessed food, exposure to chemicals, lack of exercise, stress and overprescription of drugs. It says physicians who diagnose and treat children with conditions including attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder and depression are prone to “over-pathologization” of mental health issues in youth, preferring to medicate kids instead of trying to find the underlying causes of their illnesses and alleviate them. It also criticizes industry-supported education of physicians, which it says “typically promotes drugs, encourages off-label prescribing, and contributes to polypharmacy in kids,” which occurs when they take several medications at once. . . . Punishing doctors for deviating from government guidance “discourages practitioners from conducting or discussing nuanced risk-benefit analyses that deviate from official guidelines — even when those analyses may be clinically appropriate,” the report says.

Kennedy described our doctors as ‘well-intended’ but often heavily influenced by the pharmaceutical industry. I have long wondered what doctors tell themselves when healthy, normally developing children suddenly or gradually lose learned skills and become autistic—something that happens to 30 percent of autistic children. Do they look for something in the child’s environment that could have triggered this decline? Do they suspect the battery of vaccines lined up for the well-baby visit could be the culprit? OR, do they just figure that’s part of the mystery of autism and the latest vaccinations were just a coincidence?

Do doctors think for themselves?

When my daughter was 10, she received the Hep B series, which at the time contained mercury. After the third dose, she went into conclusions two days later and almost died from seizures. She was still seizing when the ambulance got her to the hospital. All the doctors were clueless as to why this healthy, active little girl suddenly developed seizures. They were sure that it had no link to those vaccines. There was no question in their minds, they had been so well indoctrinated NOT to think for themselves and assess what they were seeing right before their very eyes.

I asked Dr. Ken Stoller, someone who has stood up to the mainstream medical establishment throughout his medical career, about Kennedy’s comments, and here’s his response.

Doctors are “slaves to Big Pharma”

Physicians are well indoctrinated, so if they were “well-intended” that went out the window under the pernicious influence of Big Pharma. The perfect slave doesn’t know they are a slave and so it is with physicians. Slaves to Big Pharma. The entire training paradigm is based on training physicians to be sale reps for Big Pharma’s products, which might be okay if Pharma had clean hands but they don’t.

GI disease

I will give you a few examples. Most have heard of Ulcerative colitis and Crohn’s disease. Physicians are taught it is a mystery autoimmune disease often needs immunosuppressants. Very expensive immunosuppressants. Now, Big Pharma knows what causes these diseases… it is the same disease found in deer and cattle – Johne’s disease cause by Mycobacterium avium paratuberculosis. They know that, physicians would know that too if they read the medical literature, but by design they are kept in the dark so Big Pharma can profit by giving patients the exact opposite intervention that they need.

Irritable bladder

Then there is chronic irritable bladder some women have… Big Pharma, wanting a customer for life, pushes something to mask the pain without informing anyone chronic irritable bladder is usually caused by an anaerobic UTI.

Alzheimer’s

It has been known for over a decade that Alzheimer’s disease is a brain infection driven by spirochetes. The infection needs to be treated first and foremost, but if it were understood this was just an infection then entire industries would crumble.

Acid reflux

The most mundane example is gastroesophageal reflux. It is caused by a lack of acid in the stomach, as it is the acid that closes off the sphincter. All you need to do is take some vinegar before going to bed. But what is the corporate solution, sell antacids. The exact opposite intervention that is called for. If this was understood there would be no need for all those antacid products, proton pump inhibitors, etc. These are not secrets but are kept out of medical education by design because they would interfere with Pharma marketing goals.

We may wonder why the medical community is totally clueless when it comes to autism, but clearly that’s their standard. They don’t want to know.

