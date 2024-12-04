Radio host Steve Gruber interviewed Dr. Peter McCullough, cardiologist and internist, on the Real America’s Voice broadcast recently. They talked about Trump’s nominees for top jobs in his administration. Trump isn’t making his selections from inside the current agencies. Instead, he’s choosing “outsiders” to make big changes.

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Signals to Agencies that Internal Corruption Will End

In the course of this seven minute interview, Dr. McCullough, Chief Scientific Officer at the Wellness Co., made it clear, there will be opposition to Trump’s choices.

Gruber said he hopes to see an end to the blatant corruption in our health care agencies.

And although this talk was mostly about reforming the food industry, everyone knows that Big Pharma will have their sights aimed directly at Robert Kennedy because he threatens to expose the corruption, collusion and cover-up surrounding the unchecked, unsafe vaccine program in America.

Gruber:

. . .We're seeing names like his, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., people that have a real interest. These are people that were silenced, shut down, deplatformed, canceled during COVID for telling the truth. Are we going to hear the truth now, do you hope?

Dr. McCullough said he is hopeful as well. He noted that Trump is moving fast to put people in critical positions.

The unique thing here is Trump has nominated them earlier than usual. Normally, these are three months into the new term. So three critical physician positions are set. There's a fourth one, which is the assistant secretary to HHS, still yet to be nominated. Then, of course, RFK. So with a new cast of doctors at the top, as opposed to advancing people within the agencies, we have, I think, a real chance for investigation, as you pointed out, and then meaningful change.

Gruber is looking forward to honest science on the pandemic, including the “science of the injections.”

So now we get a chance to actually study the science of the injections, of the lockdowns, the damage it did to young people, all of these things that have happened. The problems with heart attacks in young people, all of these things get a true evaluation now from a medical perspective. At least that's the hope.

We’ve been here before, according to McCullough.

Yeah, we need to call everybody to Washington. This is very similar to 1964 when Luther Terry literally called everybody to Washington to give the Surgeon's General report on smoking.

That's basically what broke a big tobacco's grip on the medical community was a Surgeon's General report in a convening of the experts.

Maybe we will see Trump’s appointees breaking Big Pharma’s grip on the medical community currently in America.

Next McCullough specifically talked about what Robert Kennedy’s role would be in improving the health of Americans. Steve Gruber cited his personal talks with Kennedy and his plans to get rid of the toxins in our food.

And [Kennedy] points out aptly that we feed ourselves so many things that are illegal in Europe and Australia and New Zealand. You can't even have those things in the ingredients list. And all of a sudden, here's Big Food, the big food companies, the big agricultural companies pushing back against Kennedy. No surprise, is it?

McCullough explained that Kennedy is going to face massive opposition from Big Food and Big Pharma and their lobbyists in Congress.

Now, can you imagine this opposition politics, which is funded by the lobbyist groups, both Big Food and Big Pharma now, with all their operatives looking to dig up all kinds of dirt on Kennedy and spoil his confirmation? You can see that this is going to happen now. This is so obvious. Two major lobbyist groups against a same, you know, pointed all their efforts and resources against the same nominee. So get ready. Robert F. Kennedy is going to be in for the Senate confirmation battle of his life.

Gruber made this comparison to when the effects of tobacco were finally exposed in the 1960s.

And [Kennedy] talks about the different food dyes and the different carcinogenic properties of some of these things. And again, we allow the kids of America to eat, for you and I to eat if we so choose. And it shouldn't be there. You talk about tobacco and how damaging and dangerous it came to light in 1964. Do you think we're going to see a similar light shown on the food supply in America this time around?

McCullough:

I really do. There's a tremendous number of stakeholders who now are focused on this. So many unnecessary things, like all of these food dyes to try to make the food look more bright or colorful. They're not needed. I think the biggest deal will be getting trans fats out of the food supply.

Change is coming

McDonald's and the fast food companies already have it out of their cooking oils. Heart attack rates were dropping in New York, but they're still in granola bars, cookies, microwave popcorn. frozen pizzas. These trans fats, the American Heart Association says directly causes heart attacks, should be taken out of the food supply. It's going to mean re-engineering of a lot of products on the shelves. Big food is going to oppose it, but it is healthier. And you know, all the doctors, the FDA, the World Health Organization, everybody's behind this to get these trans fats or these partially hydrogenated soybean and seed oils out of the American diet.

Maybe the food industry will meekly comply and suddenly announce that they’re now making all their ultra-processed products safer, but that will never happen regarding vaccines, in my opinion.

I think it is years too late for Big Pharma to have this “come to Jesus moment” where they admit that their vaccines are damaging children on a worldwide scale.

No one at the FDA or CDC will ever take the blame for approving and promoting products that have harmed now multiple generations of children.

Kennedy is going to have his biggest battle over the vaccine program, but I am also hopeful that as the American people wake up to the truth about our toxic food, they’ll realize that same industry control over federal regulators has been going on with Big Pharma and vaccines.

It will be hard to sell the idea, “All right, our food may be making us sick, but don’t worry, all the liability-free vaccines on the ever-increasing childhood schedule are safe and effective.”

This is the perfect time to expose the wholesale corruption everywhere.

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