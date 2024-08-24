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Maurine Meleck's avatar
Maurine Meleck
Aug 24, 2024

well, for sure other countries also have a lot of sick children. See disabled children in Ebgland and Scotland for example-ones you write about. His speech was nothing short of brilliant. I was just flicking stations and heard a panelist on MSNBC(ugh) say she didn't believe that Kennedy had any followers and would make no difference in the election. These people are so ignorant. Flicked it off. Thanks Anne. Great reporting.

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