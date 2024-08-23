Anne’s Substack

Anne’s Substack

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Peace's avatar
Peace
Aug 29, 2024

Thanks for the transcript!! I'm glad to hear from him that he is absolutely for medical freedom to choose. I had heard him state otherwise in 2019.

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KM's avatar
KM
Aug 23, 2024

Brilliant. Thank you for sharing!

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