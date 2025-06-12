I’ve recently been writing about how the mainstream print and broadcast media has been out to discredit Robert Kennedy for daring to eliminate the current members of the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices because of their often undisclosed financial ties to the pharmaceutical industry.

ABC, NBC, CNN, New York Times, Washington Post, you name it, they’re vilifying him for doing it.

In story after story news outlets cite experts (often with their own undisclosed pharma connections) who denounce Kennedy’s actions. But the one thing they’re not doing is INTERVIEWING KENNEDY.

HUH?

I’m sure Bobby would be readily available to present his reasons for sacking ACIP, but no one seems to want to hear what they are.

THANK YOU, C-SPAN! In this two minute video clip, Kennedy tells the truth about how an industry bought the overseers.

VIDEO: Robert Kennedy Jr. on corruption at ACIP and phony vaccine trials.

Kennedy:

In terms of changes to ACIP, this has been a long time coming. More than two decades ago Congress investigated ACIP. The Government Oversight Committee found that, for example, that year, which was 2003, they gave one example that four out of the five people who added the rotavirus vaccine to the schedule had direct financial interests in that vaccine. One of those individuals voted the rotavirus vaccine onto the vaccine [schedule] and sold his vaccine that he had in development for $186 million. He said he won the lottery

For exact quote, see Newsweek, 10/24/08, Dr. Paul Offit: Debunking the Vaccine-Autism Link He won't give a precise amount, but says "it's like winning the lottery."

Kennedy continues

That year Congress said that 97 percent of the people on ACIP had undisclosed conflicts. People have known about this for years. Probably the worst example of malevolent malpractice has been adding all of these new products to the schedule without doing pre-licensing safety studies. In 1986 there were 11 vaccines on the schedule. Today a compliant child must take between 69 and 92 vaccines to stay in school in some states. And not one of them has been safety tested in a pre-licensing placebo controlled trial. And that is just malpractice. So the people who are in charge of that are now gone. We’re going to bring people onto the ACIP panel, not anti-vaxxers. We’re bringing people on who are credentialed scientists, who are highly credentialed physicians, who are going to do evidence-based medicine. Who are going to be objective, and who are going to follow the science and make critical public health determinations for our children based upon the best science.

If I were a young mother who wants to trust the advise from my child’s doctor, I’d panic over this revelation. What if the vaccine safety claims are based on phony science? What if my doctors doesn’t really know what he or she is talking about because they’ve been fed the same lies?

Put $50,000 in the right hands and you can test battery acid as skin lotion

—Movie: The Constant Gardener 2005