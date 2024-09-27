In this short video, Robert Kennedy, Jr. explains how the unregulated food industry is poisoning our children. We have the sickest kids on the planet, and things have to change.

Enough Is Enough

Sep 25, 2024

The Democrats, who claim to be all about health care have stood by watching other countries ban these poisons that make our kids sick. Enough is enough. President Trump and I are going to stop the mass poisoning of American children.

VIDEO 5:44

Robert Kennedy, Jr.:

This is what most Americans innocently put into their bodies these days, and most alarmingly, into the bodies of their children.

And it’s no coincidence that Americans die earlier than Canadians or Germans or Italians or Japanese or Koreans or Australians or most any other comparable country.

And it wasn’t always that way. Until the early 1990s, our life expectancy was the same or better than other developed countries.

Then suddenly, more and more Americans began suffering from chronic diseases, from obesity, cancer, diabetes, kidney disease, Alzheimer’s, heart disease and all kinds of autoimmune diseases.

Our maternal mortality rate soared to the highest of any developed country on earth, same with infant mortality.

Like the frog in the slowly boiling water, we didn’t really notice as we got sicker and sicker. We’ve grown now to accept chronic disease conditions as normal.

But now, in 2024, we’re finally waking up to this cataclysm, and we’re asking ourselves, how in the world did this happen?

A big part of it is our diet. Restaurants that serve contaminated food are fined or shut down.

But when it’s the government that approves the poisons in our food, a few people get very, very rich, and the toxins end up in every supermarket aisle.

Let me show you what I mean.

Doritos, Cheez-its, Cap’n Crunch, Gummy Bears, everyone knows that these are junk foods, so maybe you wouldn’t be too surprised to see that the ingredients include a lot of poisons, including a harmful yellow dye called tartrazine or yellow dye #5.

What you may not know is that this dye was originally made out of the sludge that’s left over when you turn coal into coke for blast furnaces. It’s called coal tar, and I’ve actually sued many big industries for legacy contamination of coal tar all around the country because it’s so toxic and so harmful to the environment and human beings.

A century ago, it was just an obnoxious industrial byproduct that everybody was trying to figure out ways to get rid of.

One of the ways that they did that was by paving roads, but then a British chemist figured out that the coal tar could be to derive fabric dye.

And if fabric dye, why not food?

Food manufacturers began using it to cover up the discoloration of low quality foods that they wanted to pass off on unsuspecting customers.

They didn’t know back then that this yellow dye, tartrazine, causes tumors, asthma, developmental delays, neurological damage, ADD/ADHD, hormone disruption, gene damage, anxiety, depression, intestinal injuries.

Well, we know it now. We’ve known this for decades. That’s why tartrazine is heavily restricted in other countries.

In some countries, foods with tartrazine have a warning label that it may cause ADHD in children.

Today it’s made from petroleum, not coal tar. Either way, it’s crazy to add this to your kid’s favorite foods.

It doesn’t even change the flavor. This yellow dye isn’t just in junk food, it’s in the foods that we consider healthy.

It’s in everyday kids’ snacks like popcorn, mac and cheese, fruit snacks. It’s in sports

like Gatorade and so-called vitamin water.

It’s even added to chicken broth, to corn, to pickles, to mustard, and to yogurt.

And so, of course, our kids get sick, and we lovingly feed them chewable vitamins which have, surprise, tartrazine. And so the cycle continues until the coughs and asthma kick in, at which point you go to pick up some cough syrup—and yeah, you guessed it—TARTRAZINE!

I’ve been picking on tartrazine today, but that’s just one of at least a hundred chemical poisons that our health agencies allow into our children’s food.

I can make a video just like this about red #40, BHA, BHD, potassium bromate, chemical after chemical, and on and on and on.

IF just one of them can cause all of these problems, imagine what they’re doing in combination.

THAT’S never been studied.

If we took all of these chemicals out, our nation would get healthier immediately.

We’d have fewer sick days. We’d have better focus. We’d have less anxiety. Our kids would learn more easily. We’d lose weight. We’d have more energy. We’d have fewer tumors and longer lives.

It’s not all dark. Over the past 16 years, the government has banned eight chemical additives that cause cancer, genetic damage, asthma and many of the other health conditions as tartrazine does,

And you know what’s interesting? All eight of those critical steps forward in our kids’ health were taken under President Trump.

But the Democrats who claim to be all about health care have stood by watching other countries ban these poisons that make our kids sick, asthmatic, hyperactive and depressed. They left them on every supermarket shelf in America. They even used your tax money to put them in your kid’s school lunch.

So their Big Food and their Big Ag donors probably gave them all that golden handshake and the big money hug. And their Big Pharma donors probably called them up and thanked them also because now they’re going to make billions selling Adderall, Prozac and rescue inhalers.

Enough is enough!

President Trump and I are going to stop the mass poisoning of American children.

Together, we’re going to make America healthy again.

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