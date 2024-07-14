Govt "is too corrupt to trust them on these issues"

More of the remarkable and frank discussion on Kennedy’s vision of his presidency.

He dismissed that idea that he’s anti-vaccine and revealed the liability-free status of the vaccine makers who have no incentive to produce a safe product.

Part two:

Kennedy was asked if education is “on the brink of catastrophic collapse”?

Kennedy: I think it’s already collapsed.

The outcomes that you just inventoried is evidence of an utter collapse of the system. We can fix the system, but you need to be able to do something disruptive.

Kennedy was asked about taxes, and he said he wouldn’t raise taxes. He was adamant that we can’t continue spending and adding trillions more to the national debt.

Kennedy pointed out that the chronic disease epidemic is costing us $4.3 trillion

We have to end that. We have to or we’re dead. It’s 4.3. It’s five times our military budget. We’ve gone from six percent of GDP to healthcare to about 18 percent. Six percent when my uncle was President, 18 percent today, and it’s growing exponentially.

We spend more on healthcare than any other country in the world. Two or three times per capita what the Europeans, and we’re 79th in health outcomes.

We’re behind Costa Rica. We’re behind Mongolia. We’re behind Cuba. We’re behind Nicaragua.

Dr. Phil: How is that even possible?

There are fifty countries in the world where a mother has a better chance of surviving childbirth than America. Fifty-one countries where the infant has a better chance of surviving than America.

America! How is that possible?

Kennedy: When you and I were kids we had the best health care system in the world. . . .

Today, we have the worst. We have extraordinary doctors in this country, extraordinary, that are doing things that are incredibly innovative, but we have the worst health outcomes because of chronic disease, and we’ve got to figure out what’s causing it, eliminate it.

. . . It’s glyphosate, which is the act ingredient in Roundup. It’s the neonicotinoid pesticides. It’s atrazine. It’s PFAs, the forever chemicals that are in all of our child’s pajamas. They’re in our furniture. . . . It’s high fructose corn syrup.

Dr. Phil: These other countries don’t have that?

Kennedy: No. If you want to drink a Coke, drink a Mexican Coke cause they don’t allow it down there.

There’s a thousand ingredients in our food that are banned in Europe.

We’re mass poisoning an entire generation of kids. These kids are obese. It’s not because they suddenly got lazy. It’s because we’re mass poisoning them.

As President, I’m going to put an end to that. I’m going to say we’re going to give drug development and chronic disease a little break for eight years.

We’re going to find out why our kids are the sickest kids in the world, find out why they have diabetes, why they have asthma . . . larger than any other country in the world.

Dr. Phil was concerned that this would mean more big government.

Kennedy: You have powerful industries like high fructose corn syrup that has millions of farmers who’ve been sucked into that industry. Those companies have on their payrolls the chair of all the agricultural committees on both houses. They own the USDA.

So the question is, even if you found out that high fructose corn syrup was a large cause of the obesity epidemic and diabetes epidemic, could you do anything about it? That’s the question.

And I know I can do it, and I’ll tell you how. And all the things that I promise when I’m running, are things that I can do without the help of Congress cause I know how things work.

I know you can’t count on Congress anymore.

I’m going to go down to NIH, and I’m going to say to them, we’re going to find out what’s causing these and we’re going to do a lot of science on them.

Once you have that science that makes that causal connection between an exposure and an injury, you pass a threshold in the federal court called the Daubert threshold which allows attorneys to bring lawsuits.

When we brought the Monsanto lawsuit, everybody said you can never get Roundup, they’re too powerful.

The first case, we won $289 million on. The second case, we won $89 million. The third case, we asked the jury for a billion, and they gave us $2.2 billion.

And then Monsanto came to the negotiating table, and they agreed to remove glyphosate from home gardening products.

You can’t do it through Congress, but you can do it by generating enough really high quality, good quality science so that the attorneys can come in and do it.

And it’s the market fixing the problem, rather than government.

Kennedy talked specifically about the enormous national debt and the over-spending by government and the hidden regressive tax in inflation.

Kennedy has a plan to end the war in Ukraine and stop the threat from Russia through negotiation.

13:49

Dr. Phil asked Kennedy why we were letting the Chinese gain such a foothold in the U.S. Kennedy said that China doesn’t want a war with us. We need “fair trade policies” with China.

16:45

As far as DEI policies, Kennedy said, “I believe in equal opportunity, not equal outcomes.”

17:00

Dr. Phil asked about the universities and their pro-Hamas protests all over the countries.

Israel today is facing an existential crisis. Its actual existence is in doubt. Israel is in a five front war. . . .

What we saw on October 7th came from a place of pure hatred from people, from kids who were raised from when they’re in kindergarten to utterly dehumanize Jews and to be sworn to believe that its glory is to kill them. . . .

21:08

When asked about healing the divisions in this country, Kennedy said this.

I said a little over a year ago, 13 months ago when I announced that I was not going to feed into the vitriol and the anger and the division. I was not going to focus on the culture war issues that are used to keep us all apart, at each other’s throats.

I was going to focus on the values that keep us all together that we all share in common.

What I found is that those values occupy much greater landscape than the little culture war issues: abortion, guns, trans rights, the ones we’re all fighting about all the time.

Everybody wants to fix our schools. Everybody wants teachers to be properly paid. Everybody wants to take care of our vets who are suffering from PTSD.

And everybody wants to end the corrupt merger of state and corporate power. . . .

Republicans and Democrats, everybody want clean food for our children, to get rid of all these chemicals. . . .

These issues are framed today in a way that is calculated to keep us at each other’s throats. . . .

My job is to shrink government and make it less expensive and more efficient. . . .

Kennedy again said that biggest expense right is chronic disease and the military industrial complex.

Kennedy promised that he would never lockdown society and force a vaccine on people like was done during COVID.

Dr. Phil asked Kennedy about the roadblocks the White House put in his way like no secret service and no place in the debate.

Kennedy emphasized that he is going to win.

I am not a spoiler. A spoiler is somebody who cannot win, and they stay in and disrupt the expectations of somebody who can.

Kennedy does not expect to be the candidate of the Democrat Party if Biden doesn’t run. There is too much corporate control in that party.

Dr. Phil acknowledged that Kennedy made “compelling arguments about the things that we’ve talked about.” . . .

Know who you’re voting for, find out what they stand for, what they really think, feel, believe and are committed to, and then make your vote. , , ,

37:24

Kennedy:

I have the highest favorability rating of any of the people that they’ve polled.

So given a choice, people would rather vote for me, and they would rather vote for a candidate that inspires them and that gives them hope for our country and for their future, for rebuilding the middle class, for ending this debt crisis, etc. and winding down the wars.

But many of them say that they’re going to vote for President Biden because otherwise Trump will get elected, so it’s out of fear. And the same is true to some extent of President Trump. . . .

They’re relying on fear to get the other one elected and the division, and that division that amplifies that division because they can’t solve that division. That is really critical that we need to solve right not because they feed on it and they profit from it and they rely on it.

They rely on you hating the other guy.

I just say, let’s talk about the issues that we all agree on because that’s how to make America better.

If I can get people to vote out of hope, then I’ll win the election.

If they continue to vote out of fear between now and November, then I’m going lose.

38:30

Kennedy addressed the issue of vaccines.

One of the big defamations about me is that I’m anti-vaccine, which is what people have said about me for 20 years, and I’ve always said, I am not anti-vaccine.

I’m fully vaccinated myself—not with COVID. All my childhood vaccines, my kids were all fully vaccinated. My issue is, like every medicine, vaccines cause injuries, and we know this because the vaccine courts have paid out billions of dollars.

The other thing they say is that we shouldn’t talk about them because it will harm public faith in the program, and that is where I differ.

I think, no matter how rare they are, we need to take care of people who are injured, and that’s the group I am concerned about.

There are a lot of people who say, when I try to talk about this, I get gaslit. I get marginalized. I get vilified; I get my job taken away. I think that’s wrong

This is the only product that you can’t sue. As you know, the Vaccine Act passed in 1986. You can’t them if you’re injured, so there’s silence about injuries.

What I say is, if they know they can be sued, they behave better.

The four companies that make all 72 of the vaccines that are now mandated for our children, those four companies have paid something like $79 billion in criminal penalties over the past 20 years for other products they make for which they can be sued.

We should be particularly careful about protecting people who are injured, and that’s all I’m saying.

I’m never going to take anybody’s vaccine. If vaccines are working for you, then God bless you.

I believe in choice, in liberty. That government shouldn’t be ordering people to take a product, particularly one that is protected from liability.

My default position is always going to be freedom and freedom of choice, and we ought to be able to have the right to make informed choices.

The government has shown that it’s too corrupt, and its relationship with the pharmaceutical industry is too corrupt to trust them on these issues.

We need oversight, and we need safeguards. That’s my position on vaccines.

Not that we should get rid of them, and it’s not that they’re bad, it’s just that, let’s take care of the people who get injured.

Dr. Phil concluded that this interview was “very revealing” and gave people an honest look at Kennedy’s positions.

Dr. Phil: I’ve talking to my audience leading up to this, and I said, I want to know what really matters to you. What’s important to you, and it comes down to the same two things.

Safety, they want to be safe, and they don’t feel safe right now. They don’t feel mentally and emotionally safe. They don’t feel physically safe. . . . That involves the border, and it involves criminality on the streets, and that involves border.

A lot of them have problems with the fact that we’re no longer seem to be able a nation. People get arrested and turned right back out, so they just, they don’t feel safe, and the other is financial security. . . .

They just tell me, these politicians, they just don’t read the room. They’re asking us to meet them where they are. They don’t seems to want to meet us where we are.

Kennedy: That’s my focus. How do we rebuild the American middle class? More than half the people in this country are making $5000 dollars less than the cost of basic human needs, and they’re putting that money on their credit cards.

A couple of months ago, we hit a milestone, a trillion dollars of tech credit card debt.

A guy at the gym yesterday told me that he’s paying—he just got a credit card bill charging 34 percent interest.

If the Mafia did that, they would be in jail for loan sharking.

All those companies are owned by Black Rock, State Street and Vanguard, These mechanisms for shifting wealth upward, and they are strip mining; they are vacuum cleaning the wealth and the equity from the American middle class.

They’ve declared war on the middle class in this country.

We cannot support this country with an oligarchy of billionaires

President Trump and President Biden, during 500 day lockdown, created 500 new billionaires, and they shifted $4.3 trillion north from the American middle class to this new oligarchy.

You can’t sustain democracy if you’ve just got a very, very wealthy above and widespread poverty below. That’s where we are in this country today.

Dr. Phil: They need to hear you talk about that because, I’m telling you, they think, he’s a Kennedy, Kennedy’s a wealthy family. It’s American royalty. He doesn’t connect with us, doesn’t know where we are.

Kennedy: I’ve been sitting at kitchen tables like that for my whole careet. The career that I choose is representing people.

My father, many years ago, he would bring us to southeast Washington, to Appalachia, and he would bring us to the Indian reservations and to the Rust Belt, and he would say to us—

We would go into people’s houses and talk about how they lived, and he would say, these are our people. These are Kennedy people because the big shots, they don’t need Kennedys. It’s the people who are struggling to make this country a great nation, and are struggling with their day-to-day lives. And they don’t have a voice in Washington. That’s what you’re supposed to do with your life.

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