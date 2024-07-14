After listening to the facts that Robert Kennedy, Jr. reveals about our regulators there is only one conclusion: THERE IS NO OVERSIGHT.

Our federal health agencies have been bought by the industries they’re supposed regulate.

RFK Jr. Part one

| Part 1 | Ep. 228 | Phil in the Blanks Podcast

Dr. Phil: As we enter the heart of the 2024 presidential race, RFK Jr. aims to do what no third party candidate has ever done: win the presidency.

Will we have another Kennedy in the White House, or will he tip the scales towards either former President Trump or President Biden?

This is a pivotal moment in American politics, reminiscent of those rare occasions when a third party candidate shook up the status quo. . . .

Tonight I’ll dive into where RFK Jr. stands in one of the highest stakes elections of our lifetime. . . .

Could he be the wildcard no one saw coming?

Dr. Phil asked Kennedy why he wants to be President.

Kennedy: . . .I saw something happening to my country that I couldn’t really imagine. I saw this huge division that’s so toxic now and so poisonous. . . .

I don’t think we’ve seen anything like this since the American Civil War, and it’s all amplified by the social media algorithms that are pushing us further and further into our positions into these kinds of tribal positions.

But the origin of it is, I believe, the capture of our political parties by corporate interests, and the corruption that’s come from that, and the political parties are fueling that fire.

I think this presidential campaign will cost about $15 billion, and that money is coming from these big corporations and this new kind of oligarchy of billionaires, and when donate the money, they expect something in return.

It’s transformed the political parties away from democracy. Their function is to advance the mercantile interests of the corporations that are funding them.

Dr. Phil: Is that true on both sides, Democrat and Republican?

Kennedy: . . . They’re both owned by interests that are not necessarily America’s interests.

And I felt I was in a unique position to talk about this because I’ve spent my entire career, 40 years suing agencies and large polluters and the agencies that they’ve now captured.

I’ve sued almost all of them. I’ve sued EPA as much as any other attorney. I’ve sued CDC, NIH, FDA, the public health agencies, the FCC, the USDA. And when you do this litigation, yu get a PhD in corporate capture and how to unravel it.

I also had a clarity of vision about what this country is supposed to look like, and I feel I’m in a unique position to see how far it departed from those values.

Dr. Phil asked Kennedy about his chances of winning and Kennedy is confident he can.

11:23

Kennedy: . . . There’s an entire national press out there that is very opposed to me.

I would say to people is just listen to what I’m saying rather than other people’s characterizations of me, and that’s the most I can do.

I know that what I’m doing right now is what I’m supposed to be doing. So I feel comfortable in my soul with that decision, and I’m working aw shard as I can to make sure, to save this country.

Ultimately, it’s in God’s hands.

I have to work as hard as I can, and the slings and arrows that I take from people outside need to be irrelevant to me. . . .

Dr. Phil asked Kennedy if he has a perception problem, and Kennedy agreed he does.

13:55

Kennedy: . . . Let me give you an example: the connection between atrazine, which is a chemical that is in about 63 percent of America’s water supply.

There has been an increase in gender dysphoria in this country, and we should be looking at reasons for that.

There’s been a series of studies including one by a very famous scientist called Tyler Hayes at the University of Berkley, published in the National Academy of Sciences journal, in which he took about 100 frogs, it may have 70, and subjected them to atrazine at the levels that the EPA considered safe.

They were all male frogs, and 70 percent of those frogs became chemically castrated. Ten percent of the male frogs turned female and began producing fertile eggs.

I’ve been working on endocrine disruptors which are a class of chemicals like PCBs that I’ve been working on for 40 years that affect sexual development.

It’s not a theory. It’s not a conspiracy theory. It’s well-documented. So what I said in that case is, I don’t know if it’s affecting gender dysphoria. I don’t know if atrazine is, but isn’t it something that we ought to study? . . .

Kennedy went on to connect mass shootings in the U.S. to the new class of drugs, SSRIs and benzos that have a black box warning about suicidal and homicidal behavior.

18:35

I have a perception problem particularly in the mainstream media. . . .

Dr. Phil noted that people aren’t getting to hear what Kennedy has to say.

You need to listen to what he has to say before you make up your mind.

Kennedy:

I have a big conversion rate when people actually listen to me. . . .

The mainstream media, NBC, CNN, MSNBC, ABC and CBS, won’t allow me on to do a live interview. Most of them won’t even allow a taped interview.

I’ve only done one live interview on CNN, but otherwise they won’t let me on to do that.

Dr. Phil asked him why that is. “What are they afraid of?”

Kennedy: I think there is a political alignment now with the media. They’re overtly either Democrat or Republican, and I think the Democratic oriented networks, they feel like I’m going to be a threat to President Biden if I’m even allowed on the air.

And there’s other more complex motives. One is they get so much of their revenue from pharmaceutical interests.

Roger Ailes, he was very supportive of me. He was the founder of Fox News, and I came to him in 2014 with a documentary that I helped create about mercury in vaccines. I showed it to him and he was completely persuaded by this documentary, but he said, I can’t let you get on to talk about it because we get 70 percent of our revenues in the evening news shows come from the pharmaceutical companies.

I think all the networks are under that kind of pressure.

The unholy alliance between the drug companies and our federal regulatory agencies

Dr. Phil: Let me ask you this about Big Pharma, and this is about vaccines.

You say that the government regulators have been bought off by Big Pharma. . . .

You said agency employees are actually getting royalties, getting payments on vaccines and drugs that they approve.

Is that true?

Kennedy: Yes, there’s a couple of things happening. With FDA, about 50 percent of FDA’s budget comes from regulated industries, so mainly the pharmaceutical industries.

You have agency capture on steroids.

The principal objective of FDA today is to serve the mercantile interest of pharmaceutical companies, and that’s why you see FDA not only approving all of these drugs that shouldn’t be approved, but they are also out to destroy things that are actually shown to be good for you, that do not make profits for the pharmaceutical companies.

Then talking about NIH

Kennedy: In 1980, we passed a law called the Bayh-Dole Act. The Bayh-Dole Act, for the first time, allowed individual scientists and NIH as the agency to collect royalties on drugs on which they had done research.

It really transformed, that law really transformed NIH.

When I was growing up, NIH was only 15 minutes from my home. . . . I wanted to be a scientist when I was a kid, so I went to NIH all the time to look at the rats and look through the microscopes etc.

It was the premier scientific agency in the world. Nobody in the world had anything like that, and they would look to America for science, particularly for medical research, biomedical research.

After the Bayh-Dole Act, NIH began slowly migrating from a scientific research agency to a drug development incubator.

In 2016 . . . there were about 220 new drugs approved by FDA, and 100 percent of them came out of NIH.

For example, the Moderna vaccine. NIH owns half of that vaccine, 50 percent. So the billions of dollars that the vaccine makes, half of that goes to NIH, the agency, but there’s also individuals, at least four, maybe six, who work for NIH who are the high level deputies under Anthony Fauci, who get to collect $150,000 a year forever, not just for their lives, but their children, as long as that mRNA technology is on the market, they’re going to be making money from it. That is a conflict.

Dr. Phil responded by asking Kennedy if NIH was getting a “kickback, a bribe.”

Is this not a clear conflict of interest? . . .

Why are you the only one talking about this?

Kennedy: If you talk about this kind of thing, you get censored on YouTube. You will not be allowed on the mainstream media to talk about these issues.

It used to be that you could, but nowadays, you cannot.

Dr. Phil: If there’s some rational reason for it, why would they try to censor and hide it?

Kennedy: I think it was an idealistic reason. It was 1980, right? It was the tie in the Reagan Revolution. If you put privatized incentives into the government agencies, they would function better and more efficiently.

Dr. Phil asked about alternative treatments.

Kennedy: The whole approval of the Moderna vaccine and the Pfizer vaccines during COVID required them to suppress any other therapeutic drugs that may have been effective against COVID, and a lot believe, including myself, that there were therapeutics that were very, very effective against COVID, like Ivermectin, like hydroxychloroquine. In fact there were many, many others.

They were deliberately suppressed because the government wanted to issue these emergency use authorizations, and it would have been illegal if they acknowledged that there was an existing drug that was approved for any purpose that was effective against COVID.

Dr. Phil called this another conflict of interest.

Kennedy: We had 16 percent of the COVID deaths in the United States, and we only have 4.2 percent of the world’s population.

We literally did worse than any country in the world, at least by that data point.

And I think one of the reasons was the systematic suppression of things that could have helped patients in hospitals all over the country. . . .

Everybody was directed down one path, and it was the path that was being dictated from above.

Dr. Phil summarized the mismanagement of the COVID pandemic and what was forced on the American people. He questioned the motives of the people in charge.

He asked Kennedy about the COVID vaccine.

Kennedy: Well, it was the deadliest in terms of how many deaths were reported to the VAERS database.

Now you don’t know causation. I took the vaccine, and the next day I had a heart attack or a stroke or myocarditis, you can’t say for sure that that injury was attributable to that correlation . . . but when you see this huge uptick within, I think, the first year of the release of the COVID vaccine, there were more reports to COVID sic of deaths and injuries than all vaccines put together for the previous almost 36 years.

In that sense, yes, it was the deadliest vaccine ever.

Part of that is that it was mandated for so many people.

“Corporate capture”

Dr. Phil asked Kennedy how he would handle the corporate capture of our federal agencies.

Kennedy: I think each agency, you have to address because they all have unique structures.

Part of the problem is policy and structure and part of it is personnel.

If there’re perverse incentive like at FDA where 50 percent of the budget comes from pharma or NIH where regulators are getting paid to make sure drugs get on the market.

Congress actually had hearings on it, and Anthony Fauci testified at those hearings because he was making money on some of these drugs that he had developed.

So you have a scientist who is supposed to be looking for problems in that drug, that’s what his job is as a regulator. Find the problems to make sure you’re protecting the public.

But if he’s paying for his mortgage, and he’s paying for his children’s education, he’s paying for his boat, he’s paying for his alimony from that $150,000 a year, you could expect and you could predict that he’s going to be less vigilant about finding problems.

That’s what we call a perverse incentive

The people who tend to get promoted are people who are willing to carry water for the industry.

The regulators become sock puppets of the industry, and when people get to the end of their careers for a government agency, they go to work for the industry they regulated.

So right before they leave they tend to do a lot of favors for those industries, and they’re senior management, and that example, that bad example tends to percolate downward throughout their whole division. . . .

These are all swamp creatures, and it amplifies that corporate capture that we see. . . .

I understand the perverse incentives that need to be changed right away in order to change agency culture and get them doing what they’re supposed to be doing which is serving the public interest and protecting public health.

We’re now the unhealthiest country in the world.

We have the highest chromic disease burden in the world.

When my uncle was President, six percent of Americans had chronic disease. Today almost 60 percent do, and nobody’s doing anything about this.

Nobody’s talking about the autism rates in my generation, depending on which study, one in 2,500 or one in 10,000,

In my kids’ generation is one every 34 kids, one in every 22 boys.

So Congress said to EPA, tell us what year the autism epidemic began?

EPA came back and said it’s a red line, 1989, so something happened in 1989.

So something happened in 1989. We know this epidemic is not happening because of genes. Genes don’t cause epidemics, as you know. You need an environmental toxin.

So why aren’t we looking for what toxin it was that hit every demographic? It became ubiquitous in `1989, and those are the studies that I’m going to get them to do as President.

Finally Dr. Phil asked Kennedy about election integrity. Kennedy said we could fix the problem. Republicans and Democrats need to work together to solve this. Kennedy wants a free government issued photo ID for voting and paper ballots along with a low threshold for recounts.

So why isn’t “corporate capture” the biggest issue in our presidential race? How much worse does the corruption at the highest levels of government have to get before we see something change? The regulators and the media are in the pay of industry, and their job is to lie to us.

Health care has become sick care in this country and many people want it to continue. There is so much money to be made.

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