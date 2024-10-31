Anne’s Substack

Anne’s Substack

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Warrior Mom's avatar
Warrior Mom
Oct 31, 2024

for the millions and millions of parents of children with chronic health conditions and permanent neurodevelopmental disorders, the idea that the so-called 'public health authorities' are saying these concerns are 'overblown', is simply the biggest slap in the face. there are WAY TOO MANY of us to continue to sweep under the rug. ignore US at your peril, all you getting a tax-payer funded paycheck.

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Sonny's avatar
Sonny
Oct 31, 2024

https://gamzuletova.substack.com/p/what-is-childrens-health-really-defending

https://sagehana.substack.com/p/bobby-takes-the-off-ramp

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https://sagehana.substack.com/p/the-anthony-fauci-bobby-kennedy-pro

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https://sagehana.substack.com/p/i-have-always-been-fiercely-pro-vaccine

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https://sagehana.substack.com/p/your-move-bobby

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https://sagehana.substack.com/p/was-it-a-regulatory-agency-public

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Right...there are several more and I waded through the Kennedy stans and the Trump stans and the Kory stans and the IVM stans..

I used to think so and used to follow him, despite disagreeing w him about the climate change b.s. I actually didn't care for his book about Fauci' and thought he was plivit in alot of cover- up pushing that lab- leak theory and 'Wuhan, Wuhan, Wuhan'. Fauci' s first fraud was HIV/ AIDS. So I got wishy- washy on RFK and then I heard his warmongering on Palestine, and that was the end for me. Then recently, him and Bigtree' introduced their stupid 'Vaccine. Confidence Bill '. How stupid are we all supposed to be? Suddenly we are supposed to have trust in big pharma again and Instill vaccine confidence? Not me.

https://icanlegislate.org/vaccine-confidence-bill/?fbclid=IwY2xjawE55hpleHRuA2FlbQIxMQABHQBIXuvttNQ2VeN-C4adcoCknMgjkNcQ1qwQBs2VV7Ov8bYyiWsGXyjOlQ_aem_Pp0Sl3Ei4kRQbkUfP-8QVA

He may be educated and well spoken, but he is 100% controlled opposition.  Here are some reasons why:

-- He has repeatedly said he's pro-vaccine and thinks everyone should get vaccinated, but that we need "safer" vaccines (and what a neat coincidence that Robert Malone is working on creating a safer vaccine). So presumably, if he gets into office, with the next plandemic, he and Malone will usher in a new and improved, "safer" vaccine that we all have to take.  And everyone will be like "Well, if Malone and RFK said it's good, it's good."

-- He supports the climate change narrative, which is now replacing the vaccine agenda as the way the elites are gonna control people.

-- He is anti-gun.

-- He's in Jeffrey Epstein's little black book and flight log (he says he went to the island for fossil hunting).

-- His wife saying that only vaccinated people could come to their Christmas party (that was a couple years ago).

-- The Chief Operating Officer of Children’s Health Defense (RFK’s organization) is Andrew Pek, a former Pfizer executive.

-- He supported/endorsed Hillary Clinton in 2000, 2008, and 2016 (and even spoke at her campaign events).

-- He is completely up Israel’s ass, and Israel is the head of the snake (deep state), i.e., he’s a deep state asset.

-- The VP he chose is a total globalist shill.

-- He is totally on board with the SDG agenda.

Also, these videos from Alison McDowell:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Z6fba0EEWb8

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sdt9eP85hJ8

And this:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0u-aYUaLxYQ

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