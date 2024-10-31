Wow! Just days before the presidential election, Robert Kennedy, Jr. has announced that he will reform the federal oversight agencies. We were hoping something like this was going to happen back in 2016 when Trump was first elected and when he met with RFK, Jr. shortly after winning the presidency. That never materialized.

Now things seem much different. First of all “Make America Healthy Again” is currently a big part of Trump’s campaign. Americans are waking up to the chronic disease epidemic in our country. We are the sickest people in the world, according to Kennedy, with 60 percent of us having some chronic illness.

The truth is our federal agencies are not here to protect our health. Big Ag, Big Food and Big Pharma fund the regulators. Our officials work for them.

I’m sure that there is a certain amount of panic among corporate overlords with the prospect that Kennedy could soon expose the massive corruption, collusion and cover-up that exists between the regulators and the food and drug industries.

Already the media is running cover for these corporations. As expected the public is reminded that Kennedy is “an anti-vaccine activist” and has “alarmed medical professionals.”

Predictably, the New York Times, below, dismissed the whole idea of a chronic disease epidemic among our children saying, “Public health experts have said such claims are likely overblown.”

Oct 30th, Wall Street Journal: Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Says Trump Wants Him to Take Big Health Rol e

RFK, Jr:

The key that . . . President Trump has promised me is control of the public health agencies, which are HHS and its subagencies, CDC, FDA, NIH and a few others and then also the USDA, which is key to making America healthy because we’ve got to get off of seed oils, and we’ve got to get off of pesticide intensive agriculture, and we need to make that transition to regenerative agriculture. Those are the areas that I want to focus on

Donald Trump speaking about Robert Kennedy, Jr. at Madison Square Garden rally:

I’ve been friends of his for a long time, and I’m going to let him go wild on health. I’m going to let him go wild on the food. I’m going to let him go wild on medicines.

Kennedy, an anti-vaccine activist, said he'd lead health agencies under Trump. Robert F. Kennedy Jr. said earlier this week that former President Donald Trump has "promised" him "control of the public health agencies" should Trump win back the White House in November. . . . Kennedy has been anti-vaccine activist and founded the Children's Health Defense, a prominent anti-vaccine nonprofit that has campaigned against immunizations and other public health measures like water fluoridation. Medical experts expressed concerns about a rise in medical misinformation through Kennedy's candidacy. Kennedy's remarks drew condemnation from Trump's former Surgeon General Jerome Adams. . . .

. . .Robert F. Kennedy Jr. told supporters on an online organizing call this week that former President Donald J. Trump had “promised” him “control” of the nation’s public health agencies, should Mr. Trump win the election next week. The Trump campaign, however, would confirm no such commitments. “I stand ready to help him rid the public health agencies of their pervasive conflicts and corruption and restore their tradition of gold-standard, evidence-based science,” Mr. Kennedy said in a statement. During his discussions with the Trump campaign before his endorsement, Mr. Kennedy made clear that he wanted to have a significant role in public health oversight. Since then, Mr. Kennedy has spoken openly about his plans to reform the federal health care and agriculture systems, which he and his supporters see as corrupt and dangerous. Mr. Kennedy, 70, an environmental lawyer and a scion of a storied Democratic family, is a leader of the so-called “medical freedom movement,” which broadly opposes vaccine mandates. The movement gained force during the pandemic and now seems closer than ever to the seat of power. Mr. Kennedy has in recent years promoted unproven theories about the dangers of pharmaceutical treatments, including childhood vaccinations. His potential role in running America’s public health bureaucracy has animated his supporters, but alarmed medical professionals. . . . He said he would “reorient” the N.I.H. “so that instead of developing drugs” or “serving as an incubator for pharmaceutical products,” the organization would instead “be figuring out what’s causing these autism rates and autoimmune diseases and neurodevelopmental diseases.” Mr. Kennedy has recently spoken at length about what he calls an exploding childhood chronic disease epidemic rooted in environmental and food toxins. Public health experts have said such claims are likely overblown. . . . In a separate statement on Tuesday, Karoline Leavitt, the Trump campaign’s national press secretary, said: “When we send President Trump back to the White House, he will work alongside passionate voices like R.F.K. Jr. to Make America Healthy Again by providing families with safe food and ending the chronic disease epidemic plaguing our children.” She added that Mr. Trump would set up a commission to investigate “the decades-long increase in chronic illnesses.”

Personally, I think this is great news.

Despite Trump’s shift at McDonald’s bagging French fries, his campaign is in stark contrast to Kamala Harris who has said NOTHING about the declining health of Americans.

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