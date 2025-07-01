Anne’s Substack

Anne’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Pat McSweeney's avatar
Pat McSweeney
11h

WOW! I've been bewildered by RFK's decidedly muted remarks about vaccines in recent months. Online, one woman wrote that his withdrawal from the vaccine/autism discussion was the greatest disappointment of her life, and I felt the same way. Maybe his very public statements to Tucker Carlson mean he's back on track? No mention in The Boston Globe either. No wonder We the People have lost faith in the MSM. THANK YOU, ANNE, for keeping us informed.

T

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Anne Dachel
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Anne Dachel
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture