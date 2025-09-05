Anne’s Substack

Anne’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Maurine Meleck's avatar
Maurine Meleck
30m

I can see the title of a new book, "And You Said Nothing." Although it needs to apply to many many more than Sen. Wyden. Great substack, Anne.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
KP Stoller's avatar
KP Stoller
2h

The chickens are coming home to roost... what did they think was going to happen..

Now, bring out the gallos

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Anne Dachel
3 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Anne Dachel
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture