On September 4th we witnessed a theatrical performance during the Senate Finance Committee hearing where Robert Kennedy Jr. testified about his actions as head of HHS.

It was stunning to watch. It was comparable to one of Stalin’s show trials in the 1930s where the accused was assumed to be guilty and the whole thing was a scripted recitation of the charges after which the defendant would be shipped off to Siberia.

We learned that the CDC can do no wrong and no one is allowed to change anything regarding this agency. Kennedy was called a liar and told to resign. His comments were shouted down and ignored.

Senators blasted Kennedy over the firing of CDC head Susan Monarez and expressed panic over the possibility that people might not be able to get a COVID vaccine.

Kennedy was chastised for questioning the HepB vaccine given within hours of birth and for believing in conspiracy theories.

The one outstanding five minutes was when Senator Ron Johnson, R-WI talked about the corruption at the CDC. Johnson used the terms corrupted/corruption six times in his brief comments.

Kennedy, in his two minute response described the criminal cover-up of research data linking the MMR vaccine to autism in African American boys under the orders of the CDC’s Frank DeStefano.

I wrote this about the exchange.

This is the same agency that other members were defending as above reproach.

The Senators had their prepared notes and much of it was a repetitious defense of vaccines and CDC actions along spurious attacks on Kennedy.

What was noticeable to me was the absence of any concern about the soaring numbers of neurologically disabled children in America.

IF one in every 19 kids in California, one in every 12.5 boys has autism, I would think the future cost of this population might be of interest to the Finance Committee, but it wasn’t.

In this clip Senator Wyden (OR) vehemently attacked Kennedy spouting that his actions would lead to the deaths of children.

Fast forward to 23:05 to hear Kennedy’s response

Sec. Kennedy:

Senator, you’ve sat in that chair for how long, 20, 25 years, while the chronic disease in our children went up to 76 percent, AND YOU SAID NOTHING. You never asked the question, why is it happening? Why is this happening? Today, for the first time in 20 years, we’ve learned that infant mortality has increased in our country. It’s not because I’ve come in here. It’s because of what happened during the Biden Administration, and that we’re going to end.

That’s was a brilliant response. Many of the entrenched members of this committee have served in Congress for decades. They’ve seen the unrelenting increases in autism year after year. They must have observed the total disinterest from the CDC, always claiming NO REAL INCREASE, BETTER DIAGNOSING, CAUSE UNKNOWN.

Over the years numerous different committee hearings looked into autism, but nothing was ever resolved.

Our federal government has done nothing to address the growing epidemic of neurologically disabled and chronically ill children in America.

For years many thousands of parents (including myself) have rallied in DC and visited congressional offices hoping in vain to wake up legislators to the nightmare of sick and disabled kids. The few members of Congress who have tried to address this have been vastly outnumbered by those happy to continue with the status quo.

Pretending now to care about the health of children is a direct contradiction to their past actions.

BELOW are the members of this Senate committee and their tenures in office. Three of them are physicians. Almost all of them have been in DC for decades.

Wyden and Chuck Grassley were there in 1986 when Congress indemnified the vaccine makers which led to a tripling of the vaccine schedule.

Many were there in 2008 when the former head of NIH, Dr. Bernadine Healy, called for a study on the 30 percent of autistic children who start out normally developing but then regress. (Research that was never done.)

Many were there in 2008 when news of that the federal government conceded the case of Hannah Poling. HHS agreed that the vaccines she received in a single doctor’s visit resulted in her autism.

Many of these members were in Washington when it was announced in 2011 that researchers had discovered more than 80 cases where the federal government compensated claims of vaccine-induced autism in the secretive “Vaccine Court” set up to protect vaccine makers from compensating the vaccine injured.

You’ll notice that three of these members are doctors, people who’ve seen the medical profession overrun with chronically ill children.

And Senator Wyden whose animus toward Kennedy was so obvious has been in Congress through all of this.

Somehow now yelling about the welfare of children seems totally out of character.

There should be a resounding response to any member of Congress who witnessed all of this: “AND YOU DID NOTHING!”

Chairman Mike Crapo (R-ID)

US House 1993-1998

US Senate 1999-present

Ron Wyden (D-OR)

US House: 1981-1996

US Senate: 1996-present

Chuck Grassley (R-IA)

US House: 1975-1981

US Senate: 1981-present

John Cornyn (R-TX)

US Senate 2002-present

John Thune (R-SD)

US House 1997-2003

US Senate 2005-present

Tim Scott (R-SC)

US House 2011-2013

US Senate 2013-present

Bill Cassidy (R-LA)

US House 2009-2015

US Senate 2015-present

(Also a physician)

James Lankford (R-OK)

US House 2011-2015

US Senate 2015-present

Steve Daines (R-MT)

US House 2013-2015

US Senate 2015-present

Todd Young (R-IN)

US House 2011-2017

US Senate 2017-present

John Barrasso (R-WY)

US Senate 2007-present

(Also a physician)

Ron Johnson (R-WI)

US Senate 2011-present

Thom Tillis (R-NC)

US Senate 2015-present

Marsha Blackburn (R-TN)

US House 2003-2019

US Senate 2019-present

Roger Marshall (R-KS)

US House 2017-2021

US Senate 2021-present

(Also a physician)

Maria Cantwell (D-WA)

US House 1993-1995

US Senate 2001-present

Michael F. Bennet (D- CO)

US Senate 2009-present

Mark R. Warner (D-VA)

US Senate 2009-present

Sheldon Whitehouse (D-RI)

US Senate 2007-present

Maggie Hassan (D-NH)

US Senate 2017-present

Catherine Cortez Masto (D-NV)

US Senate 2017-present

Elizabeth Warren (D-MA)

US Senate 2013-present

Bernard Sanders (D -VT)

US Houses 1991-2007

US Senate 2007-present

Tina Smith (D-MN)

US Senate 2018 to present

Ben Ray Luján (D-NM)

US House 2009-2021

US Senate 2021-present

Raphael G. Warnock (D -GA)

US Senate 2021-present

Peter Welch (D-VT)

US House 2007-2023

US Senate 2023-present

Luke 8:17: "For there is nothing hidden that will not become visible, and nothing secret that will not be known and come to light."

