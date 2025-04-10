There was a pretty amazing headline from Huffington Post on April 10th:

RFK Jr. Says We'll Soon Know What's Fueling The Autism Epidemic — And His Prediction Is Absolutely Wild

Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. declared Thursday that “by September we will know what has caused the autism epidemic,” setting a timeline of five months for identifying the growth of a disorder that has been heavily researched for decades across the globe. “We are going to know by September,” Kennedy declared at a Trump Cabinet meeting, while crediting this forecast to his launch of a federal study that he reportedly tapped a fellow vaccine skeptic to oversee. “We’ve launched a massive testing and research effort that’s going to involve hundreds of scientists from around the world. By September we will know what has caused the autism epidemic and we’ll be able to eliminate those exposures.” Kennedy, a prolific vaccine skeptic who along with President Donald Trump has spread widely disproven claims that the shots are linked to autism, went on to stress that autism rates are rising in the U.S., with about 1 in 31 children diagnosed today, as opposed to 1 in 10,000 “when I was a kid.”

Experts see no increase in autism

Medical experts have primarily attributed this increase to improved diagnostic capabilities, a broadened definition of autism and increased awareness. Researchers believe there is no single cause of autism but that a combination of factors, including genetics, plays a role, as the National Institutes of Health explains on its website. “There’s got to be something artificial out there that’s doing this,” Trump responded to Kennedy. “You stop taking something, you stop eating something. Or maybe it’s a shot. But something’s causing it.” It was revealed last month that a large study is being launched by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to examine potential connections between vaccines and autism, despite extensive scientific research repeatedly disproving this claim or failing to find supporting evidence.

The “scientific research” consists of the unreliable, easily flawed and easily manipulated population studies officials have used for years to disprove a link.

No one at our federal health agencies has ever wanted to see a study comparing the health outcomes of fully-vaccinated and never-vaccinated children. Do un-vaxxed kids have the same rates of AUTISM, ADD, ADHD, OCD, ODD, etc. and all the chronic health conditions like asthma, allergies, diabetes, seizures, anxiety etc. as fully-vaxxed? We need to know.

Well-known vaccine skeptic David Geier was reported to have been hired to head the analysis. Geier — who’s been sanctioned in Maryland for practicing medicine without a license — has published papers about a “link” between vaccines and autism. Some of those papers have been retracted. The Food and Drug Administration’s top vaccine official resigned around the same time of Geier’s reported hiring. Dr. Peter Marks cited Kennedy’s push of “misinformation and lies” throughout the nation’s health department for his resignation, which The Washington Post reported was forced upon him.

Seriously, there is no doubt that vaccines can cause autism. Our government has acknowledged it in the past.

When Dave Weldon, a physician and former congressman, was being considered for director of the CDC under the Trump Administration, I wrote this about his views on vaccines and autism.

Silencing Dr. Weldon on vaccines and autism—Would the confirmation hearing have brought up the Hannah Poling case?

Back in 2008 the federal government conceded the case of Hannah Poling a young girl who regressed into autism following routine vaccination. She was compensated for vaccine-induced autism. Dr. Weldon cautioned that after the Poling case, the government could no longer say there isn’t a link.

2011 CBS News ran the story, Study: US Quietly Paid Families For Vaccine-Linked Autism Cases

The study conducted by the Pace Environmental Law Review revealed that since the late 1980s, the National Vaccine Injury Compensation Program (NVICP) has paid money for 83 cases involving autism out of approximately 1,300 cases of vaccine injury that resulted in childhood brain injury.

I worked on the research interviewing some of these families. I was told by parents that the government's vaccine injury program compensated their child for vaccine-induced autism. There was no doubt.

In 2008, CBS reporter Sharyl Attkisson interviewed the late Dr. Bernadine Healy, a cardiologist and former head of NIH.

Their conversation should have raised lots of red flags. A prominent member of the American medical community had questions. She was poised and serious. She publicly admitted that the science wasn’t in on vaccines and autism. She said the correct studies haven’t been done.

Dr. Healy:

This is the time when we have the opportunity to understand whether or not there are susceptible children, perhaps genetically, perhaps they have a metabolic issue, mitochondrial disorder, immunological issue that makes them more susceptible to vaccines plural, or to one particular vaccine, or to a component of vaccine, like mercury. So we now, in these times, have to take another look at the hypothesis, not deny it. . . . Maybe there is a group of individuals or children shouldn’t have a particular vaccine or shouldn’t have vaccines on the same schedule. I do not believe that if we identify the susceptibility group, if we identify the particular risk factor for vaccines, or if we found out that maybe they should be spread out a little longer, I do not believe the the public will lose faith in vaccines.

And 17 years later, they still haven’t done the studies Dr. Healy called for.

While I am not a medical professional, I see what has been covered up.

Back in 2015, Sharyl Attkisson reported on a CDC scientist who admitted that his agency had destroyed revealing research on vaccines and autism.

CDC Scientist: ‘We scheduled meeting to destroy vaccine-autism study documents’

A current Centers for Disease Control (CDC) senior scientist has made an unprecedented admission: he and his colleagues–he says– committed scientific misconduct to cover up a meaningful link between vaccines and autism in black boys.

The prediction Kennedy will find that vaccines cause autism is not so “wild.” The powers that be have known about it for years. It’s time they admitted it publicly.

Thank you, Robert Kennedy, for your courageous effort to expose what the government has long covered up.

