The Kennedy Beacon announced that JFK Jr. is not allowed to participate in the presidential debate on CNN, June 21st.

A Kennedy campaign protest rally will be held in front of the CNN Building, 30 Hudson Yards, New York City, on June 21, at 11 a.m. and at Warner Bros. Discovery, 100 S. California St., Burbank, CA at 11 :30 a.m. PST. The debate, if one can call it that, will be 90 minutes long, with two commercial breaks, and will not include an audience. CNN hosts Dana Bash and Jake Tapper will moderate. Tapper is on record stating he will never allow Kennedy to appear on any show he is hosting on CNN because Kennedy has expressed concerns that mainstream media is excessively influenced by the pharmaceutical industry. Big Pharma advertising dominates CNN. It will be interesting to tabulate the number of drug company advertisements that appear during the debate’s two commercial breaks. . . .

Protests planned

A Kennedy campaign protest rally will be held in front of the CNN Building, 30 Hudson Yards, New York City, on June 21, at 11 a.m. and at Warner Bros. Discovery, 100 S. California St., Burbank, CA at 11 :30 a.m. PST.

Here was my comment.

Kennedy Beacon is absolutely right!

“Tapper is on record stating he will never allow Kennedy to appear on any show he is hosting on CNN because Kennedy has expressed concerns that mainstream media is excessively influenced by the pharmaceutical industry. Big Pharma advertising dominates CNN. It will be interesting to tabulate the number of drug company advertisements that appear during the debate’s two commercial breaks.”

The chronic disease epidemic has crippled 60 percent of Americans, including huge numbers of our children. We are the sickest people on the planet due to our food, medicine and unchecked vaccination schedule.

This is the topic no network wants to highlight, and Kennedy would do exactly that. The power and influence of advertising dollars are what’s really at stake.

Anne Dachel