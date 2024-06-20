Anne’s Substack

Anne’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
David Foster's avatar
David Foster
Jun 20, 2024

The Day Jake Tapper Sold His Soul to Pharma

https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/jake-tapper-sold-soul-pharma-rfk-jr/

Jake Tapper is a complete douche.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Anne Dachel · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture