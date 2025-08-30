Kennedy’s promise to reveal the cause of autism will change everything—something the Washington establishment can’t face.

Cabinet Meeting Aug 27, 2025

RFK Jr. and Trump Promise Big Reveal on Cause of Autism ...

President Trump:

Bobby, autism, if I could. . . . The autism is such a tremendous horror show what’s happening in our country and some other countries, but mostly our country. How are you doing on that?

HHS Secretary Robert Kennedy, Jr:

We are doing very well. We will have announcements as promised in September. We’re finding interventions, certain interventions now that are clearly, almost certainly causing autism. And we’re going to be able to address those in September.

President Trump:

It’s such a big day. I’m looking forward to that day because there’s something wrong when you see the kind of numbers that we have today versus 20 years ago. And those numbers, what are those numbers, Bob?

Secretary Kennedy:

Well, in 1970 the biggest epidemiological study in history was done in Wisconsin. They looked at 900,000 children, and they were looking for autism. They knew what it looked like, and they were very, very precise about it. And they found an incident rate of .7, in other words, less than one for every 10,000 children. Today, our most recent numbers are one in every 31 kids. It’s probably actually much worse than that because California, which has the best collection system, is reporting one out of every 19 children, American children, has autism, one in every 12.5 boys. So it’s gone from one, less than one in 10,000 in 1970 to one in 12.5 boys.

President Trump:

Look at those numbers. So there has to be something artificially causing this, meaning a drug or something, and I know you’re looking very strongly at different things. And I hope you can come out with that as soon as possible.

Secretary Kennedy:

We will.

President Trump:

So one in 10,000, and now it’s one in 31 or 34 or 12, if it’s a boy. Can you imagine that? One in 12, that’s for a boy. It’s not even believable that that could be. And that was one in 10,000 not so long ago. I’ve been hearing these numbers that and they get worse and worse every year. There’s got to be something—there’s nothing, including favored nations and everything else, there’s nothing that can be— If you can find out the reason that that’s happening, and I know we’re going to. We’re going to do some things. I think we maybe know the reason, and I look forward to that press conference, to be with you in that press conference. That’s going to be a great thing.

My reaction, like most of the autism community, was astonishment. FINALLY, after decades of federal officials trying to sell us on the idea that all the autism was nothing new and its cause was a mystery, it was finally happening.

YES, autism is an epidemic. YES, it’s environmentally caused and YES, we know the reason.

An ever-increasing childhood disorder with no known cause, prevention or cure should be of the highest priority to Congress and the medical establishments, especially officials at the Centers for Disease Control, but sadly it isn’t. It never has been.

No one at the CDC has ever described autism as a crisis. “Serious public health concern” is the strongest language anyone in Atlanta has ever used to describe autism.

Trump and Kennedy discussed the astonishing increase in autism, but the CDC has never admitted that the increases are real.

In January I wrote about the last two decades of denial from the CDC.

HOW CDC COVERED UP THE AUTISM EPIDEMIC

THEY DON’T WANT TO KNOW

Of course one would think that Kennedy’s promise of an upcoming announcement on the cause of a disorder affecting hundreds of thousands of children in America would make headlines all over that world. This could be our opportunity to prevent autism, something every expectant parent would want to know.

It didn’t happen. INSTEAD Kennedy was vilified. Calls for his removal at HHS showed up all over the news.

Senator Chuck Schumer demanded Trump fire Kennedy, raising an alarm.

“RFK Jr.’s stubborn, pigheaded, and conspiracy-based attacks on proven science are going to make many more people sick and cause more deaths. Americans are in greater danger every day Robert Kennedy Jr. remains as HHS Secretary,” Schumer said.

USA Today ran an opinion piece with the headline, RFK Jr. is an anti-vaccine kook destroying the CDC—Impeach him.

A senior editor at Mother Jones wrote an article with the title, “Fire RFK Jr. Now.”

And the New York Daily News ran the piece: Trump should replace RFK Jr. with Cassidy.

Lost in all the attacks, is anything about Kennedy’s promise to give us answers about autism. It seems the media and elected officials have no interest in what he might reveal. One in every 19 children, one in every 12.5 boys in California with autism is just fine with these people.

Upcoming Senate hearing

On August 29th the Des Moines Register published the piece, US Sen. Chuck Grassley says he'll seek answers from RFK Jr. following CDC shakeup

Robert Kennedy is scheduled to appear before the Senate Finance Committee on September 4th and Iowa senator Charles Grassley has questions for him.

U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley said he intends to question Health and Human Services Director Robert F. Kennedy Jr. about the recent leadership shakeup at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

A story from CBS News on August 28th had more lawmakers going after Kennedy.

Sen. Cassidy calls for vaccine advisory meeting to be postponed amid CDC departures

Sen. Bill Cassidy, a Louisiana Republican who chairs the Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor and Pensions, called on the Department of Health and Human Services Thursday to "indefinitely postpone" its vaccine advisory committee meeting next month amid a slew of departures from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. . . . . . .In February, Kennedy's confirmation to the post came only after Cassidy delivered the key vote to advance the nomination out of committee. The Louisiana Republican, a medical doctor, had expressed misgivings over Kennedy's nomination because of the doubts he has raised about vaccines for decades. . . . Ranking Member Bernie Sanders sent a letter to Cassidy Thursday calling for a bipartisan investigation into Monarez's firing. The Vermont senator also urged the chairman to hold a hearing with Kennedy, Monarez and the CDC leaders who stepped down. . . . A handful of congressional Democrats have called for Kennedy to resign or be fired over the mass exodus from the health agency. "We cannot let RFK Jr. burn what's left of the CDC and our other critical health agencies to the ground—he must be fired," Sen. Patty Murray of Washington said in a statement.

Schumer, Grassley, Cassidy, Sanders and Murray are going after Kennedy for his actions at the CDC. Schumer wants him gone. They want answers. Why is he making these changes?

I would like to point out that all five of these Senators have been in Congress a long time.

Schumer served in the House of Representatives from 1993 to 1999. He’s been in the Senate since 1999.

Grassley served three terms in the House from 1975 to1981. He was elected to the Senate in 1981.

Cassidy served in the House from 2009 to 2015. He’s been in the Senate since 2015. He’s a physician and chair of the Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor and Pensions and serves on the Subcommittee on Health Care.

Sanders served in the House from 1991 to 2007. He’s been in the Senate since 2007.

Murray has been in the Senate since 1993.

Do they care about children? Do they want to stop autism? Why isn’t there a committee meeting just to have Kennedy give them his answers about autism?

Clearly all five Senators have watched autism explode in the US. They’ve seen the rate increases year after year after year. They know that health officials have long ignored the explosion in neurologically disabled children.

Thousands of parents have rallied in Washington over the past 20 years trying to alert members of Congress to the autism epidemic. These five senators must have witnessed these crowds and just moved on.

Having been to Washington for two of these events and having visited every congressional office from my state of Wisconsin both times, I can say that most of these members do not care.

The few that are concerned are ignored. Pharmaceutical money flows like water in DC. My trips to Washington were an education in congressional apathy. I was told things that completely changed my understanding of government.

Personally, I think they all know that our unchecked, unsafe vaccine schedule is behind the two generations of sick and disabled children now flooding our schools and they refuse to address it.

They are more concerned that Kennedy threatens the status quo. Their total disinterest speaks volumes about their real priorities and who they really represent in Congress.

Luke 8:17: "For there is nothing hidden that will not become visible, and nothing secret that will not be known and come to light."

Please comment, share, restack, subscribe (it’s free)