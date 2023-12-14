Notice that providing for children with “special needs” involves “little ones with sensory disabilities, who cannot withstand crowded environments, with a lot of noise, music, and light shows.”

These are neurologically damaged children with sensory issues, AKA AUTISM.

Their numbers far outpace the ones who are cognitively disabled, hearing impaired, blind and unable to walk.

Autism is now a part of childhood worldwide, and everyone is trying to adjust.

Dec 12, 2023, Romania Insider: “Silent Day” dedicated to children with special needs at Bucharest Christmas Fair

https://www.romania-insider.com/silent-day-children-special-needs-bucharest-christmas-fair-2023?amp