There was a typical autism story about “celebrating autism acceptance day” at a local aquarium in Rotterdam, NY published on October 22nd.

News 10, Albany, NY: Celebrating Autism Acceptance Day at Via Aquarium https://www.news10.com/news/celebrating-autism-acceptance-day-at-via-aquarium/

ROTTERDAM, N.Y.– According to the American Medical Association, one in six children has some form of a sensory issue, which is only higher for those on the autism spectrum. So, on Sunday, dozens of families took advantage of the free Autism Acceptance Day event at Via Aquarium in Rotterdam. Assemblyman Angelo Santabarbara organized Autism Acceptance Day at the aquarium to help create more activities that promote understanding and acceptance. “We have more today than we had years ago,” Assemblyman Santabarbara said. “By doing these events, by working with the community, by partnering up…we’re seeing that other organizations are also inspired to do the same thing.” And that’s why many families, like the Santiago family, stopped by. Luis Santiago brought his son Sebastian, who is on the spectrum…. “They do need a lot more programs for kids with autism,” he said. “It is hard to find programs for kids on the spectrum.” And these families hope more community partnerships can be created… to help celebrate the unique strengths within the autism community.

Stories like this one are everywhere every April when we “celebrate” Autism Awareness Month with blue lights and puzzle piece logos.

As a parent myself I know about the need to have a disabled child included in events like this. It’s every parent’s goal, but there is a message here that is counterproductive.

Yes, there are “unique strengths” in children with autism, but there are also overwhelming deficits that leave whole families in despair. We rarely see the dark side of autism that no one would think of celebrating.

I’m talking about the families caring for autistic children who can elope without warning and need 24/7 surveillance. I’m talking about the young adults with autism that are nonverbal, self-abusive and still in diapers. And I’m talking about the vast number of parents who worry everyday about what will happen to their child when they’re no longer here to care for them.

Stories like this help to instill the narrative that autism is a normal condition of childhood that we’ve only really recognized in the last quarter century.

Autism is a disorder with no known cause, cure or prevention. The autism rate can be expected to get worse every couple of years with only no sense of alarm or even real concern from health officials or doctors.

Officially the autism rate is one in every 36 children, one in every 22 boys nationally, but official studies point to even worse numbers.

In California the rate for autism is one in every 22 children, one in every 14 boys. In Florida, it’s one in every 20 children, one in every 12 boys.

The governments own research shows that a third of the kids who have autism have “profound” autism requiring constant care.

A once rare disorder is now so common we all know someone (or lots of people) with an autistic child. Soon as the numbers continue to soar, we’ll all be related to someone with autism.

In the face of all this, it seems the best we can do is “celebrate” and advocate for “acceptance” of a disorder that is overtaking us.

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