I am so impressed with how Dave Rubin exposes the corruption in the mainstream media. He does it everyday, and today, November 18th, was no exception. Rubin covered Robert Kennedy, Jr at HHS and fear-mongering from Dr. Sanjay Gupta at CNN.

Nov 18, 2024, Rubin Report

Dave Rubin talked about RFK’s appointment at HHS and what he will do to improve the health of Americans.

@18:39 Rubin: Another part of this Avengers team is Robert F. Kennedy, obviously.

This is a tweet from Donald Trump: “. . . For too long Americans have been crushed by the industrial food complex and drug companies who have engaged in deception, misinformation and disinformation when it comes to public health. . . . HHS will play a big role in helping ensure that everybody will be protected from harmful chemical, pollutants, pesticides, pharmaceutical products and food additives that have contributed to the overwhelming health crisis in this country. . . .” The Trump—RFK alliance can’t be understated. . . .

@22:03 He included a eye-opening clip of RFK testifying in DC in 2023.

Kennedy made it clear: THERE ARE NO DOUBLE BLIND VACCINE SAFETY STUDIES FOR ANY VACCINE ON THE CHILDHOOD SCHEDULE. NONE!

As you know, RFK has been doing this for quite some time. Here he is, this is about a year and a half ago testifying before Congress and ripping apart the HHS, the very agency he’s now going to lead. . . . “[We’ve been looking for] many years to find a pre-licensing safety trial of any of the 72 vaccine doses that are now essentially mandated. They’re recommended, but that’s effectively mandated for American children, and we have not been able to find any. “Every other medication requires, prior to licensing by FDA, that the company perform a safety trial that compares health outcomes in a placebo group and a similarly situated vaccine group. My assumption was, that was done for vaccines. We found out that it hadn’t been. They were exempt. I made that statement publicly. Dr. Fauci contradicted me, and when President Trump ordered him to meet with me and Francis Collins and a group of my colleagues, I said to them at that time, you’ve said publicly that I’ve been dishonest about that. Can you show us a single pre-licensing safety trial, placebo controlled safety trial for any of the 72 vaccines required for American children? [Dr. Fauci] made that show of looking through the file, and he said, “Well, they’re back in Bethesda.” And I said, “Will you send them to me?” And I never heard from them again, so we sued the HHS under the Freedom of Information Law. After a year of litigation, they sent us a letter, which is posted on CHD’s website that acknowledges that they are now not able to locate a single pre-licensing safety trial, placebo controlled, for any of the vaccines that are now mandated for children. These are zero liability vaccines. . . .

No wonder the folks at CNN call Kennedy’s appointment “terrifying.” Lots of people should be really scared about what Kennedy will expose when it comes to the lack of vaccine safety testing.

@41:00

Rubin: Let’s jump over to CNN. . . Van Jones. . .and Dr. Sanjay Gupta, . . .Here they are fear-mongering about RFK.

Political commentator Van Jones was asked about RFK’s appointment. Clip from CNN:

I don’t know what to say. I am just at a loss because we’re watching something happen in slow motion that is terrifying. The reason we have a great country is because there are pillars in place, there are columns and structures, just like in your house, columns and pillars that you don’t see, but they keep things in a good place. They keep things in a good direction We have healthy children because there are people who’ve made sure that there are things in place for that. And right now we’re seeing termites unleashed on everything. This is a termite appointment. We know for sure that Bobby Kennedy is a vaccine denier, vaccine denier, denier. He denies being a denier, but he is a denier. And he is going to do great harm. . . . .

Clip of Jake Tapper at CNN interviewing medical contributor, Dr. Sanjay Gupta.

Tapper: To steer clear of politics, but this isn’t really about politics because this is somebody who has been, Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., who has been pushing quackery, who has been pushing lies, who has been pushing conspiracy theories. You’ve been talking to experts in the health community, the medical community, preparing for him, RFK, Jr., to be given some sort of role in health. What have they said to you? Dr. Gupta: It’s not often that the entire medical and public health community is going to be in lockstep on something, but they’re pretty close on this in terms of their significant concerns, horror even. Somebody said to me today, I can’t think of any single individual who’d be more damaging to public health than RFK.”

Personally I think Dr. Gupta has been pretty damaging to the public’s trust in health care for years.

CNN, 2015, VACCINES DO NOT CAUSE AUTISM

The two sides could just simply be the right side and the wrong side. We’re not sure in the scientific community what causes autism, but we know that vaccines do not. I think it’s important to say that as succinctly as I just did. . . . There really is no link. So I wanted to make the argument that vaccines have actually been protective against autism [because there are fewer antigens in vaccines today]. There’s nothing there.

CNN: 2012 CDC: 1 in 88 kids has autism

Dr. Gupta: Part [of the increase] is because we’re paying more attention to autism than ever before. So there’s greater awareness and as a result, even greater detection. Even if you account for that, the numbers still seem to have increased. People always say it’s a combination of genes and environment. . . . It’s definitely more environment, toxins, infections, exposures. It could also be that parents are having kids later in life, and as a result of that, it could be a risk factor. Or the fact that parents have accumulated toxins in their bodies. And that could be the risk factor. We don’t know the answer.

Of course, back in 2008, when the federal government (HHS) conceded the case of vaccine-induced autism in Hannah Poling, Dr. Gupta had to admit there was a link.

Dr. Gupta: We are here with Dr. Jon Poling, he's the father of Hannah Poling. Her case of autism diagnosis was conceded by the federal government as having been contributed to by vaccines. That was a pretty startling thing, I think, for a lot of people to hear.

Also on CNN in 2008, Dr. Gupta interviewed then CDC director, Dr. Julie Gerberding about the Poling case. (Dr. Gerberding eventually moved on to work for Merck, a major pharmaceutical company.)

Ginger Taylor put together this brilliant montage of the two of them agreeing that while vaccines caused Hannah Poling’s autism, vaccines still don’t cause autism.

Dr. Gupta: Welcome to a special edition of House Call, Unraveling the Mystery of Autism. . . .My understanding is that the federal government conceded that vaccines caused her autism-like symptoms. . . . Does she have autism or autism-like symptoms? What’s the difference?

Seriously, Dr. Gupta? Autism is diagnosed by the symptoms. IF you have autism-like symptoms, you have autism.

Dr. Gerberding couldn’t say if Hannah actually had autism since she said she hadn’t been able to look into the case, which had been settled five months earlier. She never actually answered the question, and Dr. Gupta didn’t press her on it.

Dr. Gerberding called Hannah Poling’s case “rare” with no evidence of exactly how many other children are just like her.

Dr. Gerberding: We all know that vaccines can occasionally cause fevers in kids, so if a child is immunized, got a fever, had other complications from the vaccine, then if you’re predisposed with a mitochondrial disorder, it can certainly set off some damage. Some of the symptoms can be symptoms that have characteristics of autism Dr. Gupta: Are we ready to say right now, as things stand, that childhood vaccines do not cause autism? Dr. Gerberding: What we can say, absolutely for sure, is that we don’t really understand the causes of autism. We’ve got a long way to go to get to the bottom of this, but there’ve been at least 15 very good scientific studies, and the Institute of Medicine who have searched this out, and they have concluded that there really is no association between vaccines and autism. . . . We know there is very little chance that something related to a vaccine is going to cause a serious problem for a child.

Dr. Gerberding went on to call for more research into autism, after all, they’ve researched the vaccine connection thoroughly and found nothing. She basically said that all the autism is due to greater awareness.

Autism is a huge challenge, and it is much more common than I think anyone realized. We aren’t doing enough, and we need to do more.

Somehow Dr. Gupta was fine with Dr. Gerberding admitting vaccines caused Hannah Poling’s autism at the same time she denied any link.

Dr. Gerberding was a master of the slow, measured response while obfuscating from any substantive answers.

The obvious questions Dr. Gupta didn’t ask clearly made him part of the cover-up. Despite the feigned concern for parents who want answers, he refused to ask things like these:

IF Hannah Poling hadn’t been vaccinated, would she have autism?

HOW many other children have the same pre-conditions that Hannah does?

WHY do you only do population studies to disprove causation, when they can be easily flawed or manipulated to get the results the researchers want?

WHY here never been a simple study comparing the autism rates in fully-vaccinated and never-vaccinated children?

IF vaccines are so safe, as you say, “There is very little chance that something related to a vaccine is going to cause a serious problem for a child,” why are both vaccine makers and doctors administering vaccines indemnified against suits over vaccine damage.

The real purpose of this interview was to deny what was right in front of everyone. Yes, vaccines caused Hannah’s autism, at the same time they don’t for anyone else. And the American public was expected to buy it.

And after this totally bizarre and illogical discussion, Dr Gupta went on to spend the next 16 years regularly denying any link between vaccines and autism on CNN and urging every parent to vaccinate, vaccinate, vaccinate.

AND today, with RFK ready to take over at HHS, the cover-up will finally stop and we won’t have to hear from experts like Dr. Gupta ever again.

Your thoughts?

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