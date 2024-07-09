San Diego: Autism Surf Camp doubles in size
ONE IN 22 ISN'T ALL THAT UNIQUE, IN FACT IT'S EXPECTED
A story from KPBS in San Diego caught my attention for two reasons.
First of all, it was about efforts to provide something significant in the lives of autistic young people.
July 8, 2024, KPBS: Why a San Diego surf camp for people with autism doubled in size
On a Monday morning, long lines of surfboards stretched down La Jolla Shores. On them, children practiced — paddle, paddle, paddle! — scooping at the sand, pressing themselves into "seal position," and popping into a crouch.
Outside one blue tent, the boards were taken by a dozen children and young adults somewhere on the wide spectrum of autism, each with their own coach. It was day one of a four-day surf camp. . . .
Parents started this surf camp 22 years ago.
It’s run by the Autism Society of San Diego and supported by state and county funds.
Adults running the program genuinely want these children to succeed, and I can only imagine how grateful parents are for this opportunity.
The other thing that stood out to me was this information:
The demand reflects San Diego’s unique population.
Nationally, 1 in 36 children are diagnosed with autism. Korogi said in San Diego, it’s 1 in 22.
“Almost every single classroom has at least one individual with autism,” she said.
San Diego offers better services for people with autism than many places in the country, Korogi said. Military families request to be stationed here to access those services, driving up the numbers. . . .
Anyone reading this would think that one in 22 for San Diego was just an anomaly, but that’s not really the case.
Actually the one in 22 rate is for all of California. That also means that the rate for boys in California is one in 14.
This is from the CDC:
About 1 in 22 or 4.6% of 4-year-old children were identiﬁed with ASD by the CA-ADDM program in 2020.
Florida has a rate of almost five percent as well.
Not really unique
Since the California statistic isn’t really current, it’s anyone’s guess what the numbers are now.
Maybe next April the CDC will get around to updating the autism numbers, which will undoubtedly be much higher.
The problem is that no one in authority cares about autism.
Health officials have watched autism turn into a health care disaster and never once has anyone at the CDC acknowledged a true increase in autism.
These are the official increases. Numbers for boys alone were always four times higher than girls.
In 2002, it was one in every 250 children.
In 2004, it was one in 166 children, one in every 102 boys.
2007, one in 150, one in 92 boys.
2009, one in 110, one in 68 boys.
2012, one in 88, one in 54 boys.
2014, one in 68, one in 42 boys.
2018, one in 59, one in 36 boys.
2020, one in 54, one in 33 boys.
2021, one in 44, one in 27 boys.
2023, one in 36, one in 22 boys.
Dr. Walter Zahorodny at Rutgers in New Jersey, one of the country’s top autism researchers, predicted in an interview in 2022, that we will eventually have at least five percent of the U.S. population disabled with autism.
He acknowledged that he’s seen this already in New Jersey children’s numbers.
Newark, New Jersey, five percent.
Toms River, New Jersey, seven percent.
One in five towns in New Jersey, in our region, have a rate of five percent or higher….
In an interview in February, 2024, Zahorodny debunked that idea that these increase are just the result of better diagnosing, expanded definition. He also said that the increases will continue because it’s “still widely under diagnosed.”
He admitted, “We don’t yet understand, and I see no prospect for understanding the autism risk factors or triggers in the near future.”
California is actually in line with a number of other countries about the world
British Columbia: one in 29 children, one in 18 boys.
Australia:: one in 25, one in 15 boys.
Scotland: one in 23, one in 14 boys.
Ireland: one in 21, one in 13 boys.
Northern Ireland: one in 20, one in 12 boys.
All the numbers I’ve cited here have been published in official press releases and news reports, but they’re universally ignored. If health officials aren’t worried, why should we be alarmed?
Autism seems to be unstoppable at the same time no one cares why it’s happening.
The San Diego Autism Surf Camp will never be able to keep up with the expected increases.
At least I know why the increase. And I’m so blessed that my two sons have decided NOT to vaccinate their children.
Reality is the only thing that matters.
This stupid and insane violence we see so much of is the direct result of the powerlessness of the powerless.
Our government officials and talking heads, worldwide, taut our system as a civilized and representative democracy.
Periodically they let us, the citizens, vote for representatives who, each and everyone, promise to do the right thing.
Voting for someone to change government policy is the only means we have to redress our grievances.
Yet the Congress and Legislatures openly admit that they do not read, examine or debate any of the laws they vote on. In the USA, they vote on one hundred - 2,000 page laws per day.
The honest representative admits that they vote the way their advisors tell them to vote.
According to the powerless, nothing changes except for the worse.
As responsible Citizens, we must develop a way to evaluate 200 Thousand pages of law speak per day.
This evaluation must be public, transparent and in a form that the representative can view in order make their vote congruent with that of their constituents.
Ross Perot called it The Electronic Townhall.
And we must decide who gets to participate in this amplified voting, and how the vote is counted and what specific impact the sacred vote has at the business end of government.
Right now, the first question is:
# 1. Who gets to vote in the: general election?
a. citizens only - Yes No
b. natural born citizens only - Yes No
c. natural born citizens with four natural born grandparents - Yes No
d. naturalized citizens (legal immigrants) - Yes No
e. legal immigrants not yet naturalized - Yes No
f. anyone with a drivers license – Yes - No
# 2.1 Ages of Voter
g. minimum18 years
h. minimum 21 years
i. minimum 25 years
j. minimum 30 years
k. minimum 33 years
l. minimum 35 years
# 2.2 Sex of Voter
a. Male – Yes - No
b. Female – Yes - No
c. Non – Binanry - Yes - No
d. Transgender - Yes - No
# 2.3 Competence of Voter
e. property owners net value over $50,000 - Yes - No
f. property owners net value over $250,000 - Yes - No
g. tax exempt persons – Yes - No
h. those receiving welfare / food stamps – Yes - No
i. those with unpaid child support obligations - Yes - No
j. those receiving WIC – Yes - No
k. those receiving Section 8 – Yes - No
l. those working for government bureaucracies – Yes - No
m. those that will pay a $5000 poll tax - Yes - No
n. those that have paid a minimum of $5000 per year of tax for their combined jurisdictions in excess of any received via SS, Medicare, Medicaid, ATFWDC - Yes - No
# 2.4 Genetic presence of Voter
a. Male without children – Yes - No
b. Male with children – Yes - No
c. Male with children plural vote – Yes - No
d. Female without children – Yes - No
e. Female with children – Yes - No
f. Female with children plural vote – Yes - No
g. Only married males with children, never divorced can vote. – Yes - No
# 3.0 Who should be trusted with the responsibility and power of Public Office?
a. Only those authorized to vote in the general election - Yes No
b. Male without children – Yes - No
c. Male with children – Yes - No
d. Female without children – Yes - No
e. Female with children – Yes - No
f. Only married males with children, never divorced can hold public office – Yes - No
g. Depends on the office - Yes - No