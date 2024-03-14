Just when I think things can’t possibly get more absurd, they do.

An education magazine in the U.K. called tes published a story blaming the special education crisis in Scotland on “badly run and designed schools.”

First of all, back in December, 2023 the Scottish government announced that 36.7 percent of students have additional support needs.

That should have caused an uproar in the Scottish Parliament, but it didn’t.

The current tes report acknowledges the 37 percent figure and blames it on how schools are built and run.

Notice that this article is actually about all the children with AUTISM as a disability.

The solution proposed is to make schools more sensory/autism friendly. This idea was presented to the Scottish Parliament on March 13th. I wonder if MSPs are going to jump on this as a solution. Maybe 37 percent with special needs (autism) isn’t a cause for alarm. Maybe it will take 40 or 50 percent.

March 14, 2024, tes Magazine: Badly run and designed schools create additional needs, hear MSPs

Over a third of Scottish pupils have an ASN, but that figure would be lower if school buildings and cultures were developed with all pupils in mind, says expert Mainstream Scottish schools are not doing enough for “a big chunk of children” with additional support needs (ASN) that they should be capable of helping - with two major factors being culture and school buildings, MSPs have heard.

How to address autism

Megan Farr, a policy officer for Scotland’s children’s commissioner, told the parliamentary inquiry into additional support for learning that “a large proportion” of the 37 per cent of Scottish pupils identified as having ASN would not need extra help if more schools were designed and run with them in mind. Many Scottish secondary schools are “very hard, noisy, loud spaces with very bright lighting” and could be “hostile” and “very crowded”, with “lots of children moving around”, she said. She said that children with autism spectrum disorders, in particular, could find that “extremely overwhelming” but that schools were still being built in this way. . . .

Ms Farr added that “school cultures” were also a factor and “the way the school is run” could lead to some children with autism “absolutely joining in with the rest of the class”, while in another school a child with similar needs would be “just not coping”.

Schools have failed students

She concluded: “Thirty-seven per cent of children have an additional support need - and I’m going to separate out the concept of disability from additional support needs. “They may still have a disability but, actually, if schools met their needs better they no longer have additional support needs because they are getting support automatically.” Ms Farr was giving evidence yesterday to the Scottish Parliament’s Education, Children and Young People Committee as it continues its inquiry into additional support for learning and the presumption that children with ASN should attend their local school. . . . ‘Massive challenge’ for autistic pupils Marie Harrison, a senior policy officer for My Rights, My Say, which helps children in Scotland with ASN to exercise their rights to involvement in decisions about their support in school, said primary schools could wrap themselves around the child and create “safe, small workspaces for children and young people” - but it was “a massive challenge for autistic young people to make that transition from primary”. . . .

I think it’s way too late for Scotland to face reality and stop the destruction of children. I can’t imagine the future for them.

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