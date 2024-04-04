Everyone seems so clueless when it comes to autism or any of the other disabilities and learning problems plaguing our children today.

We must be the most accepting generation in the history of the world.

No one is ever worried about what’s happening to children, we just want to make sure services keep increasing as well.

There’s real hubris in the attitude that people of the 21st century are so much more advanced that we now recognize what people of every previous generation somehow missed.

WELCOME TO SCOTLAND

Always more

I found a story in 2022 announcing that 34 percent of students in Scotland have special needs.

Dec 13, 2022, Scottish Daily Express: SNP ministers accused of 'shamefully neglecting' Scottish education amid raft of damning figures

Figures released on Tuesday showed the number of pupils with ASN, such as autism, dyslexia and mental health problems in 2022 reached a record high of 241,639. The number represents around 34.2 per cent of the pupil population, rising from 118,011 in 2012.

Then the next year, it increased to 37 percent.

Dec 14, 2023, (UK) Glasgow Herald: Children with special needs: they should be the number one priority

This scenario might sound far-fetched, but it is in fact just average. Figures published by the Scottish Government this week reveal that the number of children with additional support needs (ASN) has reached a record high of 259,036, or 36.7 per cent of pupils.

No one ever talks about turning the numbers around or figuring out why so many children can’t learn normally or planning for even greater increases next year.

No, the numbers are the numbers.

Then this April 2nd I found a story about autism in Scotland.

Scottish Daily Mail: Children are waiting up to FOUR years for an autism diagnosis: Ministers slam 'harmful' delays that stop kids 'getting the help they need'

Children are suffering 'harmful' waits of more than four years for diagnoses of autism and mental health conditions. One youngster waited 1,518 days – about four years and a month – for their diagnosis at NHS Ayrshire and Arran. Another at NHS Tayside had to wait 1,323 days – about three-and-a-half-years – to get their diagnoses of neurodevelopmental disorders confirmed by medics. Waiting lists for autism assessments don't fare much better south of the border amid staff shortages and increasing demand. Tens of thousands of children with suspected autism in England have been waiting at least three months for an assessment to confirm their diagnosis. . . . But almost three quarters of 110,000 children in the NHS system with an open autism referral were in this position in December, figures show. [82,000 children] This rises to 100 per cent at one trust, according to MailOnline analysis of the latest available data. All of the 2,645 under-18s open autism referrals at Northamptonshire Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust (FT) have been waiting 13-plus weeks for an assessment. . . .

Autism is just part of a terrifying picture of disability

The number of additional support needs children more than doubled to 241,639 – more than a third of all pupils – between 2021 and 2022.

Still, the denials continue

Some experts have repeatedly pointed to this being a result of a growing awareness of the spectrum disorder, which was only widely diagnosed as its own condition this century. . . .

The numbers can’t be real

However, others have pointed to the 'wild-west' of autism screening in England could mean over-diagnosis could also be playing a part. . . .

Autism diagnoses are exponentially increasing everywhere

And again in 2021, experts found autism diagnoses in England had soared by an 'exponential' 787 per cent in 20 years. . . .

So what will they tell themselves when 50 percent of children in Scotland have special needs?

What will they call for when kids have to wait 10 years just for an autism diagnosis with no possibility of ever receiving services?

And how much more of an ‘exponential’ increase in autism diagnoses will there be the next 20 years?

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