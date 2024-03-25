One of the reasons I feel like things are irredeemable is the casual attitude everyone has when it comes to the shocking data out there.

A story from the BBS News on March 21st about the dismal state of special education in Scotland is yet another example.

'I feel ill sending my son to a mainstream school' was the title that referred to a single disabled student’s experience. https://www.bbc.com/news/articles/c106rvmmdg7o.amp

Kimberley, from Edinburgh, is one of an increasing number of parents who think mainstream schools cannot provide enough support for their child with additional support needs (ASN). She is currently looking after her 11-year-old son Joshua at home because he has been having problems at school. The primary seven pupil, who has anxiety, dyslexia and dyspraxia, is awaiting an autism assessment. Kimberley says he has always struggled and now she is worried about how he will cope in high school.

More disabled students, fewer special education teachers

In recent years, the number of specialist teachers has dropped at the same time as demand has soared. The number of pupils with an ASN has risen sevenfold since 2007 to more than a quarter of a million. That is more than one third of the total school population. Across all school sectors, there are 500 fewer additional needs teachers than there were in 2010. . . .

Buried in the piece was this information:

Andrea Bradley, general secretary of Scotland's largest teaching union, the EIS, says the situation is at crisis point for teachers as well as parents. She says teachers are trying to respond to the growing range of complex additional support needs, sometimes single-handedly without the assistance of specialist staff. "We're now at 37% of young people in Scotland with a recognised additional need," Ms Bradley says. "It's very difficult for teachers to respond to that in a meaningful timely way."

In the end, the increases were dismissed as better recognition. The education secretary asked for more support.

Education Secretary Jenny Gilruth says she is waiting for the results of a detailed inquiry into the issue by Holyrood's education committee, before updating the government's additional support for learning action plan. . . . The education secretary said: "There is now more willingness to identify additional support needs that in the past might have gone undiagnosed or unsupported, and that's a strength of Scotland's inclusive education system. "We need to work with carers, parents, schools and the broader community to make sure that support is there for our young people."

Story after story describes a situation in the U.K. involving MORE students with MORE COMPLEX NEEDS. These are not children who ‘might have gone undiagnosed’ in the past.

Jenny Gilruth is buying into the myth that all the disabled children flooding schools today were always here, but it has taken enlightened people of the 21st century to finally figure out they have special needs.

Pretending that this is something the Scottish people can deal with by adding more support solves nothing.

Scotland will never survive this because the numbers will only get worse.

In Dec, 2020, the Scottish Daily Express reported that 32.3 percent of students had special needs, up from 30.9 percent.

In Dec, 2022, the Scottish Daily Express reported that 34 percent of students had special needs.

And in Dec, 2023, just one year later, the Glasgow Herald put the latest number at 36.7 percent.

There is no reason to believe these increases will stop. What happens when it’s 40 percent, 50 percent? It’s easy to predict that the government will continue to do nothing.

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