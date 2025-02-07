This short, 12 minutes clip was eye-opening. Senator Johnson talked about the corruption, conflicts and cover-up rampant in our federal health agencies for decades and what Kennedy will do about it.

Feb 6, 2025, Robert F. Kennedy Jr's Chances of Getting Confirmed as HHS Secretary Next Week, w/ Sen. Ron Johnson

I know Senator Cassidy had some concerns. Those concerns were alleviated, so he voted for Bobby in committee, and I think that’ll be the last hurdle. I’m quite optimistic. I thought the most important snippet of testimony came from Dr. Chris Palmer. He’s a psychiatrist and does a lot of work with nutrition and mental health.

It’s not just about the science.

He made the point the THEY, whoever THEY are, they don’t want to know the root cause of chronic illness because THEY are corporate interests, and one of their ingredients, a herbicide, a pesticide, a pharmaceutical, a drug, if it’s a contributing factor or a cause of chronic illness or autism, that will disrupt their multi-billion dollar business model. . .

Kennedy has spent decades suing these agencies.

[Kennedy] has a PhD in corporate capture which is why he is exactly the right person at the right moment in time here because the American public, in a completely nonpartisan fashion, they want to know what is causing chronic illness. They want to know what is causing the devastation of autism. . . .

Megan Kelly talked about the “barrage” of phone calls to Senator Bill Cassidy’s office from parents urging him to support Kennedy at HHS.

Kelly asked Johnson about the promises that were made to Senator Cassidy to get his yes vote on Kennedy.

As I listened to supposedly concessions, I don’t view them as many concessions whatsoever. I know Bobby quite well. . . .He’s very science-based. I think his first task is to restore integrity to science. We heard President Eisenhower, in his farewell address, the second warning after the military industrial complex was public funding of science. It was going to create a scientific and technological elite that would drive public policy. I would view that as corrupting science. Science has been corrupted. We have all kinds of evidence of that. So Bobby’s first task is to restore integrity to science. Make sure the data is transparent, that you have everybody at the table. Science sometimes is black and white, but often it is not, particularly when you’re looking at cause and effect in the complexity of a human body. . . . Our policies will follow where the science leads us, where the truth leads us. I think both men, Dr. Cassidy and Bobby Kennedy are going to come together on those points. So it shouldn’t be controversial. . . . He’s not going to do anything precipitously. He’s going to become Secretary, and then he’s going to restore integrity to science and let science guide his actions. . . . Fact of the matter is, we have not ever tested any of these childhood vaccines against true placebos. The ingredients, for example, the aluminum adjuvant, I’ve learned was based on a study with four rabbits. One of the rabbits, they lost the data on, the other ones were killed after 28 days, autopsies performed and the aluminum was still in their system, in their organs. So that needs to be looked at. These are legitimate questions that we haven’t even been allowed to ask. Bobby Kennedy is still going to be able to ask these questions, he’ll still be able to drive the science, and then restore integrity to it. I don’t view these as serious concessions he’s making. He’s going to be very open. He’s going to be transparent, which these agencies have not been because they have been captured. They have been corrupted, and I don’t think Senator Cassidy is going to have a problem with the transparency within these agencies.

Kelly brought up the vitriol she observed during Kennedy’s confirmation hearing and asked Johnson about his reaction.

First of all, it didn’t surprise me, but it really disappointed me. The severe, extreme hostility of the Democrats. . . . It was disappointing from the standpoint that Democrats couldn’t recognize the moment, that the American people are hungering for the information. They don’t want to be ill. They don’t want autism rates to continue to skyrocket. They want the truth. They want solutions, and there’s nothing partisan about it. . . .

Kelly pointed out the uniform opposition from Democrats, but Johnson repeated that he’s confident that Kennedy will be confirmed.

I think even Democrats in their hearts realize that what Bobby Kennedy wants to do is unbelievably popular with the American public.

