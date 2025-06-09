In a recent interview with conservative commentator Tucker Carlson, Senator Ron Johnson (R-WI) talked about how he got involved with investigating claims of a cover-up of 9/11, then he briefly compared himself to how Robert Kennedy Jr. woke up to the vaccine injury controversy.

Johnson alluded to corruption in our federal health agencies and the vaccine industry. Keep in mind that this is a sitting member of the U.S. Senate. If he knows all this and willing to talk about it, where is everyone else?

8:35—12:05

Sen. Johnson:

[9/11] was not something I was hankering to delve into.

It’s kind of like Bobby Kennedy, how he got involved with childhood vaccines.

He was giving all these speeches on the environment and all these moms would show up with their t-shirts and he kept them at bay for quite some time until one of the moms found out where he lived, came to his house with a stack of science, which he knew how to read because he was an environmental lawyer, and said, I’m not to leave until you read this.

And to his credit, he sat down and read it, and further to his credit, once he read it, once his eyes were open, he couldn’t close them. As much as he probably wanted to, as much as he realized the morass he was stepping into—I can’t close my eyes.

Particularly with childhood vaccine injuries—it’s bad even with the COVID vax. Ernest Ramirez lost his son. I mean, it’s just heartbreaking. Facebook dissolving these groups that were the only lifeline for some of these vaccine injured, and they started committing suicide afterwards because the lost that connection that they didn’t have before these groups.

You look at Documentary - VAXXED: From Cover-Up to Catastrophe (2016) and you see parents and they have the video of perfectly normal, and they take them in for a well visit. They get a vaccine. That night they spike a fever, have a seizure. Now they’ve got a 26 year old son who is extremely autistic, can’t verbalize, acts up. I mean it’s horrible.

And you see the stats where you go from—it’s hard to verify the 10,000 in one, but we know by the CDC’s own hundreds to one, to now 30 something to one. By the way, while they’ve actually narrowed the definition of autism. They didn’t expand it, they narrowed it. What’s causing that?

And after the makers of Vaxxed went on a road trip with a bus premiering this thing, other parents would come up to the bus and so they started videotaping their stories, and they got something like 10,000 stories of parents almost identical. Perfectly normal child, got the video to prove it, go in, within that night or within days— You start looking at the increase in SIDS versus the increase of the vaccine schedule.

Again, I’m not a doctor. I’m not a medical researcher. My eyes have just been opened up to how so much information, so many questions, probably the best way to put it, have just been suppressed.

You can’t even ask them. Anybody who does gets marginalized, vilified, discredited. That’s how they battle this. They don’t battle with the truth.

In my public events, I always invited the federal officials. I always invited the executives from Big Pharma. Come in and defend yourselves. This is an open forum. I’ll give you plenty of time; I’ll be very fair. Speak your peace; I want to hear from you.

They won’t do it. Peter Hotez, famously Mr. Vaccine Pusher, gets offered—what was the final offer? Two point some million dollars? Sit down and argue with not a doctor, a lawyer. Debate RFK Jr., and he wouldn’t even do it. What does that tell you?