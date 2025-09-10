I found an amazing reaction to the treatment of Robert Kennedy Jr. during the Senate Finance Committee hearing on September 4th.



Alabama Senator Tommy Tuberville spoke for 13 minutes on the Senate floor during extended remarks, followed by a press release.

When a US Senator openly admits that lawmakers and federal agencies are there to promote the interests of Big Pharma, not the health of the American people, we should all be scared.

Tuberville repeatedly mentions “the Deep State” and “the Swamp.” He should know, he’s there.

Sept 9, 2025, Tuberville Defends Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Following Deep State Attacks

Today, U.S. Senator Tommy Tuberville (R-AL) took to the Senate floor to defend Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. (RFK) after he was ambushed during a Senate Finance Committee hearing last week. Senator Tuberville praised Sec. Kennedy for the work he is doing to Make America Healthy Again, including banning Red Dye No. 3in foods and getting major companies like Kraft, Nestlé, and Coca-Cola to remove toxic ingredients from their products.

The text of his remarks is here, but let me highlight some really significant statements.

Kennedy faced “a dogpile”

Mr. President, what the American people saw last week in the Finance Committee with Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. was not a hearing on oversight. It was a dogpile by politicians who are scared to death of questioning the status quo. It was Washington at its worst, a full-on blitz against one man for the simple crime of telling the truth and refusing to play ball with the swamp.

Permanent Washington does not want change

I have absolutely no idea what my colleagues have against RFK Jr. Surely, they don’t disagree with his efforts to make America healthy again. But there’s one thing I know for sure. RFK, after that hearing, is not working for the swamp. He’s fighting for the American people, people all over this country.

The power and control of Big Pharma

. . .Senator Wyden opened up with a personal attack calling for RFK’s resignation. Senator Warnock piled on, calling him a hazard to public health. Senator Warren tried to run a trick play by twisting his words to paint him as dishonest. And Senator Sanders just couldn’t stomach the fact that someone finally said out loud what everybody already knows: for years, big pharma money has corrupted politicians and our medical institutions. Big pharma is quietly calling way too many of the plays here in D.C.

These weren’t questions. They weren’t oversight. They were cheap shots. And I was particularly disappointed because several of my Republican colleagues joined in on this fiasco. Something I’ve learned is when you challenge the status quo, you find out real quick who’s willing to stand with you and who’s just concerned with getting reelected.

“The Deep State”

[Kennedy’s] calling out the Deep State and that’s why they’re after him. The so-called health experts failed America, and in doing so, they revealed the only thing that they really care about is power and control. That’s a scary place to be. And now, they want to lecture RFK Jr. about science. He has dedicated his entire career to this subject.

CDC corruption

Let me tell you, the CDC from top to bottom needs to be cleaned out. That agency was supposed to protect us from 2020 till the end of COVID. Instead, it became a political mouthpiece. It censored doctors [and] nurses. It worked with Big Tech to shut down free speech, and people lost their lives because of the CDC. Lost their lives. And when RFK Jr. fired some of those folks, this town acted like the sky was falling. They needed to be fired. Because the swamp protects its own—that’s why they went crazy.

“Sickest country in the world” RFK Jr. told the truth last week when he said, ‘We are the sickest country in the world.’ He’s exactly right. He goes by facts, not by the so-called science. . . .He’s also daring to ask questions, which apparently isn’t allowed in the Deep State here.

Vaccines

Common sense question is like, why are American kids required to get dozens more vaccines than we did when we were all growing up? We’ve gone from a few to almost a hundred. . . .Why are we protecting big pharma’s bottom line while our families are getting sicker? These are fair questions—and questions we should be asking if we actually care about the people we represent. But in this town, [by] asking fair questions, you get labeled dangerous, anti-science, and a conspiracy theorist.

“I didn’t come to Washington to protect the swamp”

Now, if some of my colleagues wanna keep running defense for big pharma, that’s their choice. But I didn’t come to Washington to protect the swamp. I came here to fight for the great state of Alabama and the people across this country. For the parents trying to raise healthy kids, for families who have felt lied to by their government, for the hardworking folks who lost their jobs simply because they chose not to take the COVID vaccine. I’m proud to stand shoulder to shoulder with RFK Jr.

Luke 8:17: "For there is nothing hidden that will not become visible, and nothing secret that will not be known and come to light."

