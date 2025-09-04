The September 4th three hour hearing with HHS Secretary Robert Kennedy Jr testifying went pretty much as expected. Kennedy was attacked, vilified and told to resign. The Democrats weren’t really interested in what Kennedy had to say and tried to monopolize their time with grandstanding.

“Just answer yes or no”

It was clear that a number of these Senators didn’t want Kennedy to respond to their charges against him, so they wouldn’t let him speak.

Incredibly, during a brief six minute exchange between Kennedy and Senator Ron Johnson from Wisconsin, we did learn about a massive coverup at the CDC that happened all the way back in 2002.

It involved destroying data on damaging side effects from the MMR vaccine. Kennedy named Frank DeStefano, director of the CDC Immunization Safety Office, as the perpetrator.

This was riveting information revealed during a government hearing. Is destroying unfavorable data the standard practice at our health care agencies? Has this been known for all these years and no one has done anything to hold people accountable?

The answer to both questions is YES, and Kennedy made it clear that this is widespread at our federal health agencies.

Under the guise of providing sound health care guidance to the American people, the CDC operates more as an extension of the industry they’re supposed to be regulating.

And I’ve learned from years of watching these hearings, there is no reaction. Afterwards everyone just goes home. No one in the media will ask DeStefano about the allegation made against him. There are no consequences.

We will continue to be told that “studies show no link” because, with this level of corruption, they never will.

WI Senator Ron Johnson:

Secretary Kennedy, thank you, first of all, for your willingness to serve and for putting up with this abuse. Five minutes isn’t even close to refute all the falsehoods that have been confidently spewed during this hearing. We’ll talk about real data here, OK? First of all, thank you for breaking the logjam of information of HHS. My committee’s got now over 8 million pages of information. Just in the first tranche, by the way, what we discovered is the CDC—somebody in the federal health agencies—in interagency communication, hid the signal. They admitted there was a signal on myocarditis, and they hid it. They didn’t warn the public. They didn’t warn doctors. So that’s just one instance of corruption and lies told by the CDC. We’ve got a lot of others we’ll be rolling out, OK? So we held our first hearing in permanent subcommittee investigation of that hiding of the signal of myocarditis. We’ve heard a lot of studies. I’ve looked into science; it’s been thoroughly corrupted. Here’s data, and I’d like to enter this sheet into the record. I’ve been publishing this chart for, you know, since really early 2021. When I’m on, for example, talk radio shows, and they talk about this, they get de-platformed, or they were because of all the censorship during the Biden Administration. Here’s the facts. The VAERS System, that was touted in October of 2020, this great safety surveillance system on COVID, a few months later, when they didn’t like the results, they started denigrating their own system. But VAERS shows that there’ve been 30,742 deaths reported on VAERS worldwide associated with the COVID vaccine, 38,742. 9,252 of those deaths occurred on the day of vaccination or within one or two days. I agree with you. Nobody knows how many COVID deaths because the information was completely corrupted. Nobody knows how many lives were saved by the—. I think most people, OK, if you’re vulnerable, raise your antibodies, reverse severity, fine. There’s not any good study on that. There’s just information out there, just claims being made. This is hard evidence. And certainly what I’ve been advocating for are the vax injection injured, the childhood vaccine injured. We’re going to be holding a hearing next Tuesday on a study done for high integrity healthcare facility that shows, that actually looked at vaccinated versus unvaccinated, very high quality study. I’m not going to be stealing the thunder of Aaron Siri who’s going to be testifying on this. I think you’re aware of this study that shows the vaccinated population far more prone to chronic illness than people completely unexposed to vaccines. That is just one example of how science has been corrupted—by the way, the study was conducted, oh no, no matter what the results are, we’re going to release this. They got the results in 2000. It is yet to be released. We’re going to enter that in the record on Tuesday. Do you want to just talk about what you’ve witnessed in terms of the capture of the agencies that you’re now in charge of, the corruption of science, which I believe you just said, that is almost your number one goal, right, is to try and bring integrity and credibility back to science which has been corrupted by the people who pay for it, by federal health agencies being captured by pharmaceutical industries, by Big Pharma, by Big Food. I want to give you just the last minute to, first of all, defend yourself, but talk about the corruption of science that you’ve having to deal with and trying to correct.

Sec. Kennedy:

I’ll just tell you one example, and I could sit here and give you thousands. In 2002, CDC did an internal study of Atlanta, in Fulton County Georgia children and looked at children who got the MMR vaccine on time and compared those to kids who got them later. So in other words, kids who got them before 36 months and kids who got them afterwards. The data from that study showed that black boys who got the vaccine on time, had a 260 percent greater chance of getting an autism diagnosis than children who waited. The chief scientist on that, Dr. William Thompson, the senior vaccine safety scientist at CDC, was ordered to come into a room with four other co-authors by his boss, Frank DeStefano, who’s the head of immunization safety branch and ordered to destroy that data. And then they published it without that fact. You know that story. I know that story, and you know of hundreds of stories like that. It happens all the time. We are being lied to by these agencies, and we’re going to change that right now.

Luke 8:17: "For there is nothing hidden that will not become visible, and nothing secret that will not be known and come to light."

