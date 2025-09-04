Anne’s Substack

Maurine Meleck
9h

Todays hearing was unbelievable, although still not surprising. Is it possible senators like Warren Sanders actually believe what they themselves are saying(all the lies) or are they just protecting their money pockets? The HHS, NIH, CDC lies that have gone on for decades are simply too muuch even to comprehend. But RFK,Jr. when given a chance to say more than yes or no --did a fantastic job of defending his role and actions as head of HHS and at the hearing today. He deserves the medal of honor.

Pat McSweeney
7h

MANY THANKS, Anne, for this information! I wasn't able to watch the hearing but, on the PBS evening news, saw TOTALLY UNINFORMED members of Congress lambasting him. I'm an admirer of Elizabeth Warren (my Senator) and Bernie Sanders who, usually, speak out forcefully against corporations. Friends and I feel as if we're living in an insane asylum.

