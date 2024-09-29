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Sally Milow's avatar
Sally Milow
Sep 30, 2024

If you hadn't included Mikhaila Fuller's Clip, I would have gladly shared all 13+ minutes of it with some 55 activists and others I know.

I don't know anyone who would be turned on by an all-meat diet, nor do I think it's good for everyone. I haven't eaten beef, chicken, or pork for many years, and I'm very healthy at almost 80 y.o.

INSTEAD, I'LL CHOOSE TO SHARE THE YOUTUBE VERSION with a CAUTION to IGNORE what Mikhaila says.

AI review online says: "Eating only meat, or following a carnivore diet, can have a number of negative effects on your body, including:

Nutrient deficiencies: A carnivore diet lacks fiber, carbohydrates, and other essential nutrients found in fruits, vegetables, and whole grains.

High cholesterol: A carnivore diet is high in saturated fat, which can increase your LDL (bad) cholesterol and increase your risk of heart disease.

High blood pressure: Processed meats, which are often included in a carnivore diet, are high in salt, which can increase your blood pressure.

Digestive issues: A carnivore diet can cause constipation and diarrhea.

Kidney problems: A diet high in sodium can cause kidney problems.

Cancer: Red and processed meat intake has been linked to higher rates of certain types of cancer, including colon and rectal cancer.

Not sustainable: A carnivore diet is too restrictive and boring to follow long-term.

A carnivore diet is also not recommended for people with pre-existing chronic conditions, such as high blood pressure, high cholesterol, or kidney disease.

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