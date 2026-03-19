In January 2025, Senator Bernie Sanders held a congressional roundtable to raise an alarm over the nomination of Robert Kennedy Jr. as HHS Secretary for his position on vaccines and autism.

(100) Bernie Sanders holds roundtable to derail RFK at HHS

And during his confirmation hearing in January, Kennedy sparred with Sanders over government corruption.

Kennedy noted this about Sanders’ financial backers.

“In 2020, you were the single largest receiver of pharmaceutical money.”

HHS Hearing Drama: Kennedy Challenges Sanders Over Pharmaceutical Donations

It is not surprising that Sanders is again on the march demanding that Secretary Kennedy appear on Capitol Hill to testify about his position on vaccines and autism.

NBC News:

Sen. Bernie Sanders is demanding that Senate Health Committee Chairman Bill Cassidy hold a hearing to set the record straight that there is no link between vaccines and autism. . . . But in a letter shared exclusively with NBC News, Sanders, I-Vt., said Cassidy must counter statements by Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., who has undermined public faith in vaccines and raised questions about their connection to autism. Cassidy’s was the deciding vote to confirm Kennedy. "The reality is that since Secretary Kennedy has been in office, he has continued his longstanding crusade against vaccines and his advocacy of conspiracy theories that vaccines cause autism — all of which have been repeatedly rejected by scientists,” Sanders wrote.

Of course, NBC News is just one of the major news outlets publicizing Sanders’ concerns about Kennedy.

The Hill published this piece: Sanders call for Kennedy Sanders presses Cassidy for hearing on RFK Jr. vaccine claims and added this about IACC.

. . .The senator noted Kennedy also recently overhauled the Interagency Autism Coordinating Committee (IACC) for the National Institutes of Health, appointing several members who support the unproven vaccine-autism link.

IACC has done nothing for 25 years

IACC was created by Congress in 2000 to basically do autism busywork and ignore the impact and the cause of autism, as this story from 2017 shows.

Katie Wright: Public No Longer Invited to Speak at IACC Autism Meetings - Age of Autism

What’s really happening

Bernie Sanders has been in Congress for 32 years and over that time he has witnessed the collapsing health of America’s youth. We are now a nation whose children are increasingly chronically ill and disabled, and Sanders watched it all happen, like many others in D.C., seemingly unaware.

Congress has been thoroughly devoid of any concern about autism. Except for a handful of responsible members who have held hearings on the corruption, collusion, cover-up rampant in our federal health agencies regarding vaccine safety and the explosion in autism, the vast majority of legislators have looked the other way, no matter what shocking testimony was revealed in committee hearings.

For example, in 2010 members of the Senate Subcommittee on Children's Health were told by expert witnesses that autism is truly an epidemic caused by toxins in the environment. (Back then the autism rate was one in 110 children.)

And a hearing in 2012 revealed facts about the phony science the CDC used to disprove a link between vaccines and autism. Landmark Autism Hearing: “The Troops Have Landed on Normandy Beach”

Revelations on autism and the need for action happened numerous times in congressional hearings over the past two decades, yet no action ever resulted.

At the end of the day, everyone just went home. No press coverage. No follow-up. Members of Congress had better things to do.

Even today, CDC officials still refuse to admit there has been a real increase in autism.

This total denial from the government and our federal health agencies has gone on for decades.

Back in 2008, 18 years ago, the federal government conceded the vaccine injury case of Hannah Poling, a little girl who developed autism after a series of vaccinations. She had a pre-existing condition that made her susceptible to vaccine injury. After this concession, officials returned to their tired claim of no link between vaccines and autism, and nothing was done to determine which other children had the same vulnerability.

Also in 2008 former head of the National Institutes of Health, Dr. Bernadine Healy, told CBS News that the science hadn’t been done on vaccines. No one had studied to see if a certain subgroup of children were susceptible to vaccine injury.

So let’s have the hearing that Sanders wants so badly!

I’d like to watch this hearing Sanders is calling for. I’d like to hear from Dr. Jon Poling, Hannah Poling ‘s father, about the government’s concession in his daughter’s case.

Let’s also hear from Dr. Walter Zahordony from Rutgers in New Jersey, the CDC’s top expert on the ever-increasing autism rate.

Zahorodny has long made public statements that the explosion in autism is real and that the cause is environmental exposure.

**AND it should be noted that back in 2012, the Brian Lehrer Show on WNYC radio featured Dr. Zahorodny talking about the latest autism rate jump (one in every 88 children, one in 54 boys) as lead researcher on the New Jersey portion of the new CDC rate study.

During the interview, the host brought up research on the possible causes for autism and he made this comment:

“I guess we know what they aren’t, for instance, childhood vaccines, right?”

This was Zahorodny’s stunning response:

“Vaccines don’t play a significant role in autism increasing. Some small number of children probably do have autism because of an adverse vaccine reaction, but they don’t make for the overall rise.”

Let’s hear from David Amaral

In April, 2011, Dr. David Amaral, Director of Research in the Department of Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences, UC Davis MIND Institute, was interviewed for PBS by Robert MacNeil.

He was asked if vaccines can cause autism, and he said this:

“And so, you know, I think it probably is a waste of effort at this time to try and understand vaccines as a major culprit for, or a major cause of, autism. It's not to say, however, that there isn't a small subset of children who may be particularly vulnerable to vaccines. “And in their case, having the vaccines, or particular vaccines, particularly in certain kinds of situations — if the child was ill, if the child had a precondition, like a mitochondrial defect. Vaccinations for those children actually may be the environmental factor that tipped them over the edge of autism.”

How is it that Zahorodny and Amaral can make these admissions and yet, the cover-up continues? Have these experts now changed their position on vaccines and autism because it’s a career-ending move to say these things?

Back in 2013, Louis Conte, co-author of Unanswered Questions A Review of Compensated Cases of Vaccine, explained the nefarious workings of the secretive federal Vaccine Court which has quietly compensate over 80 cases of vaccine-induced autism.

Louis Conte Speaks on National Vaccine Injury Compensation Court Problems - Age of Autism

I would like to see Conte at that hearing too, along with some of the parents of these children who won in Vaccine Court. We need to hear about how normally developing children regressed into autism following routine vaccination.

Finally recognize autism as an epidemic

I hope Robert Kennedy Jr. testifies and calls out members on their malfeasance.

Let’s hear about the total lack of safety studies on vaccines and how the CDC basically has oversight over itself.

Let’s hear the truth about autism. The ever-increasing disorder with no known cause, prevention or cure needs to be finally recognized as a real life epidemic.

Bernie Sanders may want to do the bidding of his pharma benefactors and discredit Kennedy’s position on vaccines, but if the truth finally comes out, it may open everyone’s eyes.

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