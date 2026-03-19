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AMV's avatar
AMV
20hEdited

Bernie Sanders better think twice before he asks for the truth. RFK Jr. can testify that vaccinated kids are unhealthy compared to unvaxed kids. It’s been proven. That includes autism. Jerk! He needs to retire!

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3 replies by Anne Dachel and others
Jan Neill's avatar
Jan Neill
19h

Wouldn't it be nice...if this could be finalized... it is so hard after 30 years ++ to see this issue everywhere and now on steroids...especially after being silenced literally through all the educators, so called specialists in the field of every kind and of course all state agencies as well as federal whom we tried to engage with...breaks my heart to keep it simple I saw hell break loose in my twins now 36 and still suffering as I watched simply believing I was doing the right thing and then horror of the aftermath and no one believes the mother and in our case the grandmother too who came with us Rip Mom still praying no one will have to go through this! ever........

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