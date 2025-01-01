Senator Susan Collins (ME) is 'proud' of reauthorizing the Autism CARES Act--WHY?
After two decades, why bother?
Senator Susan Collins
Autism, the developmental disorder that officially affects one in every 36 U.S. children, one in every 22 boys and is expected to get even worse, has no known cause, prevention or cure.
Relatively unknown until the end of the 20th century, autism has become a household word. We have …
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Anne’s Substack to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.