On November 10th on Sharyl Attkisson’s Full Measure, she talked with Dr. Joseph Ladapo, currently the Surgeon General of Florida.

The nine minute video contains clips from a longer interview Sharyl had done earlier, before Trump’s election. Now she’s airing this with Trump about to take charge of health care in America.

Dr. Ladapo is very clear that the COVID vaccine was an experiment, and it killed people. Our federal health agencies created an atmosphere of fear and control. He feels these agencies need to be deconstructed and a cultural change must be made.

VIDEO:

Sharyl: With Donald Trump poised to take office for a second term, the way the American health care system approaches our health stands to be upended in a major way.

Trump has promised to assemble a team to end corruption in our public health agencies and make America healthy again.

One key player is Florida Surgeon General, Dr. Joseph Ladapo who spoke with me in a rare interview several weeks before the election about what he’d like to do in the upcoming Trump administration.

Dr. Ladapo: I actually would like to be Secretary of HHS. The reason that I would like to do that is because I’m in it for impact. If I can’t have impact, I’m not in it.

Sharyl: Dr. Joseph Ladapo’s desire to have impact became clear during the pandemic.

When COVID hit, he was a professor of medicine at the University of California, researching heart health.

He became one of the mainstream figures to break away and speak out early against the disastrous shutdowns, CDC mandates and government misinformation.

Sharyl: Why do you think so few public health officials were in that mindset? Because you’d think there would be more people in mainstream medicine who would be looking around and seeing the same things that you saw

Dr. Ladapo: The pandemic was really just something remarkable because somehow you’ve got people, and almost everyone is good intentioned, almost every single person walking on this earth has good intentions. Somehow you got so many people with good intentions to engage and really enroll in things that are obviously very clearly immoral and badly intended. That’s a remarkable thing.

Sharyl: Like what?

Dr. Ladapo: Everything from the closure of avenues that people need for their spiritual and emotional nourishment, whether that’s a connection with other people, whether that’s being able to visit loved ones in the hospital, whether that’s kids being able to play outside, the right for people to literally not accept something that is completely experimental in terms of the vaccines and has very little data and also very little data on whether it might even benefit them if they’re a healthy person and forcing those kinds of things, taking people’s jobs away when they didn’t accept those policies even after they’ve worked for a long time. . . . nurses and doctors.

Then forcing people not to do what they were trained to do in terms of doctors who supported and felt, had confidence in things like, whether it’s ivermectin, hydroxychloroquine, whatever it is, that they felt could help their patients, forcing them to not engage in that or trying to leverage them out of that by threatening their license, so many immoral, clearly immoral things that are anti-human, anti-the will of people with good intentions.

Sharyl: Born in Nigeria, he earned his medical degree and a PhD in health policy at Harvard University.

In September, 2021, he was tapped by Florida governor Ron DeSantis to be the Sunshine State’s Surgeon General.

Sharyl: What did you see as your mandate or your main purpose as you got hired originally?

Dr. Ladapo: I felt very clearly that my objective, my role was to reset the tone, and the tone was FEAR, FEAR, FEAR, FEAR.

You know, MUST DO THIS, MUST DO THIS, MUST DO THIS.

EVERYONE GET IN LINE, EVERYONE GET IN LINE, EVERYONE GET IN LINE.

I just wanted to rip that all apart and remind people that people and individuals are what matter and their will matters and their preferences matter and good health matters. Those are the things that are most important.

That was my mandate, to somehow counter, reset, push back against, offer people something different to latch on to instead of all the garbage that we were being fed.

Sharyl: That includes, he says, information about the COVID vaccines.

In January he said the FDA had failed to examine unique risks and concluded these vaccines are not appropriate for use in human beings.

He also analyzed the data available in Florida deploying his background in researching cardiovascular disease.

Dr. Ladapo: One of the things that’s very clear now from multiple studies is that for some people, they experience cardiac effects, bad cardiac effects from these vaccines.

So it is the case that some of those individuals do, unfortunately, die because of the harm done to their heart.

The CDC never talks about that, but it’s absolutely the case.

So we did an analysis using our data, and we looked at the incidence of cardiac death after these vaccines.

And what we found was that the strongest signal for cardiac death, and it was somewhere around an 80 percent increased risk, was in young men. And that was the only group that we found that signal in.

We talked about that. Obviously, it was very controversial, but also it aligns with common sense, and it’s totally a fact, this is the group that being more affected.

Sharyl: Ladapo isn’t the only esteemed medical figure who bucked the establishment over COVID and is now allied with Donald Trump.

Others who’ve been speaking with Trump officials about taking a role in the new administration include Stanford’s Dr. Jay Bhattacharya. He was among the first to formally organized opposition to the shutdowns. The Great Barrington Declaration that was a petition that was signed by more than 63,000 scientists and medical practitioners.

And Dr. Aseem Malhotra a top British cardiologist. He became an activist on COVID vaccine safety after he says his father, also a cardiologist, died from the vaccine.

Another person who stands to factor in in a big way is attorney and children’s health advocate, Robert F. Kennedy, Jr.

He joined the Trump campaign with a Make America Healthy Again mantra.

He may take on a new role to oversee an end to corruption in public health agencies.

Sharyl: What are your thoughts about the case that no one’s been held accountable or even, if you want to say a lot of the missteps were accidents, I haven’t seen changes that have been made that would prevent that from happening again.

Dr. Ladapo: That’s quite a string of accidents. There’s one accident after the next.

It’s clearly intentional, the position that the CDC’s been and the decisions that they’ve made, most of them, I think, are deliberate and intentional.

The organization has problems. They have problems with being honest and accountability. It’s not going to get any better without different leadership, and that doesn’t just go for the CDC.

This issue, unfortunately, the default position of government organizations is to protect and to preserve self over truth and honesty. It’s just self-preservation is a primal instinct for these organizations.

Sharyl: If someone gave you the authority to wave a magic wand and fix some of these things and you could do so, what are some of the things you would attack?

Dr. Ladapo: So first, absolutely, you need the right leaders in place.

Then you need to deconstruct the issues. Often times these organizations have a culture. It’s not like a culture with a little c. It’s a culture with a capital C.

So it literally infests every action that members of the organization take.

And then you need to be able to determine who is so ingrained in the old culture of like, PROTECT VACCINES ABOVE ANYTHING ELSE. PROTECT OUR REPUTATION ABOVE ANYTHING ELSE.

TWIST FACTS OR DATA AND DON’T SHOW STUFF THAT DOESN’T FIT WITH WHATEVER OUR OBJECTIVE IS.

Who’s so married to that old culture that they can’t see another way forward?

It’s not personal, but those people can’t be part of the organization if the organization is going to change.

Sharyl: Ladapo says his clinical experience treating patients would also help separate him from others such as the current leader at HHS who’s a lawyer and a Democrat Party leader in Congress.

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