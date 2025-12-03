Anne’s Substack

Discussion about this post

Jane Wills
1d

Why do people not panic at the ever-rising rate of autism? It's the same everywhere. Autism denial again and again. It's always seen as grift, a gift and/or down to more awareness. No-one says the same about dementia, parkinsons or cancer ... all of which are also rising fast. You get disability benefits for those things too!

In contrast, those conditions are taken seriously- albeit that they are similarly treated as a mystery. Autism - afflicting children - is just denied ... how can this be? How is it possible? Who writes the script?

Penny
2d

Another comment Sky News is a Murdoch platform Murdoch is heavily into the pharmaceutical industry,

I wonder if they have watched the film An Inconvenient Study ?

HE WHO PAYS THE PIPER CALLS THE TUNE

