Autism numbers are at one in 27 children in Australia and various news outlets have made it clear that these numbers are phony. Parents are getting an ASD diagnosis for children who don’t really have autism. They’re playing the system so they can get services.

It’s amazing that Sky News, like every other mainstream news outlet, has never been alarmed by the steady increases in children with autism—UNTIL they looked at the COST FACTOR. NOW they’re raising a red flag over autism.

Dec 1, 2025, Sky News: One in every 27 Australian children is diagnosed with autism

Sky News contributor Louise Roberts raises concerns after it has been revealed more Australian children than ever are being diagnosed with autism, with a 35 per cent surge in the past four years. Analysis of data from the National Disability Insurance Scheme (NDIS) shows more than 220,000 children around the country with an autism spectrum disorder diagnosis are receiving financial support. Now, one in every 27 Australian children is being diagnosed with autism. “Are we diagnosing more or are we diagnosing better?” Ms Roberts told Sky News host Rita Panahi. “If we’ve got parents who feel that unless they put a label on their child, they won’t get any support. “We don’t want to incentivise people to label their children and set them on the path of autism if it’s not accurate.”

Rita Panahi:

I think Louise has hit the nail on the head. Are we incentivizing autism being diagnosed because once you have that diagnosis, the family has access to a range of services and benefits through NDIS? There are doctors who perhaps, if it’s a borderline case, they will go with that diagnosis because they want that child to have access to those benefits.

Adam Creighton, Institute of Public Affairs Chief Economist:

And if that doctor says no, the parents will find some other doctor that says yes. That’s exactly the problem.

The conversation then turned to politics. No one wants to talk about this because then you get “every sob story in the media of kids who are going to be adversely affected, and it’s going to be very difficult politically to do anything about this,” according to Panahi.

Panahi:

We now have one in every 27 Australian children diagnosed with autism. That’s higher than New Zealand, higher than the United States and just about every other country around the world. I can’t understand why the rate of autism in this country is almost double that of Canada. What are we doing here?

It just can’t be real

Panahi wasn’t interested in showing another side to this issue since the two people she interviewed both supported her viewpoint.

AND she neatly ignored very troubling numbers elsewhere that have been out for a while now.

Northern Ireland tops off the lists with a rate of one in every 17 school age children.

California has a rate of one in 19 children.

In Ireland it’s one in 20.

In October the UK Times reported that one in 23 schoolchildren in Scotland has autism.

I have many more autism statistics higher than Australia from lots of different places.

Is Panahi suggesting that there is a worldwide conspiracy of parents getting phony autism labels for their children?

Panahi mentions Canada with half the rate of Australia without acknowledging the horrible wait times for an autism diagnosis in that country.

No one knows how many children have autism in Canada because it’s a system simply overwhelmed by the numbers.

Last year in Nova Scotia 1,700 were on a waitlist for an ASD diagnosis.

It’s even worse when waiting for initial services

Families in Ont. wait up to five years for autism support, new data ..

60,000 children in Ontario are waiting for services.

Australia has had laws requiring special education services going back to 1992, so where have all these children been in the past? Why is there a surge right now? I’d like Rita Panahi to look into that, instead of dismissing the whole issue as if parents are trying to cheat the system

Back in August I wrote about other Sky News coverage on the explosion in autism. . Australia: All the experts agree-THERE CAN’T BE MORE AUTISM

“The current rates we’re seeing around three to four percent of Australian children are diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder, and six to 10 per cent of Australian children diagnosed with ADHD,” he said.

Nicole Rogerson fears the existing framework incentivises the labelling of children.

“I think it’s fair to say (the numbers) are inflated. We know that for children with developmental delays that can appear to be similar to autism, those children are just too easily getting a diagnoses of autism ... because quite frankly the NDIS is the only way their parents can get those children … who aren’t developing like the rest of their peers (help).” . . .

Four months later, Sky News is still in denial

I have long said that the only thing that will ever induce governments to honestly look into the cause of autism will be when the cost threatens their economies. It’s coming.

Panahi should practice real journalism and research this—talk to parents, especially parents with severely autistic children. Children all over the world are struggling today with high levels of developmental disorders, including autism.

IF parents in Australia are seeking an ASD diagnosis, it’s because there’s something wrong with their child’s development. Getting rid of the AUTISM label won’t change that.

