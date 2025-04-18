April 16th, Robert Kennedy Jr. raised an alarm over the latest CDC study putting the autism rate now at one in every 31 children, one in every 19 boys. He announced this alongside Dr. Walter Zahorodny, the CDC’s top expert on the autism rate who works at Rutgers University.

The mainstream media instantly went to work discrediting everything Kennedy had to say about autism being an epidemic and about how seriously disable these children are. Rather than look into the claims Kennedy made, they piled on experts in open opposition to Kennedy, especially about the increase in autism being a real increase caused by environmental triggers.

4:26 min NBC News:

NBC News: RFK Jr. links autism rise to ‘environmental toxins,' contradicting CDC findings

RFK Jr has repeatedly and consistently made false and unproven claims about autism, including claiming that vaccines cause the disorder which has been disproven over time. . . Really this rising rate is due to better surveillance, reduced stigma and just better awareness right now for the disease. . . . Decades of research across multiple continents have also discovered that [the link to vaccines] has been debunked. There’s no link. There’s concern right now that he could use these studies to then once again propose a possible link between vaccines and autism. So there’s a lot of worry right now about what he’ll find in these studies. . . . There may be some environmental factors such as air pollution that causes autism, but the indication that all of this is caused by environmental exposure is what they’re pushing back on right now.

News outlets across the country likewise attacked what Kennedy said.

AP News:

The Autism Science Foundation said Kennedy’s emphasis on environmental factors contradicted the findings in the CDC’s report. “This report is the most convincing evidence yet that changes in factors like access to services and de-stigmatization of (autism spectrum disorders) are leading to the increases in prevalence,” said Autism Science Foundation Chief Science Officer Dr. Alycia Halladay.

CBS News:

In Minneapolis, Dr. Jen Holandi and Dr. Amy Esler contributed directly to the latest CDC report. The University of Minnesota researchers found numbers in Minnesota to be slightly higher than the national average, with autism prevalent in 1 in 28 Minnesota kids. Esler says she attributes the spiking rates to more thorough research than years prior, along with an expanded definition of what falls on the autism spectrum. . . . Esler says because of the expanded spectrum, it's become more complex for researchers to determine exactly "where autism ends and typical development begins.”

ABC News:

Medical professionals say the rise in autism diagnosis is largely because of better awareness and diagnosis, as well as broadening medical definitions that now encompass a wider range of people on the autism spectrum. Christopher Banks, president and CEO of the Autism Society of America, a national charitable organization dedicated to improving the lives of individuals on the autism spectrum, also weighed in, urging public leaders to ground their messaging in current science and respect for the community. "The report cites that the rise in autism prevalence, from 1 in 36 in 2020 to 1 in 31 in 2022, may reflect progress in awareness, increased access to screening and diagnosis, . . .Banks told "GMA."

USA Today published a damning op ed on Kennedy:

Robert F. Kennedy Jr., the know-nothing quack Republicans put in charge of America’s health, stood behind a podium bearing the seal of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services on April 16. . . . His degrading, dehumanizing language is both preposterously inaccurate and wildly insulting. It’s the language of people who think children with disabilities have no value or are a drag on society.. . . A man with no medical experience who spent years spouting dangerous anti-vaccine garbage is now head of the Department of Health and Human Services and has decided that he alone can figure out something as complex as autism. Setting aside the deeply offensive nature of the aforementioned comment, Kennedy used his news conference to declare – wholly incorrectly – that autism is "a preventable disease” and is caused by “environmental exposure” to some mystery toxin.

Scientific American:

RFK, Jr. Is Wrong about Cause of Rising Autism Rates, Scientists Say In fact, researchers say, autism is between 60 and 90 percent heritable. And in up to 40% percent of cases, doctors can find a specific set of genetic mutations to explain the condition. While there are environmental risk factors for autism, such as air pollution, rising rates are mostly attributable to broadened diagnostic categories and more comprehensive screening.

Psychology Today:

We Already Know What Causes Autism The surge in autism diagnoses says more about definitions than disease. Autism today encompasses a range of children who may have previously been viewed as shy, quirky, or socially awkward rather than disabled.

Local affiliates joined in the chorus denouncing what Kennedy claimed.

The ABC affiliate KXLY in Spokane had this report:

"Disappointing and damaging": Local autism community rejects recent claims about autism by RFK Jr.

John Lemus, advocacy manager at At Work Washington and a person with autism, also pushed back. “A lot of the things that RFK said are not backed by research. They're not backed by evidence-based science,” he said. The CDC attributes the rise to improved detection methods and broader diagnostic criteria. Secretary Kennedy claims autism is preventable.

KXLY described RFK’s comment as “ extremely hurtful.” KXLY showed high functioning individuals with autism. KXLY included an articulate autistic man named John Lemus who is also has a job as an advocate for people with autism. They said, “He lives with his girlfriend who also has autism.”

Lemus: “When you start talking about autism needing a cure or topics like that, it’s extremely hard because for a lot of us, autism is our secret power.”

Combing through dozens of stories on Kennedy’s announcement, I found almost no mention of what Walter Zahorodny had to say at that press conference.

Here are Zahorodny’s remarks:

Autism is real. It's a true disability. It's not a personality, quirky issue. There is better awareness of autism, but better awareness of autism cannot be driving disability like autism to increase by 300% in 20 years. That's what we saw in New Jersey. That's what the CDC report of yesterday indicates. And that's what in my opinion future reports from epidemiologists will show. The data provided in yesterday's report strongly suggests that not only is this a high point of autism prevalence, but in the future, rates can only be higher. Autism deserves to be treated as a real public health phenomenon and I would say as an urgent public health crisis. It's not just that we're more astute or perceptive. It's not like two or three children out of -- for every one with autism has remained invisible. Autism is striking and the consequences are lifelong. So, I would urge everyone to consider the likelihood that autism, whether you call it an epidemic, a tsunami or a surge of autism, is a real thing that we don't understand, and it must be triggered or caused by environmental or risk factors. We need to address this question seriously because, in my opinion, for the last 20 years, we've collected data but not made real progress in understanding of what causes autism or how to effectively prevent it or treat it effectively. So i urge you to read the report very carefully. I urge you to do something that nobody does and go into the many supplemental tables and see that autism is a true phenomenon and that we need a correct perception, not a perception that allows us to just provide services without understanding the root causes or the true factors at play.

So where were the headlines saying: Top CDC researcher calls autism an ‘urgent health care crisis’?

Instead the headlines singled out Kennedy for making false claims with no scientific basis:

CBS News: Experts push back after RFK Jr. questions CDC autism data. Today Show: RFK Jr. faces backlash after suggesting autism is preventable Guardian: RFK Jr contradicts experts by linking autism rise to ‘environmental toxins’ Scientific American: Rising Autism Rates Are Not an ‘Epidemic’

It would have been ridiculous to substitute Zahorodny’s name for Kennedy’s in those headlines. Instead, his words were completely ignored.

Clearly in their deliberate and deceptive coverage it was much easier to vilify Kennedy than to challenge the expertise of someone like Dr. Zahorodny. It also reveals the true agenda of the mainstream press. They are not interested in real science, nor in the health and safety of our children.

Something else is going on.

THERE JUST CAN’T BE MORE AUTISM. There can’t be more autism because if there is really more autism, something is causing it, and if something in the environment is doing this, it leads us right back to the claim by countless parents and independent researchers that it’s the vaccines in the liability-free childhood schedule.

The forces against Kennedy are the people most afraid of the possibility that the cover-up of vaccine injury will finally be recognized.

This is, I’m sure, the whole motive behind April, Autism Awareness/Acceptance Month every year. This massive effort to normalize brain injury as “neurodiversity” has been well-received by the public. It’s promoted all around the world with walks and blue lights showing how much we all care about autism.

The goal is really to convince everyone that autism is nothing new in the human race, we’re just finally acknowledging it. Whatever the current rate, it’s the same across all age demographics, and although the rate for autism comes from studies of eight year olds, not eighty year olds, we’re told there is no difference.

What about Dr. Zahorodny?

DR. WALTER ZAHORODNY AT RUTGERTS HAS BEEN SAYING THE AUTISM INCREASES ARE REAL AND THERE IS AN ENVIRONMENT CAUSE FOR AUTISM FOR YEARS, and he’s the CDC’s top numbers guy with 25 years experience in the field of autism.

QUESTIONS: Why has the CDC long been in denial about autism really increasing? Why have they shown next to no interest in honestly addressing possible triggers for autism? Why do they consistently ignore Dr. Zahorodny’s findings?

Why has no one ever bothered to study the third of autistic children who started out normally developing but then suddenly or gradually lost learned skills and ended up with autism? The late Dr. Bernadine Healy, a cardiologist and former head of NIH, called for this research back in 2008, but it’s never been done. What are they afraid they might discover?

Zahorodny has been saying the same things for years, and I’ve been writing about it. He has been universally ignored by the mainstream media and the CDC disregards what he says about what autism is doing to children.

None of the news sources denouncing Kennedy’s claims have ever covered Zahorodny. He’s made it very clear, it’s not a guess. Autism rates are exploding and there’s no end in sight. We are going to be living in a world with a significantly disabled and dependent population.

Here’s what Dr. Zahorodny has said about the autism rate over the past 13 years.

Top Rutgers autism researcher Walter Zahorodny gave us the overall explosion in the disorder in New Jersey. ‘From 2000 to 2016, autism prevalence in New Jersey increased from 1 percent to 3 percent, a 200 percent increase.’ Here’s what Zahorodny said on the air in 2012 in response to a question on the Brian Lehrer https://www.wnyc.org/story/197065-autism-rates-rise-new-jersey/: ‘Vaccines don't play a significant role in autism increasing. Some small number of children probably do have autism because of an adverse vaccine reaction, but they don't make for the overall rise.’

Here in Zahorodny’s own words:

San Diego, California, [autism rate of] four percent. Newark, New Jersey, five percent. Toms River, New Jersey, seven percent. One in five towns in New Jersey, in our region, have a rate of five percent or higher…. We have already in Newark and in Toms River eight to 12 percent of boys in the public education system [that] have a lifelong disability or most likely a lifelong disability. In Ocean County in 2016, while the overall New Jersey estimate was 3.2 percent, we found that the prevalence of autism was already over five percent in Ocean County. I’m not an economist, but do you choose to project five percent or 10 percent as a realistic metric for how many people will need significant, maybe lifetime support? …We could really identify no specific reason why autism prevalence increased, not only in New Jersey, but in every other state in the Network. . . . Politicians are not responding because I think they have accepted for the most part the red herring interruption that autism has always been around. . . . I’m familiar suggests that somewhere in the range of one in five children have some learning issue, problem or deficit. The most quickly expanding group is those children with autism. Next most frequently occurring are children with ADHD. . . . I guess if I were to do one thing, it would be to identify the environment trigger that can be changed. . . . When we say that five percent of the children in our region have autism, I think that’s a fair metric for anticipating the future scope or perimeters of care for adults, adolescents and adults. … You’re planning for at least five percent of the population to be disabled. [The CDC is] not really concerned with autism prevalence.

Walter Zahorodny, an associate professor at the Rutgers New Jersey Medical School and senior author on the study, said better awareness of and testing for autism does play a role. “But the fact that we saw a 500% increase in autism among kids without any intellectual disabilities – children we know are falling through the cracks – suggests that something else is also driving the surge.”

A startling number of autistic teens may be living with their developmental disability in silence, according to new findings. Study authors from Rutgers University report that roughly a quarter of 16-year-olds with autism spectrum disorder (ASD) in the state of New Jersey still haven’t received a formal diagnosis…. This latest project made use of a method known as active multiple-source surveillance in order to gather what its authors call the best-ever dataset pertaining to ASD prevalence among adolescents in the northeastern New Jersey region. “We think this is the largest ever study of ASD in this age group, and we hope it helps schools, health care providers and others with information that leads to better understanding and services,” says Walter Zahorodny, an associate professor at Rutgers New Jersey Medical School and lead author of the study, in a university release. . . . Moreover, researchers report that one in four adolescents with ASD had not been diagnosed and that three in five adolescents with autism also had one or more neuropsychiatric conditions — in most cases attention deficient hyperactivity disorder (ADHD)…. Zahorodny is talking about real increases in autism. “This confirms what other studies have found about the relative occurrence of autism by sex, race and socioeconomic status in childhood, and it almost certainly reflects true incidence patterns rather than better diagnosis rates among groups that get more frequent and better medical care,” Prof. Zahorodny explains. “Our study didn’t examine why prevalence rates vary, but other studies suggest a complex interaction of genes and environment.”

Over a 16-year period, the rate of profound autism doubled to 4.6 cases per 1,000 eight-year-olds. Children most likely to be diagnosed are poor, female, and non-white. Cases of children with profound autism, the most severe form of the condition, are increasing, according to a new study. The Centers for Disease Control study shows that a quarter of children with autism are diagnosed with profound autism and are most likely to be poor, female, and non-white. Here, Walter Zahorodny, director of the New Jersey Autism Study at the Rutgers New Jersey Medical School, who helped compile the data and compute the results, discusses the more than 16 years of patient data and the importance of the findings: [Profound autism] is the most severe form of the disease, defined for the study as limiting IQ to 50 or rendering children entirely or mostly non-verbal. . . . Over the 16-year period we studied, the rate of profound autism doubled to 4.6 cases per 1,000 eight-year-olds. That said, all cases of autism doubled over that same time, so profound autism doesn’t seem to be growing more common than autism as a whole.

Autism is a highly prevalent disorder. Within a generation, we’ve seen autism, which used to be considered by everyone quite correctly as a rare disorder, as affecting at least three percent of eight year old children. In some selected counties and regions of New Jersey, as many as five to seven percent of the pediatric population. . . Nonetheless, even as late as 2016, twenty-two percent of one in five eight year olds who satisfied the case definition, who met the criteria for autism by our independent surveillance, did not have an autism diagnosis. . . . Autism prevalence for 2022 [that just came out]—that is for the next surveillance cycle—will be higher than found previously. This is inevitable because autism prevalence has not peaked. . . . Most likely the next report will mention better awareness and recognition as possible factors bearing on higher estimates.



This is a standard, almost magical Cohen that comes up every time the prevalence estimates are provided. Since we don’t yet understand, and I see no prospect for understanding the autism risk factors or triggers in the near future, I think it’s very important that we try to promote universal autism screening of toddlers and preschool aged children. . . . Given the high an escalating rate of autism in our population . . .it’s essential that from the policy perspective, we plan and provide resources for care, services and interventions to individuals with autism, that we understand that autism is a lifelong condition. . . .

Dr. Zahorodny is the most competent expert to discuss the skyrocketing autism rate, having studied the increases for the past 25 years, but I can guarantee that his words will not appear in any mainstream news coverage. His comments are too alarming.

News outlets know it’s their job to focus on Robert Kennedy and discredit any claims he makes. Meanwhile, as Zahorodny predicted, the numbers will keep going up because we haven’t found the trigger, and if the media has their way, we never will.

