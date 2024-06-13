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KP Stoller
Jun 13, 2024

THe law called the Data Quality Act, which no one uses, allows citizens to sue the government - which normally is impossible. 1) DQA requires only the best evidence or science be presented to the public either verbally or in writing; 2) if one finds there is a DQA violation (take you pick there are thousands every day) you send a DQA complaint (must be so labeled) to the offending person or agency; 3) you have to spell out everything including how you want them to remedy their mistake; 4 they have a finite time to respond but if they don't or respond with BS; the DQA allows; 4) you to ask the DOJ to enforce the DQA, but of course they will do no such thing - that is when; 5) you can legally file in Federal court against the government for violating the DQA.

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