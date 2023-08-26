After YEARS of going to Washington and to rallies and conferences and screenings of movies with lots of autism parents, I slowly realized nothing would happen as a result. Nothing would change because of our presence

DENIAL, COVERUP AND PHONY SCIENCE rule the day.

Autism can never be a problem. That’s the message from the folks in charge. Health officials will never know anything about autism (except of course, that there is no link to vaccines). They will never admit a true increase, regardless of the rate. Autism is the perpetual puzzle with no known cause, cure, or prevention. It will go on forever, OR MORE LIKELY until the COST of autism exposes the reality of this epidemic. It will bury us.

Calling all this better diagnosing and neurodiversity can’t change the impact these children are having on schools and will have on social services as adults.

In the last couple of years I’ve read countless stories about the cost of special education (which is really the cost of autism) in the U.K. and Ireland.

Whole schools for disabled students

NOW we’re starting to see it here too. On August 18th a story from Portsmouth, VA announced the opening of an autism school there. A new special school is opening this fall in Jackson, MI. Tampa has a new special school. This is exactly what we’re used to seeing in the U.K.

And we will start hearing about “unsustainable” costs here too.

Aug 25th the Falmouth, MA Enterprise published the story, Falmouth Schools Figuring Out How To Pay For Increased Special Needs Costs

https://www.capenews.net/falmouth/news/falmouth-schools-figuring-out-how-to-pay-for-increased-special-needs-costs/article_c1faf0e7-580c-5ad8-862e-5d44ab007216.html

Just like in the U.K., if a district can’t provide for a special needs student, the student has to be sent to a costly out-of-area school that can educate them.

This year, Falmouth schools may have to pay an additional $400,000 to send students with special needs to schools outside the district. This is a 14 percent increase in what the district paid last year as a result of inflation adjustments made by the state. Superintendent Lori S.

“A 14 percent increase is beyond what we can handle in our budget,” Dr. Duerr said during a school committee meeting Tuesday, August 22. “We’re used to no more than 2 percent per year.”

It falls on the state

The Massachusetts Association of School Superintendents has been asking the state to pay for this increase for the first year, Dr. Duerr said, while school districts pursue reimbursement for out-of-district costs via the state Circuit Breaker program. The state has not yet decided whether to fulfill this request, but will likely make a decision later this month, the superintendent said.

Over in Stamford, CT similar things going on

Aug 25th the Stamford (CT) Advocate published, Stamford school board OKs outsourcing special education classes in move teacher union calls an insult

https://www.stamfordadvocate.com/local/article/stamford-special-education-teachers-hubbard-autism-18324848.php

A proposal to bring in private special education staff to teach two classes in Stamford schools left the teacher union president "insulted," "disgusted" and threatening to file a complaint against the district, but that had little impact on the Board of Education's approval Tuesday night.

After a brief discussion during a virtual meeting, all nine members of the Board of Education voted in favor of entering an agreement with Hubbard Day School that would allow the special education provider to teach two classes of students with autism, one at Springdale Elementary School and another at Northeast Elementary School.

The contract is for one year and the district has the option of terminating it at any time. It comes with a price tag of $850,000 that will be taken out of the special education operating budget in order to pay for the outsourced teachers and para-educators who will teach those classes, which will cater to 16 total students, or eight in each classroom.

The teacher union isn’t happy about this, but I’m more concerned about the figures talked about.

$850,000 for 16 students

That’s $53,000 apiece.

Also Tuesday night, members approved a resolution to spend roughly $6,350,000 on out-of-district special education costs for 41 students. Because the district is tasked with educating all children, it must find and pay for an appropriate alternative if it cannot provide services to certain students, such as those with severe physical disabilities.

Of those 41 students, 13 will go to Hubbard Day School, 68 Southfield Ave., at a total cost of roughly $2,013,000, or about $154,800 per student.

In comparison, the district will pay $53,125 per student for Hubbard Day to provide their services inside of Stamford schools.

All this was unanimously passed by the board of education, despite union objections.

What’s happening in Stamford and Falmouth will become the norm, just like in the U.K., as special education costs bankrupt us, district by district, state by state.

I wonder when anyone in Washington will noti

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