Twenty-six of England’s largest councils could have to declare bankruptcy by 2027 if the multi-billion special educational needs and disabilities services (SEND) deficits they are grappling with are placed onto their budget books, a dramatic new survey reveals.

Things are really bad for special education in the U.K., specifically in England since the education systems are separate. They are simply running out of money.

Local councils are responsible for education, and they’ve been saddled with nonstop increases in disabled students for years. Autism is arguably the major driver in this crisis.

I’ve been compiling thousands of stories about this happening all over the British Isles since January, 2017.

(See Loss of Brain Trust https://www.lossofbraintrust.com)

It isn’t that anyone is trying to hide what’s happening; reports are everywhere, and it’s been going on for a long time. Lately however, things sound increasingly dire.

The UK’s ITV, a public broadcast television network, had a real in-depth report on this crisis on October 20th. The title was, Councils warn special educational needs deficits mean they could go bankrupt 'overnight'

Research shared exclusively with ITV News and the FT reveals that councils - which have been allowed to use an accounting fudge to keep the losses off their balance sheets - have already amassed SEND deficits of £4 billion [$5.1B] nationwide. The data - from the County Councils Network (CCN), Society of County Treasurers and Association of Local Authority Treasurers - suggests the figure will balloon to £5.9 billion [$7.7B] next year, and then £8 bn [$10B] after that. Large and often rural councils represented by the CCN have the largest deficits. This year £2 billion [$2.6B] - or half of the total deficit - falls on the shoulders of its 38 members who say the situation is now "unmanageable". Their deficits are expected to rise to £2.7 billion [$3.5B] in 2025/26, and then £3.8 billion [$4.9B].

This was all about the unstoppable increases in costly special needs students. The really puzzling part is that no one ever talks about the CAUSE behind all the EFFECT.

There is always talk about increasing demand, but that doesn’t seem to mean more children have special needs.

It is now routine to see stories from England, on a daily basis, that announce yet another new special school or the expansion of one already out there. There are inevitably references to increased demand and students with more complex needs. It goes without saying that no one ever bothers to explain why there is more demand or why students have more serious disabilities.

Instead everyone seems to believe that if they just keep creating more places for special needs students and spending even more money, everything will be fine.

Fancy bookkeeping

Local councils are amassing huge deficits because of the costly provisions necessary for these children, and the London government has allowed them to keep these expenses off the books until 2027.

ITV continued.

A decision to let English councils build up "hidden deficits" to cover the surging cost of special educational needs and disabilities (SEND) now risks bankrupting almost three-quarters of the largest local authorities, it has been warned. . . . The councils have only been able to carry the deficits because the government introduced an accounting method known as a 'statutory override' that keeps the money off the books, but it is due to expire in March 2026. A separate survey of its members by the CCN reveals that 26 councils believe they will have to trigger a section 114 and effectively declare bankruptcy by the end of 2027 if the funding crisis is not fixed. Wiltshire Council is one of 18 councils warning it would go insolvent immediately if the override is withdrawn.

Future increases

The current numbers are very scary, and increases will only continue.

The number of children with an EHCP (Education Health and Care Plan) that carries statutory support has risen from 240,183 to 575,973 since 2014. Another 1.2 million children fall below that threshold but still qualify for extra care. Many more children are now schooled in special schools, including private options paid for by local authorities.

The ITV report did focus on what the government’s response needs to be. Of course that means the London government needs to provide EXTRA MONEY to local councils and there needs to be A MASSIVE REFORM. More special needs children need to be in less-expensive mainstream schools.

So what is the solution? I think there is an acceptance that part of it is extra money, and I do think we can expect something in the budget on this. But beyond that, it is clear that people think that there needs to be a massive reform. Talking to sources, the Education Secretary, Bridget Phillipson, is particularly focused on what needs to change in mainstream schools in order to make them more inclusive for children with special educational needs. . . . Councillor Kate Foale, the SEND CCN spokeswoman, said: "With the clock ticking to March 2026 when these deficits are placed back onto councils’ budget books, the government must provide immediate clarity on a national solution to eliminating or managing councils’ deficits.

There was ONE BRIEF REFERENCE TO ADDRESSING WHAT’S DRIVING DEMAND.

But this is only one part of the solution. We also need root and branch reform of the SEND system to address the key issues driving demand and cost, including flipping the system to make mainstream schools more inclusive for SEND pupils."

In truth no one seriously wants to look into WHY this crisis is happening. No one dares to ask why so many children in England can’t learn normally any longer. The simple reality is that things are only going to continue to decline until the whole system collapses. They’re doing nothing to stop what’s happening.

On October 20th, the UK Financial Times also covered the special education situation in a report entitled, The funding crisis threatening England’s special needs education

Laleham Gap school in Kent . . . “The school was built to meet the needs of 168 pupils. Today we have 237 pupils, so we’ve had to massively increase capacity to meet demand.” Surging demand for places at state-funded schools such as Laleham Gap is reflected across England following a huge jump in the number of children diagnosed with autism, communication and mental health problems. . . . The rapid rise in demand has outstripped funding, despite a real-terms rise in the government’s high-needs budget of more than 50 per cent over the past decade — growing from £6.8bn [$8.8B] in 2015 to more than £10bn [$13B] in 2024. . . . However, with the number of children with EHC plans in England rising to more than 434,000 over the past eight years, surging Send deficits leave many councils with near-impossible choices to meet their obligations. . . . Demand has far outstripped the capacity of state-funded special schools, forcing councils to pay for much more expensive privately run alternatives. In Kent, these private special schools cost almost £50,000 [$65K] on average, compared with £23,000 f[$30K] or state-funded provision. Nationally, Department for Education data shows councils in England expect to pay £2.1bn [$2.7B] for placements at independent schools this year, a threefold increase since 2015.

This is the national disaster happening before their eyes in England, and it’s unsolvable because no one will address WHY it’s happening.

‘The current system is broken’

Oct 23, 2024, BBC News: Parents lose hope as report says Send system broken

Families of children with special education needs and disabilities (Send) have lost confidence in a system that "often falls short" and is failing to improve children’s outcomes, the public-spending watchdog says. Despite funding rising by 58% over the past decade, to £10.7bn, the system is financially “unsustainable” and “in urgent need of reform”, the National Audit Office (NAO) warns. There are an estimated 1.7 million children with special education needs in schools in England. Education Secretary Bridget Phillipson told BBC News she was "determined to turn it around" but it "will take time". 'Whole-system reform' . . . None of the steps taken by the government “will address the significant challenges that the system faces”, report lead Emma Wilson said. “We conclude that the current system is broken," she said. . . . When Dylan was just two and a half, his mother, Claire Dyson, knew he was autistic - but it took nearly 10 years before he was given a diagnosis. . . . Kirklees Council said it, like most local authorities, was under increasing pressure to support those with additional needs and had argued for many years the funding it received had not kept pace with demand. . . . Many of the children that have a place have very high needs and should be in a specialist school - but there are currently no places available. “It means that we have children with needs that we are trying to meet within a mainstream classroom without the support they individually require - and that has a knock-on effect on the other children within a classroom," Mrs Aldwinkle says. . . . The report says many special schools around the country are full - and together, they are supporting an extra 9,500 students. National Association of Head Teachers general secretary Paul Whiteman said the warning lights “are flashing red” - and without proper investment, “things will get even worse and the system may face complete collapse”.

Here are stories from around England from just the past two weeks. This is a national nightmare.

Oct 22, 2024, N. Northants Journal: Local education authority ‘not getting the basics right’, says council boss

Midlands

North Northamptonshire’s fourth director of children’s services in four years, says her department needs to get its house in order and declares a funding crisis. The general schools budget has been raided for a number of years to put more money into paying the high needs budget - which pays for schooling for children with specialist needs. Unlike other council budgets the schools budget can go into the red, although the previous conservative government said this would stop from March 2026 and would be placed in the council’s overall budget. . . . However the assistant director for inclusion David Paice said the deficit on the schools budget was £25m [$32M] this year and ‘likely to be considerably higher in the next year.” “This demand that is increasing is not just in one place, it is widespread. . . .”

Oct 21, 2024, Newbury Today: West Berkshire Council “struggling to keep the lights on” as further budget pressures hit the cash strapped authority with child with special needs costing council nearly £1m [$1.3M] a year

S. England

In a candid interview, Iain Cottingham says the council has a superb track record in looking after children with needs, but it cannot afford it. “We have a great track record in looking after these children, but if we have a couple of kids costing a million quid a year it is really going to hurt us,” he says. Details of the child in question and the package funded by the council remain confidential - but the children’s social care budget is sky rocketing as more and more children are diagnosed and put on special educational plans called EHCPs. .

Oct 21, 2024, Bucks Herald: Rise in special education health care requests in Bucks shows 'strain' on services

SE England

Demand on the service is ‘continually growing’ in part due to an increasing number of requests for education, health and care plans (EHCPs). The number of requests made to Bucks Council for assessments for the plans in 2023/24 grew by 12 per cent on the previous year, to reach 7,003, according to a new report presented to the council’s standards and general purposes committee.

Oct 20, 2024, BBC News: New school for autistic children given go-ahead

Midlands

A new school for children with autism has been approved by planning officers. Located in the village of Kilby in Leicestershire, it will have a maximum of 20 pupils and up to 14 full-time equivalent staff roles.

Oct 19, 2024, BBC News: Special needs school opens £550k extension

W. Midlands

A school specialising in special educational needs and disabilities (SEND) in Staffordshire is increasing pupil numbers after a £550,000 [$714K] extension opened. Rocklands in Lichfield can take 10 more pupils thanks to the new building, funded by Staffordshire County Council. . . . Rocklands School caters for 135 children with SEND aged from two to 11 years.

Oct 18, 2024, Children’s Commissioner: “We are robbing children of their childhoods” – new data reveals years-long waits for children’s autism diagnoses

Children with neurodevelopmental conditions like autism are spending years of their precious childhoods in limbo, waiting for assessment, then diagnosis, then support. Parents are having to fight every step of the way, and as they reach each hard-won stage they are left with a baffling set of forms, options and decisions. . . . In children’s mental health services, 47,300 children were referred in or before the 2022-23 financial year with suspected or diagnosed autism. Of these, just 13,000 (28%) had a first appointment. More than half (24,500) were still waiting for their first appointment by the end of that year, while another 20% (9,430) had their cases closed before that first contact. A child waiting for a diagnosis of autism waited, on average, 527 days from the point of referral in children’s mental health services in 2022-23 – that’s one year and five months of their life.

Oct 16, 2024, BBC News: Cuts to travel funding for city's SEND teenagers

N. England

Cuts to school transport funding for older teenagers with special educational needs and disabilities (SEND) in Leeds are to go ahead. . . . The authority is legally obliged to provide free home to school travel for SEND pupils in compulsory education, but there is no requirement to do so for older teenagers. Labour councillor Helen Hayden, executive member for children and families, said continuing to offer "discretionary" transport for over-16s was "not sustainable". . . A "rise in demand" had led to increased spending on assistance for those over the age of 16, councillors heard.

Oct 16, 2024, Hexham Courant: Families at 'breaking point' over SEND provision in Northumberland

N. England

A Northumberland County councillor has warned that children and parents "are at breaking point" regarding the lack of special education needs and disabilities (SEND) provision in the area. . . . Last week Joe Morris told the Prime Minister about children in the area having to travel more than 30 miles for access to special education provision. . . . Funding for the education of children with additional needs in Northumberland will fall short by more than £6 million [$7.8M] next year. Officials at Northumberland County Council blamed the unprecedented growth in the number of children with additional needs for the budget shortfall. The number of children with education and healthcare plans (EHCPs) has risen by more than 100 per cent since 2017.

Oct 14, 2024, BBC News: Warning council faces bankruptcy over SEND budget

S. England

A local authority will run out of money before the end of the year without government help, its finance chief has said. Bournemouth, Christchurch and Poole (BCP) Council will have to make cuts and savings of more than 10% of its budget to avoid bankruptcy, a BBC investigation has found. Although funding for children with special educational needs and disabilities (SEND) is not included in the day-to-day budget, it is the council's biggest financial concern. Deputy leader Mike Cox told the BBC that without help the authority would "run out of cash". BCP has accrued a debt of £65m [$85M] of SEND, with it currently costing the authority £40m [$52M] a year to pay for external services that it cannot provide itself. . . . "If we don't get the cash from the government to support that then, quite rightly, we will have to declare ourselves bankrupt," he said.

Oct 13, 2024, Times: ‘Crisis’ in autism care as patients wait four years for diagnosis

Autistic pupils are waiting more than four years for a diagnosis, “robbing them of their childhood and potential”, the children’s commissioner has said.

Oct 13, 2024, St. Helen Star: Plans to use Four Ways Children's Centre, St Helens for SEND Education

NW England

An application in relation to Four Ways Children’s Centre, on Burnage Avenue, Clock Face has been listed on the council’s planning portal. This seeks permission for a change of use from a day centre to SEND (Special Educational Needs and Disabilities) education. . . . A description of the proposals in the plans states that the council’s approved budget for 2024/25 included “a savings target of £424k [$553K] to be achieved by reducing the number of operational children’s centres to three (which would operate as family hubs)”. . . . “This would operate as a 32-place satellite provision by Rectory CE Primary school for more complex ASD (autism spectrum disorder) children”.

Oct 8, 2024, Kent: Huge wait for autism and ADHD care, council told - BBC News

SE England

Demand for autism services in Kent has rocketed leaving patients waiting seven years for treatment, new papers have revealed. “The diagnoses have got so much better, particularly for women and girls. The headline figure of 600% is incredible.”

Oct 5, 2024, BBC News: More school places for SEND children

SE England

Six Surrey MPs had raised concerns in August that the county's provision for children with additional needs was in "crisis". It would mean an additional 250 school places for September 2025, according to the council. SEND places in Surrey's state education system have increased by 35% from around 3,320 places in 2019 to around 4,500 places this year, it said. The authority added that it was investing £260m [$340M] from 2019 to 2028 in SEND and alternative provision programmes.

ITV should plan on doing more reports on the failing special education system because no matter how much more money is okayed to try and fix things, it will never be enough. They can “reform the system” all they want, but they’ll never be able to keep up with the increases.

I wonder what it would sound like if all the stories that used phrases like these:

. . .the unprecedented growth in the number of children with additional needs

Demand on the service is ‘continually growing’ The rapid rise in demand,

had just come out and said things like, Every year we’re seeing more and more disabled children coming to school. Any thinking person would have to respond, “Why? Where are they coming from?”

Rise in demand doesn’t really set off alarm bells. It fits into the narrative that we’re all so aware today; we’re noticing kids that we missed in the past. The numbers don’t really matter.

In the end, it’s all about ignoring an existential crisis in England. I’m sure no one at the BBC or the UK Times, two news outlets that like to report on this, has ever projected things into the future. Maybe they should.

IF these kids keep on coming in greater and greater numbers each year, and as older children leave school and become dependent adults, Britain will collapse under the weight of its disabled population. There won’t be enough money for anything.

Someone should look into this. It’s inevitable.

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