Anne’s Substack

Anne’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Baga's avatar
Baga
Oct 24, 2024

I’m a retired special education teacher in the US. The growing numbers of special ed students is driven by autism, not by blind, deaf, or physically handicapped children. If we stopped vaccinating our babies and children we would see an instant drop in autism when these unjabbed children reach school age. But big pharma has so much control that few will publicly admit that the adjuvants in vaccines are causing brain injuries which leave so many children damaged for life. The toll these shots take can hardly be measured in a life that never reaches full independent adulthood. And I’m not even including the additional wear and tear on marriages and siblings. Every young female that I know says that their greatest fear is having a child with severe autism. But many of us know, it’s not a roll of the genetic dice. It’s the vaccines. We need to get honest and have a serious discussion. Genetic conditions don’t just suddenly explode then skyrocket over two generations.

Reply
Share
2 replies
Warrior Mom's avatar
Warrior Mom
Oct 25, 2024

wow! thanks for this, Anne. I will be forwarding it to a few folks I know in the UK (one, a brilliant podcaster named Doc Malik. if I know him, you can expect an eventual call from him; he loves to highlight activists like you).

the education system and its funding must be set up in an entirely different way than here in the US. yes, my son (now 20) has been on some waiting lists for services, in the past. but holy crap... waiting years for a DIAGNOSIS?! that's insane. Dx must trigger funding, that they clearly don't have. ugh.

but of course, no one asking WHY there is 'increased demand'. from all the articles you quoted, nobody even came close to asking WHY. funny how the old 'better awareness' trope is simply assumed in the subtext. its nearly criminal. wow...

Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Anne Dachel · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture