It’s clear to anyone looking at the U.K. that special education cost is unsustainable. In fact, the word unsustainable appears in lots of stories in the British press.

While England reports that 18.2 percent of students have special education needs, as of December, 2022, in Scotland they put their rate at 34.2 percent of students, and Northern Ireland has theirs at 23 percent.

Those are pretty significant numbers and they keep increasing.

For a long time I’ve predicted that eventually the education system in the U.K. would collapse under the weight of all these needy students, and I think we’re starting to see that happen.

A story broke over the weekend that shows just how serious things are, actually several of them.

One was from the U.K. Guardian. The title was, “Revealed: covert deal to cut help for pupils in England with special needs.” https://www.theguardian.com/uk-news/2023/sep/10/revealed-covert-deal-to-cut-help-for-pupils-in-england-with-special-needs

Whenever the words “covert deal” appear in a report on the government, everyone should take notice.

The government has quietly signed a contract targeting 20% cuts to the number of new education plans for children with special educational needs and disabilities (Send) to bring down costs, the Observer can reveal.

Then junior education minister Claire Coutinho – recently promoted to the cabinet as energy secretary – subsequently told MPs that no targets were in place.

The cuts target has emerged as councils across England grapple with huge financial deficits on Send budgets caused by a combination of rising demand and longstanding underfunding.

It seems the U.K. government hired a consulting firm for $24.3 million to help them cut back 20 percent on special education plans.

Recent years have seen rising numbers of new EHCPs being issued for reasons including failings in the children’s mental health system, non-inclusive approaches adopted by results-driven mainstream schools and improved identification of special needs such as autism.

In simple terms, this means the exploding number of children with autism is costing the government more than they can handle. Notice that there isn’t MORE AUTISM, it’s “improved identification of special needs such as autism.”

This is the elephant in the room that can never be recognized. No one dares to admit that more children have autism. It’s always the really big lie. There may be “rising demand” but there is never more autism.

The U.K. Sun also covered it in language that really should have parents worried.

“FUNDING FURY Campaigners slam government plans to slash special education needs projects by a fifth.” https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/23893160/government-slash-special-education-needs-projects-by-fifth/amp/

CAMPAIGNERS have hit out at government plans to slash special educational needs projects by a fifth.

This is despite ministers telling MPs there was no reduction target.

Stephen Kingdom, the Campaign Manager for the Disabled Children’s Partnership, added: “When the Government published its plans for SEND last year, the greatest concern was that they were focused more on saving money than supporting children and families. These reports appear to confirm that.

“Parents already face massive battles to get the help their children need and are entitled to Families will despair that it is going to get even harder.

"Without early support we know the cost of intervention becomes more expensive as a young person grows older.

Meanwhile in Dorset in SW England they’re planning for a new autism school.

Farrs House, in Cowgrove Road, Wimborne, has been empty since early this year but could become a special school for autistic children under new plans.

Arc Schools say it is expected 25 new staff members could be recruited for the new school, with staff members outnumbering the number of pupils.

In North Somerset, England, the council has agreed to spend $3.8 million for special ed centers in three local schools.

The investment is part of a strategy to increase SEND capacity in mainstream schools across 13 more schools.

Resource bases will be all staffed with specialist teachers, support assistants and therapists with expertise in speech, language and communications needs and autistic spectrum disorders (ASD)….

AND in Earley in South England, they’re hoping to build a special education center to “cope with rising demand.”

Rising costs and an increase in the number of children needing SEND services have not been covered by schools funding from the government.

This has led to a deficit of almost £10 million [$12.5M] in the council’s schools budget, and the award of an additional £8 million [$10.6M] “safety valve” grant from the government earlier this year.

The future will be even worse.

Ms Tulloch said: “Due to the significant increase in SEND population seen in recent years there is not enough specialist local provision to meet need.

“The number of SEND pupils is projected to continue to grow significantly and action needs to be taken to ensure that appropriate provision is available locally.”

Somehow figuring out how to cut 20 percent of kids with special ed plans makes no sense when stories from all over England tell us one thing: THERE ARE ALWAYS MORE DISABLED STUDENTS.

No one ever asks why any of this is happening.

ALL of these stories are from the past couple of days. Multiply that by the dozens and dozens out there in a single month. This is the unstoppable tide.

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