Sept 1, 2023, Topeka Capital-Journal: Kansas schools are seeing record numbers of special education students, and fewer teachers

https://www.cjonline.com/story/news/education/2023/09/01/kansas-special-education-headcounts-rising-while-funding-remains-low/70577904007/

Most Kansas students are back in school, and an increasing share of them are likely to need special education services.

Like most other states, Kansas has seen soaring rates in the numbers of students needing special education services. Last year, a record 81,000 students, or about 15.9% of the state's student population, were identified to receive special services under the federal Individuals with Disabilities Education Act.

That's an increase of 4.5% since fall 2019, the last count before COVID, and 14.5% since fall 2015.

Coupled with an overall shortage of teachers and legally inadequate funding, the increase has put a strain on Kansas school systems, which are required to continue providing special education services with all level of fidelity regardless of other challenges.

Of the 13 categories for the various special education services a student might need, Kansas — like other states — has particularly seen more students needing services in the learning disability category.

That includes disabilities like dyslexia, and various studies have indicated that anywhere between 20% and 40% of the population have a reading disability.

The growth in number of students receiving learning disability services is believed to be driven byschools being better at identifying such disabilities, especially at earlier ages, as well as an overall statewide effort to better support students who struggle to read….

Kersenbrock-Ostmeyer, a longtime special educator, oversees a team that provides special education services to about 1,000 students across 19 school districts — covering an area of more than 12,000 square miles across 12 counties.

“People are not as afraid of the stigma of special education,” she said. “In my early years, people used to be afraid of that, but it’s a lot more mainstream now. Parents do want their kids receiving those special services if that’s what it takes to be successful in school.”

More students are also being diagnosed with autism, as well as emotional disturbances that affect their ability to learn in classrooms.

Comparatively, the numbers of low-incidence students — or students who are deaf, blind, or have significant cognitive impairments — has remained relatively steady, said Bert Moore, director of special education for Kansas State Department of Education.

Kansas schools are short the teachers they need for special education

By federal and state laws, once a student is identified as having a disability and a need for specialized education, schools must provide that education, in spite of any other factors or challenges.

That’s put a crunch on Kansas schools as they battle a shortage of teacher candidates — a problem that has become especially acute in the special education sector.

Kansas’ 377 special education vacancies this past spring accounted for about one in four of the state’s teacher vacancies, according to KSDE data. While the department’s definition of “vacancy” only shows that the position was not filled by someone appropriately qualified for that teaching post, the data still reflects a shortage of people willing and qualified to do the specialized work.

“It’s every state dealing with this,” Moore said. “If it was a salary issue, that could be addressed. But at the same time, it’s an issue every state is dealing with.”

Despite a shortage of teachers, though, schools are required by law to provide their students with special education at the same fidelity. To attempt to maintain that quality, many schools have had to increase special education class sizes and case loads, or look beyond site-based teachers. …

In cases of dire shortages, some schools have had to look elsewhere for help, either to neighboring school systems or private services, which can be costly.

Kersenbrock-Ostmeyer, the northwest Kansas special education director, worries about her ability to find staff to provide services to the 1,000 children who need special education in her area, especially as more teachers consider retirement….

In Kansas they’re seeing record numbers of students receiving special education services. AND they have 15.9 percent of students.

Believe me, I’ve seen countless stories over the past few years where local school districts have much higher numbers.

In New Mexico, almost 18 percent of students have special needs. https://www.abqjournal.com/2583051/hb-283-stalled-on-house-floor.html

Where I live, Chippewa Falls, WI, it was announced recently that 18 percent of students have special needs. https://lacrossetribune.com/chp/news/local/need-for-special-education-services-rises-in-chippewa-falls-public-schools-as-district-looks-to/article_0cdd38fc-2198-11ee-b8e8-675b892d1484.html

It’s 20 percent of students in Delaware. https://www.delawarepublic.org/post/dept-ed-says-more-money-needed-rise-special-needs-students

Bemidji, MI is also at 20 percent. https://www.bemidjipioneer.com/news/education/4655118-School-Board-hears-update-on-special-education

Ocean Beach, WA is at 22 percent. https://www.seattletimes.com/opinion/editorials/remove-cap-on-special-education-funding-in-wa-now/?amp=1

Albuquerque, NM, 23.3 percent. https://abq.news/stories/teachers-union-passes-resolution-as-aps-cuts-special-education-groups,28097

Rumford, ME, more than 25 percent of students. https://www.sunjournal.com/2019/05/29/rsu-10-special-education-population-above-statewide-percentage/

Springfield, VT, 27 percent of students. https://www.sevendaysvt.com/vermont/state-increases-oversight-of-springfield-schools-due-to-special-ed-violations/Content?oid=37617090&media=AMP+HTML

Here’s from the National Center for Education Statistics:

Students with disabilities https://nces.ed.gov/fastfacts/display.asp?id=64

Question: How many students with disabilities receive services?

In school year 2021–22, across the 50 states and the District of Columbia, the percentage of students served under IDEA ranged from 11 to 20 percent of total public school enrollment.4 The number of students receiving IDEA services was equivalent to

20 percent of total public school enrollment in New York, Pennsylvania, and Maine; and less than 12 percent of total public school enrollment in Idaho, Texas, and Hawaii.

In other U.S. jurisdictions in 2021–22, the number of students ages 3–21 who received special education and/or related services under IDEA was equivalent to 31 percent of total public school enrollment.

One in five students and higher in many, many places can’t learn without additional support.

The Kansas piece told us, “The growth in number of students receiving learning disability services is believed to be driven by schools being better at identifying such disabilities.”

That, of course, is right out of the CDC playbook for explaining why autism never stops increasing.

So when we read that they’re opening a school for children with autism in Racine, WI, https://journaltimes.com/sonnenberg-school-in-racine-for-children-with-autism/image_a96c65e0-4686-11ee-b2d3-db547581d25a.html

Or when the New York Daily News runs the headline, Cost of private special education services for NYC students skyrockets to $372 million, https://www.nydailynews.com/new-york/education/ny-city-spending-special-education-claims-services-skyrockets-20230828-fbsac7ha2bfzbgs3wyvjn6fxbi-story.html

The cost of complaints filed by parents claiming local public schools are not providing the necessary services to their children with disabilities surged tenfold over the past decade, climbing from $33 million to $372 million between fiscal years 2012 and 2022, the Daily News has learned.

…Despite the numbers, a report issued Monday by city Comptroller Brad Lander also found students continued to go without adequate support…

…just tell yourself it’s better identification, and so-called experts never recognized these disabled kids in the past.

Keep repeating it.