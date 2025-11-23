Dr. Ken Stoller just put out a video to remind everyone about a secret meeting held 20 miles outside Atlanta at a retreat center called Simpsonwood back in 2000.

Dr. Stoller:

I want to take you back to June 7th, 2000. A secret meeting: 52 of the most powerful people in public health, one study that changed everything and a decision that poisoned a generation.

They called it the Simpsonwood Conference. But it wasn’t about making vaccines safer. It was about making the evidence disappear.

It is actually illegal for a government agency to meet with industry representatives without inviting the public.

And they held it off CDC premises, thinking they would be exempt from the Freedom of Information Act. . . .

In 1999, a young CDC epidemiologist named Thomas Verstraeten is asked a simple question: Is the mercury in childhood vaccines called thimerosal safe?

He digs into the largest vaccine safety database in the world: 100,000 kids.

What he finds in the very first draft, called Generation Zero, is terrifying.

Highest mercury exposure vs lowest:

Autism—up to 11.35 times higher risk.

Speech disorders, ADHD, tics—all massively increased.

Verstrataen:

“I was actually stunned by what I saw. This wasn’t a weak signal. This was louder than the link between smoking and lung cancer.”

The participants in the meeting, folks from the CDC, AAP, FDA,WHO, Merck, GlaxoSmithKine, and Wyeth, focused on how they could cover this up.

For those who say that this is not relevant today as mercury as been removed from childhood vaccines, they couldn’t be more wrong.

In March I wrote the article, They lied about removing mercury from vaccines—Sharyl Attkisson tells the truth.

The government and vaccine makers do admit there’s thimerosal in vaccines even today— from both manufacturing and used as a preservative. And they admit some “thimerosal-free” vaccines do actually contain thimerosal—but brush it off as a “trace” amount that’s allowed under government guidelines, as if it doesn’t matter. . . . Meantime, thimerosal remained in numerous shots and—as of this writing—is still contained in commonly used multi-dose flu shots, tetanus and diphtheria toxoids (Td) shots, and meningococcal vaccine for meningitis. But, as we’ll see in a moment, you’d never know it based on the word play used by the government, public health officials, the vaccine industry, and the media.

And if they lied about the mercury, what else have they lied about?

Phony science

So when we see the media respond overwhelmingly in defense of the safety of vaccines, saying that the science is settled, we have to recognize that it’s all based on years of phony research and official cover-up. The press, in thanksgiving for all the pharma money they receive, are happy foster the lies.

CBS: CDC website is changed to include false claim about autism and vaccines

Research has found no evidence of increased rates of autism among those who are vaccinated compared to those who are not. Vaccines also undergo intensive safety testing.

USA Today: The CDC changed wording on its website. Public health experts are furious.

“We will need to continue to enhance those efforts and provide more science-based information and reassure parents and everyone that the consensus does remain that vaccines are safe and they are not an established cause of autism,” said Huang, of Dallas, Texas.

NPR: The CDC revives debunked ‘link’ between childhood vaccines and autism : Shots - Health News

Now, to be clear, there is no new evidence linking vaccines with autism. Dr. Demetre Daskalakis, a former top official at CDC, says the research has been very clear for years.

NBC News: CDC webpage claims vaccines may cause autism in latest RFK Jr.-era reversal

The messaging is an about-face to the agency’s decades of research showing that any link between vaccines and autism has been scrutinized time and time again and thoroughly debunked.

The Atlantic: The CDC’s Website Is Anti-Vaccine Now

It noted that no link has been found between vaccine ingredients and autism, and that a National Academy of Medicine review of eight routine immunizations found that, “with rare exceptions, these vaccines are very safe.”

American Medical Assoc.: AMA statement on CDC changes to website on autism and vaccines

“Despite recent changes to the CDC website, an abundance of evidence from decades of scientific studies shows no link between vaccines and autism. Extensive and rigorous studies consistently show that vaccines are safe and effective at protecting against serious illness.

Not only have they covered up the truth about vaccines and autism, they’ve lied about any real increase in autism. If that lie works—it’s all just better diagnosing, greater awareness and autism has always been here at whatever the current rate—then there couldn’t be a link to the increase in the vaccine schedule.

There just can’t be more autism.

Catherine Austin Fitts: Investment banker and former Assistant Secretary of HUD said it perfectly:

We’re poisoning the population. I call it, The Great Poisoning. We’re poisoning the population in multiple ways between the food, the spaying, the injections, and pharmaceuticals.

Luke 8:17: “For there is nothing hidden that will not become visible, and nothing secret that will not be known and come to light.“

