Anne’s Substack

Anne’s Substack

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Maurine Meleck's avatar
Maurine Meleck
Mar 19, 2024

Well done, Anne.

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Maurine Meleck's avatar
Maurine Meleck
Mar 19, 2024

Neurodiversity is not an adversity so let's celebrate as autim grows, all illnesses are fun, everyone knows and don't forget to applaud heart disease and cancer, curing all illness is not the answer, just accept it all like we do with autism and note all disease has recently risen.

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