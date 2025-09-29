I posted a video from Dr. Ken Stoller on the Substack Informed Consent. It was very concerning news about the increased risk for multiple types of cancers linked to the COVID-19 jab. This research from Italy and South Korea should have everyone’s attention, but it’s not at all being talked about by our health agencies.

This recent article from Open Access Government should likewise raise concerns.

September 26, 2025, Childhood cancer cases are on the rise across the EU

Childhood cancer cases are increasing across the European Union, with newly released data from the European Cancer Information System (ECIS) showing a clear upward trend in diagnoses

In 2022 alone, around 13,800 children and adolescents aged 0 to 19 were diagnosed with cancer in EU-27 countries, which is equivalent to 1 in every 326 children being affected before their 20th birthday. While cancer in children is still rare compared to adult cancers, its impact is significant. Tragically, over 2,100 young people (900 girls and 1,200 boys) lost their lives to cancer in 2022. Despite advances in treatment and improved survival rates, these numbers show the urgent need for continued research, early detection, and accessible treatment across all EU member states. Most common types of childhood cancer The types of cancer affecting children and adolescents vary by age. Among the youngest children (0–4 years), the most common cancers are: Leukaemias (35% of cases) Central nervous system (CNS) tumours (20.6%) Neuroblastomas Teenagers aged 15 to 19 are more frequently diagnosed with: Lymphomas (23%) CNS tumours (19.9%) Other malignant epithelial tumours and melanomas (18.9%) Germ cell and gonadal tumours (12.3%) This age-specific distribution differs significantly from the cancer types most commonly found in adults, such as breast, prostate, lung, and colorectal cancers.

“Better diagnostic tools”

Trends over time

While part of the increase in cancer cases may be due to better diagnostic tools and improved cancer registries, experts believe these factors don’t fully account for the rise. This suggests a real growth in childhood cancer incidence over recent decades. Data from several EU countries, including the Netherlands, Austria, Slovenia, and Belgium, show that incidence rates are highest in the youngest children and adolescents. For example, leukaemia is more common in early childhood, while lymphoma becomes more frequent in older children and teens. A breakdown of long-term trends across diagnostic groups reveals that although leukaemia rates decline with age, lymphoma rates increase, especially in the 10–19 age bracket. Limited understanding

Causes “mainly unknown”

Unlike adult cancers, where risk factors like smoking, alcohol, and environmental exposure are well understood, the causes of childhood cancers remain mainly unknown. Some infections and genetic traits can increase risk, but for most cases, the cause is unclear. This lack of understanding makes prevention extremely difficult and places even greater emphasis on early diagnosis and effective treatment. Recognising the impact of cancer on children and families, childhood cancer has become a key priority under Europe’s Beating Cancer Plan (2021). The EU has allocated significant resources to this issue, with approximately 20% of the EUR 490 million EU Cancer Mission budget between 2021 and 2024 dedicated to research focused on childhood and youth cancers. Initiatives such as the European Reference Network for Paediatric Oncology and the EU Network of Youth Cancer Survivors aim to improve care, survivorship, and access to specialised treatment across the EU. At the same time, the European Health Data Space and Cancer Inequalities Registry are working to reduce gaps in access to diagnosis, treatment, and survivorship care across Member State.

Luke 8:17: “For there is nothing hidden that will not become visible, and nothing secret that will not be known and come to light.“

