Having been active in the autism community for over two decades, I’m familiar with this kind of “science.”

First of all, with such high rates of autism like we’re seeing and increases that never stop, “experts” have to doing some research, right? This is typical.

I’ve seen a multitude of studies over the years linking autism to lots of BAD THINGS MOMS DO.

The old 1950s blame the “refrigerator mom” was the prototype for all future science.

IT’S ALWAYS THE MOTHER!

Studies have been funded linking AUTISM to:

fat moms, old moms, moms who marry old dads, drinking moms, smoking moms, moms who have babies too close together, moms who live too close to freeways, moms who have premature babies, and recently, moms with Neanderthal DNA.

NOW moms who don’t eat a proper diet are at risk for autism.

July 23, 2024, San Francisco Examiner: Milwaukee County Alert: New Study Links Prenatal Diet to 22% Lower Autism Risk. Doctors Explain Why This Matters to You A new study has revealed that expectant mothers who stick to a healthy diet during pregnancy may reduce their child's risk of autism. These new findings, spanning two large cohorts in Norway and England, offer new insights into the potential impact of prenatal nutrition on child development. This makes it highly relevant for all expectant parents across America, including right here in Milwaukee County, Wisconsin. What This Means for Your Health The study found that mothers who followed a healthy prenatal dietary pattern had a 22% lower likelihood of their child being diagnosed with autism. Key Point: While this doesn't guarantee prevention of autism--these new findings suggest that mindful food choices during pregnancy could have long-lasting benefits for your child's neurodevelopment. For residents of Milwaukee County, this information is particularly relevant as we strive to improve maternal and child health outcomes in our community. . . .

Repeatedly here doctors stress a healthy diet for expectant mothers, but one has to wonder what these people know about food sources today.

Doctors' Expert Insights and Actionable Steps to Improve Prenatal Diet and Potentially Reduce Autism Risk As usual, we approached our panel of health experts and they added some color to these findings. Prioritize a balanced diet: Dr. Puja Uppal, Family Medicine, advises: "Focus on incorporating a variety of fruits, vegetables, whole grains, lean proteins, and healthy fats into your daily meals. These foods provide essential nutrients that support fetal development. Since we're in the middle of farmer's market season here in Milwaukee County--try shopping there for fresh, local produce." Seek prenatal care early: Dr. Adriana Davis, Family Medicine physician in New Jersey emphasizes: "Regular prenatal check-ups are vital for monitoring both maternal and fetal health. . . . Consider prenatal vitamins: Dr. Lindsay Boik-Price, Emergency Medicine, recommends: "While a healthy diet is crucial, prenatal vitamins can help fill nutritional gaps. . . .

This simplistic finding seems like something out of a 5th grade science book.

Key Findings High adherence to a healthy prenatal dietary pattern was associated with a 22% reduced risk of autism diagnosis in children. This pattern was characterized by high consumption of: Fruits and vegetables Whole grains Lean proteins Fish Nuts The study observed lower odds of social communication difficulties in children whose mothers followed a healthier diet during pregnancy. Good diets: A plant-based dietary pattern showed the strongest association with improved social communication skills. Diets high in fruits, vegetables, and whole grains were linked to better outcomes. Certain foods were associated with potentially higher risks: Diets high in processed foods. High consumption of red and processed meats. Frequent intake of foods high in refined carbohydrates and unhealthy fats. The study highlighted the importance of overall dietary patterns rather than single nutrients. The Bottom Line While genetics and other factors play a role in autism risk, this study highlights the potential impact of a healthy prenatal diet on your child's development. By making informed dietary choices and seeking appropriate prenatal care, expectant mothers in Milwaukee County, Wisconsin can take proactive steps towards promoting their child's long-term health.

The people involved in this research seem fine with the horrible quality of food in America.

We are the unhealthiest people in the world currently.

We eat toxic chemicals disguised as food. Sixty percent of Americans have some type of chronic disease.

Many crops are heavily treated with synthetic pesticides which remain in the final products.

We eat loads of processed foods which often contain a wide array of artificial additives, colors, flavors, and preservatives. High fructose corn syrup and hydrogenated oils are linked to all sorts of bad health outcomes.

GMOs, genetically modified organisms in foods, are about as unnatural as you can get.

We have dozens of food products on our shelves that are banned in countries in Europe because of the health risks they present.

IF these doctors were really interested in promoting healthy nutrition, they’d be calling for organic, non-GMO foods, but they don’t.

Telling soon-to-be moms to eat fruits, vegetables, fish and lean meat doesn’t make sense when the fruits and vegetables are genetically modified and laden with pesticides, the fish come from fish farms where they’re loaded with antibiotics, just like the factory farm meat sold everywhere in stories.

The medical and scientific communities don’t really care about autism or the health of Americans in general. If they did, they’d be sounding an alarm about the toxic, unnatural food we’re all exposed to. Everything that’s been done to food in America in the past 70 years has been done for two reasons:

TO MAKE THE SHELF LIFE LONGER,

TO MAKE IT CHEAPER.

This too shall pass. There’s nothing causal here.

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