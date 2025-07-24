It was all about a lawsuit filed against HHS Secretary Robert Kennedy Jr alleging that for the past 39 years, since passage of the National Childhood Vaccine Injury Act, HHS has failed to fulfill its legal responsibilities regarding vaccine safety.

Clearly HHS considers itself an agency above the law and answerable to no one. Congress seems unwilling or unable to make sure HHS is doing their utmost to ensure vaccines are as safe as possible for America’s children.

Dr. K. Paul Stoller explained the situation in this short video.

Lawsuit accuses HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. of ignoring vaccine safety law. This short video is about the U.S. Government’s longstanding violation of the 1986 Vaccine Act. The new lawsuit filed against Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. accuses him of failing to comply with a key provision of the National Childhood Vaccine Injury Act of 1986—specifically, the creation of a taskforce to improve childhood vaccine safety. Attorney Ray Flores, with funding from Children’s Health Defense, filed the complaint in federal court. He argues that Kennedy, along with his predecessors at the Department of Health and Human Services, HHS, has failed to fulfill a longstanding legal obligation. The 1986 law requires the HHS Secretary to promote the development of safer vaccines that cause fewer and less severe adverse reactions. To do this, the law mandates the formation of a taskforce comprising top federal health officials, including leaders from the FDA, NIH and CDC. It also requires the Secretary to report to Congress every two years on progress made. According to Flores, more than six months have passed since the current administration—well beyond any reasonable grace period for Kennedy to act. The lawsuit seeks to compel HHS to comply with the law by establishing the taskforce and submitting the overdue biennial reports.

Mary Holland, CEO of Children’s Health Defense, emphasized that this is not a policy dispute, but a legal failure. It is black letter law that the HHS Secretary must convene a taskforce on how to convene a taskforce on how to make vaccines safer, she said. But no Secretary has done so since the passage of this law is a blow to the rule of law. The lawsuit points out that since the law was passed in 1986, no HHS Secretary has ever submitted the required safety reports to Congress. The only taskforce that was ever formed was created in 1990, but it was quietly disbanded in 1998 without producing reports. Ironically, Kennedy himself filed a similar lawsuit in 2018 while working as an attorney. That case sought access to the very reports HHS was supposed to submit. In response, HHS admitted that no such reports existed. The 1986 Vaccine Injury Act was created in response to a crisis in the late 1970s and early 1980s when the DTP, diphtheria, tetanus and pertussis vaccine was linked to seizures, brain injuries and even death. Thousands of lawsuits were filed against vaccine manufacturers, raising concerns about the viability of vaccine industry. To stabilize the situation, Congress passed the act which included two major components: a no fault compensation program for vaccine injuries and a legal requirement to continuously improve vaccine safety. The compensation arm, the National Vaccine Injury Compensation Program, VICP, has paid out over 5.2 billion dollars to injured individuals. However, critics argue that the safety improvement provision of the law has been ignored. Flores’ highlights this imbalance, arguing that meaningful safety oversight was effectively abandoned decades ago. The suit also points to Kennedy’s own public statements, including remarks that most childhood vaccines on the CDC schedule were not tested against inert placebos, raising questions about their risk profiles. Flores argues that without clear safety data, families cannot make fully informed medical decisions. He said this lack of information forced him to move his family from California, where no vaccine exemptions are allowed for any reason, to Nevada, which allows more exemptions. Flores further claims that recent action by HHS, including those by the new Make America Healthy Again Commission on Vaccine Safety, do not fulfill the legal requirements of the 1986 law. He asserts that the same conditions that Kennedy once decried as an attorney still persist, and now that Kennedy is in position to change that, he should be compelled to act. Whether this lawsuits succeeds remains to be seen, but it raises longstanding questions about transparency, compliance and the role of federal health agencies in balancing public health with individual safety and rights.

Dr. Stoller’s video coincided with a Substack from Shelly Thorn on July 23rd describing how the ‘86 Vaccine Injury Act was a big win for pharma but did nothing to make vaccines safer.

Pharma's Cash Cow: Child vaccine schedule + liability protection

The child vaccine schedule gives pharma a guaranteed revenue stream and promotion by government, medicine, education, and media. Meanwhile, they're shielded from responsibility and liability.

Shelly provided important facts that everyone should be aware of:

The vaccine business has been a liability-free bonanza for pharmaceutical companies since the passage of the National Childhood Vaccine Injury Act of 1986. The Act explicitly acknowledges that vaccines are not entirely safe and therefore cannot be marketed and sold as conventional pharmaceutical products because it would expose the manufacturers to unacceptably high liability risk. To seal the deal: 2011 Supreme Court betrayal

NO INCENTIVE TO MAKE SAFER VACCINES

The original 1986 Act did not protect vaccine manufactures from liability for all vaccine injury lawsuits. Rather, the 1986 Act allowed drug companies to be sued for vaccine design defects when there was evidence that the vaccine could have been made safer. However, in 2011, the U.S. Supreme Court in Bruesewitz v Wyeth, eliminated all civil liability from vaccine manufacturers for product design defect claims.

Shelly included a Substack I wrote in December, 2024.

Anne Dachel, Dec 21, 2024

Former Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Robert Redfield called Wednesday for Congress to end the liability shield for vaccine manufacturers on "Restoring American Wellness,” arguing the protections in the National Childhood Vaccine Injury Act of 1986 was "well intended but it doesn't work." COVID-19 "vaccines were clearly oversold" to the public, Redfield said, calling for public health officials to give "credibility" to vaccine injuries. He still treats patients and he said some of those with supposed "long COVID" never had a documented infection but received an mRNA vaccine. "I don't think there was honest information" given to the public, and "the greatest harm that was done" to public health credibility was the "lack of honesty" among leaders in his agency, National Institutes of Health and Food and Drug Administration, Redfield told a Heritage Foundation event Wednesday.

By the way, because of his call for openness about the COVID vaccine and an end to liability protection, Redfield faced death threats.

"I was rapidly defined ... as a conspirator" within NIH because, as a virologist, Redfield believes SARS-CoV-2 came from a lab and was "educated to infect humans" because it was "immediately infectious," unlike the first SARS and MERS, Redfield said. Scientists sent him death threats and even encouraged him to kill himself, he said, drawing gasps.

This whole situation leaves me with a number of concerns. Will anyone be held responsible for HHS’s obvious decades long violation of the Vaccine Injury Act?

Will anyone finally enforce the provisions of the act? And if there is a formation of a Vaccine Safety Taskforce, will they really be interested in vaccine safety if they are merely a collection of officials from FDA, NIH and CDC, agencies that have routinely rubberstamped vaccines as safe?

An example

Here is what parents are told about the MMR vaccine by the CDC.

The information sheet says severe reactions as rare occurrences. Parents are told about the Vaccine Adverse Events Reporting System (VAERS) where vaccine injuries can be reported to a surveillance program. It should be noted that VAERS is a passive reporting system and officials know that only about one percent of vaccine injuries are ever reported.

Readers are also told about the VICP, the Vaccine Injury Compensation Program. Parents learn that the federal government can compensate people “who may have been injured by certain vaccines.”

While that may sound like the government is diligent in providing for anyone who suffers a vaccine injury, there a glaring omission. Nowhere is there any admission that vaccine makers have no liability for injuries or death caused by their products. Health care providers administering vaccines are likewise protected. In fact, the few claimants whose injury is recognized find themselves up against government lawyers defending a government program usually resulting in a denial of compensation.

Reality

SINCE NEITHER THE VACCINE MAKER NOR THE DOCTOR HAS ANY LIABILITY, THERE IS LITTLE INCENTIVE TO PRODUCE/ADMINISTER A TRULY SAFE PRODUCT.

And while vaccines are tested individually, multiple vaccines are given to children in one doctor visit. Incredibly there are no studies on the cumulative effective of all these vaccines given together. Furthermore, there is no limit to the number of vaccines a child can receive in a single doctor visit. Children can be given any number in a catchup visit.

Any thinking person might conclude that there is more here than parents are being told when they bring in their kids for well baby checks considering the wall of protection surrounding everyone. This is a system that isn’t really designed to ensure that vaccines are safe. It’s mostly about profit with no responsibility.

Please comment, share, restack, subscribe (it’s free)

Leave a comment