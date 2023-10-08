TEXAS special education program "could go bankrupt"; surge in demand for assessments
A story out on October 6th revealed that the special education crisis is not limited to the city of Austin, which has been in the news a lot lately.
Over and over in the article below we’re told about greater demand for special needs assessments, but nowhere are we told why there is this increase everywhere in Texas.
The challenges faced by Texas schools in meeting the need for special education evaluations have raised concerns about the sustainability of special education programs. …Without a solution, district officials fear that their special education programs could go bankrupt.
If there is the possibility that special education programs wind up broke, someone should tell us why it’s happening.
Texas Schools Struggle to Meet Demand for Special Education Evaluations, Leading to Backlogs and Financial Strains
https://www.bollyinside.com/news/education/texas-schools-struggle-to-meet-demand-for-special-education-evaluations-leading-to-backlogs-and-financial-strains/
Texas schools are facing challenges in meeting the demand for special education evaluations, causing delays and financial strain on districts. The backlog of evaluations has led some parents to pay for private professionals to assess their children’s disabilities. School districts have increased spending on outside contracting firms to conduct evaluations, resulting in a doubling of contract work spending over the past five years. However, this has not been enough to meet the growing demand, with thousands of evaluations not being completed within the required deadlines. District officials are concerned that without a solution, special education programs could face financial difficulties.
• Demand for special education evaluations in Texas has surged, leading to backlogs and financial strain on school districts.
• Parents are resorting to paying for private professionals to assess their children’s disabilities due to long wait times.
• School districts have increased spending on outside contracting firms for evaluations, but it hasn’t been enough to meet the demand.
• Thousands of evaluations have not been completed within the required deadlines, causing delays in accessing services.
Texas schools straining to meet need for special education evaluations
As the demand for special education evaluations in Texas continues to grow, schools are struggling to keep up, leading to delays and financial strain. Parents are experiencing long wait times for their children’s evaluations, prompting some to pay for private professionals.
School districts have turned to expensive outside contracting firms, but this has not been sufficient to meet the demand. Thousands of evaluations have not been completed within the required deadlines, causing further delays in accessing services. District officials are concerned about the financial implications for special education programs.
Backlogs and Financial Strain
The surge in demand for special education evaluations has created backlogs and financial strain on Texas school districts….
Concerns for Special Education Programs
The challenges faced by Texas schools in meeting the need for special education evaluations have raised concerns about the sustainability of special education programs. The overwhelming number of evaluations required has put a strain on the resources of school districts. Some districts have had to dip into reserves, seek temporary grants, or use leftover COVID-19 funds to cover the costs of evaluations. Without a solution, district officials fear that their special education programs could go bankrupt. The urgency to address this issue is crucial to ensure that students with disabilities receive the necessary support and services.