A story out on October 6th revealed that the special education crisis is not limited to the city of Austin, which has been in the news a lot lately.

Over and over in the article below we’re told about greater demand for special needs assessments, but nowhere are we told why there is this increase everywhere in Texas.

The challenges faced by Texas schools in meeting the need for special education evaluations have raised concerns about the sustainability of special education programs. …Without a solution, district officials fear that their special education programs could go bankrupt.

If there is the possibility that special education programs wind up broke, someone should tell us why it’s happening.