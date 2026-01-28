What should be getting massive media attention nationwide is the lawsuit against the American Academy of Pediatrics alleging there is no real proof of vaccine safety. The plaintiffs are Drs. Paul Thomas, K. Paul Stoller and Children’s Health Defense.

Dr. Stoller came up with this 25 second video about the suit.

Hi there. I am one of the babies that was unalived after being injected with a bunch of vaccines recommended by the American Academy of Pediatrics, who said they were all safe and effective and rigorously tested. So my parents, along with pediatricians and the Children’s Health Defense, are suing the AAP just like Big Tobacco was once sued for racketeering. No coverage of this in the Lame Stream Media. Hey, Lame Stream Media, bend over. This won’t hurt a bit. Not one.

Actually the image for this Youtube was from Kim Rossi at Age of Autism. It accompanied my coverage of another of Dr. Stoller’s videos explaining what the lawsuit against the AAP is all about. The image of the baby holding a syringe while smoking says it all.

In this latest video from Dr. Ken Stoller, he explains why he and Dr. Paul Thomas are suing the American Academy of Pediatrics over vaccine safety claims. The two physicians charge that the AAP uses the same tactics as Big Tobacco when they assure the public that the combined childhood vaccine schedule has been tested and proven safe. . . . The case is filed in U.S. District Court in Washington, DC, and it alleges something extraordinary: that the American Academy of Pediatrics has engaged in a decades-long pattern of fraud, comparable to the tobacco industry’s historic deception about smoking risks. . . . Dr. Thomas and I allege that AAP worked in coordination with pharmaceutical manufacturers and allied institutions to promote the claim that the childhood vaccine schedule is “fully tested and safe,” while concealing material facts that undermine that claim. . . .The lawsuit argues that individual vaccines may be tested in isolation, but the combined schedule—dozens of vaccines given in early childhood—has never undergone controlled cumulative safety testing. Failing to disclose this distinction, while assuring parents the schedule is fully tested, constitutes fraud by omission. . . .

Dr. Paul Thomas

Below is a comment posted on the Age of Autism piece by Dr. Paul Thomas, one of the plaintiffs in the lawsuit.

Vaccine “science” has clearly learned and perfected “tobacco science”. The trick has been to design studies that show no difference between two groups and then declaring vaccines (like tobacco) as safe!

Then the AAP has engaged in constant messaging to pediatricians, public health, the media and the world, falsely declaring vaccines to be “safe and effective”. That is a marketing slogan. The sad truth is that none of the vaccines on the childhood vaccine schedule, promoted by the CDC and the AAP, have been properly tested for safety.

Deadly vaccines

None of the studies were done with saline placebos as the only placebo, and none had long term follow up, none of the studies look at all health outcomes so they miss the fact that for every one of the vaccines on the childhood schedule, your baby or child is more likely to die if vaccinated than if not. The biggest lie, when it comes to declaring the childhood vaccine schedule as being safe, is that the entire schedule has never been tested for safety and the AAP, the CDC, the medical establishment, health care systems have all failed to report on the findings when comparing their vaccinated to unvaccinated populations.

Vaccinated vs Unvaccinated

When I published the data from the patients born into my practice the findings were shocking. The unvaccinated when compared to the vaccinated were much healthier, less developmental delays, less allergies, eczema and asthma, and less infections of all kinds in the unvaccinated! The Oregon Medical Board response to my publishing this data? Emergency suspension of my license. The AAP response? Remove my board certification. The response of health insurance companies? Loss of all my contracts.

Warning:

Parents, until proper research is done, it would be a reasonable choice to say no thanks to all vaccines, just as we all should say no to tobacco. This is not medical advice and nothing here is intended to diagnose or treat. Consult with your trusted health care professional on all health decisions. Dr. Paul

As expected, there is nothing about this lawsuit from mainstream news outlets. Instead major sources are reporting on the AAP’s lawsuit against HHS over Secretary Kennedy’s changes to the recommended childhood vaccine schedule.

The media has spent decades backing the safety claims of the pharmaceutical industry and health officials. They are not about to start doing authentic coverage that could destroy their established narrative and threaten their lucrative income from pharma advertising.

It’s up to alternative and social media sites to make this an issue. The damage has to stop.

Catherine Austin Fitts: Investment banker and former Assistant Secretary of Housing and Urban Development: We’re poisoning the population. I call it, The Great Poisoning. We’re poisoning the population in multiple ways between the food, the spaying, the injections, and pharmaceuticals.

Please comment, share, restack, subscribe (it’s free)

Luke 8:17: “For there is nothing hidden that will not become visible, and nothing secret that will not be known and come to light“