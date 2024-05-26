Anne’s Substack

Anne’s Substack

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KP Stoller's avatar
KP Stoller
May 27, 2024

Let's call them old refrigerator Dads.

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Maurine Meleck's avatar
Maurine Meleck
May 26, 2024

Nothing new under the sun. But your reporting always top notch.

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