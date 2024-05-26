In case you thought we were way past the blame the parents for autism scenario, it’s still alive and well.

Back in the 1950s and 1960s, it was the “refrigerator mother,” that cold, unfeeling female who was responsible for a child having autism.

Over the past 25 years, we’ve been blaming the parents in lots of different ways.

First of all, there’s whole idea of a genetic link to autism. Two people produced an autistic child because of their defective genes.

Reviving Older dads

Seriously, this is nothing new. There have been studies on older fathers and autistic children for the past 20 years. This is from NBC News in 2006, Study: Autism more likely when dad is older.

Here we go again.

May 26, 2024, Malaysian Reserve: Critical need for doctors to counsel couples on potential genetic burden in offspring of older dads

MANILA, Philippines, May 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — An increasing trend of older fatherhood is potentially creating a global genetic disaster with devastating health consequences for offspring. A major conference of human reproductive health in the Philippines will hear of mounting evidence that paternal ageing is associated with a profound increase in sperm DNA damage that can burden offspring with mutational impacts including schizophrenia, autism and childhood cancers. Speaking at the 2024 Congress of the Asia Pacific Initiative on Reproduction (ASPIRE) in Manila today, Indian fertility specialist, Dr Ameet Patki, said that sperm DNA damage in older men also contributes to an increased risk of pregnancy loss and a decrease in live births. “It is imperative that clinicians advise couples where the man is aged 40 or more that there is an increased risk of adverse health outcomes in offspring, and potentially on future generations,” Dr Patki said. “Over the past 50 years there has been a significant increase in the prevalence of autism spectrum disorders in children and an eight-fold increase in childhood cancers. It is reasonable to assume that advanced paternal age is a contributor to this disturbing global trend. . . . “We know that sperm count, volume and motility decrease with age, but the focus should also be on genomic defects in sperm.” . . .. . “However, the biological clock also ticks for men particularly in terms of sperm DNA fragmentation that occurs exponentially after the age of 40. “Paternal ageing is associated with a profound increase in sperm DNA damage, the appearance of multiple epigenetic changes in the germ line, and an elevated mutational load in the offspring. “The net result of such changes is an increase in the disease burden carried by the male and female progeny of ageing men including autism, attention deficit disorder and schizophrenia. “The impacts of male biological time keeping are entirely different than maternal ageing. “Genetic counselling should be considered for couples with advanced paternal ageing along with testing for sperm DNA fragmentation, particularly in cases of recurrent pregnancy loss.” . . .

You can find lots of research connecting parents to children with autism, mostly the moms.

Over the past 25 years, I’ve read about the link between autism and . . . fat moms, old moms, moms who smoke, moms on anti-depressants, moms who drink, moms who have babies too close together, moms who don’t get enough vitamin D, moms who live too close to freeways.

Of course, these things are only “associated” with autism, not proven at all to cause autism. I’m sure researchers can get lots of grant money to look into these. I like to call all this “autism busywork,” because they make it look like the experts really are trying to understand autism.

It’s a sad truth that no one wants to know what’s causing autism. An honest look into the global autism epidemic would no doubt point to the unchecked, unsafe vaccine schedule. That can never happen.

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