Anne’s Substack

Anne’s Substack

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SoloD's avatar
SoloD
8dEdited

<b>In all of my years of study, I just never expected to witness the complete moral and intellectual collapse of mainstream society, yet here we are—Dr. Toby Rogers</b>

This is the primary issue of our day: at what point are adult humans accountable for noticing the physical condition of the next generation? And if they notice the health is not good that they really have to speak up about it. People are actually terrified of being asked to converse about an unpleasant subject. People are afraid that by so doing they will encounter the police. Yet they are very smug about how much better morally and ethically they are than other people from history....

The young people I communicate with are absolutely certain that vaccines have nothing to do with any matter of ill health in any person, adult or child.

They are pretty much ready, willing and some are able to fight to stop me from asking them how did they come to learn so much about the safety of vaccines.

They get very angry when I ask them: how did you make the decision to inject your baby with vaccines? Did you read? No. Did you listen to testimony? No.

How did you conclude vaccines are the right thing for you or your baby? You shut up or I will kick your ass, they try to say.

They know that vaccines are the greatest invention of medical science and have nothing to do with negative outcomes in children as shown as proof that the baby does not have polio, whooping cough, or the measles.

My doctor told me to do it.

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A long time ago school grades were allocated as a reflection of the sapient:

2.5% think all of the time, A+

2.5% think some of the time, A

2.5% can think but do not do it very much, A-

92.5% are basically automatons - (B - failing) aka: b s dogs

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Jan Neill's avatar
Jan Neill
8d

I live in CA and I know or knew all the persons you speak of. I know I was a major player at one time through various founding non-public school and other endeavors. I was one of the first advocates in my area and helped countless families. I thought it was my calling. It was 24/7 I am older now so much truth I wish I could share here. This is a fact I know personally to be true. If you say vaccines they say "No Science". I said it anyway and I was gaslighted and destroyed my children suffered. Why? you loose all credibility especially with the so called ABA community (which is no longer what it was in the beginning there is no longer quality that their once was). Then there is the state if you say your truth against the culture. Like some sorta group think no one will consider it because in my opinion it goes against the funding subtle but true. To this day I know why they say doesn't make sense. Environmental triggers and not consider vaxx I cannot even fathom on a spiritual side or comprehend it. Just looking at the start of schedules and climb 1988/1989 and we knew or suspected in the early 90's my phone never stopped ringing because I was one of the first in our area. Oh, I wish I could say more....not here...Thank you again Anne you have always shed the light we will never give up on our babies, children and adults still suffering It just makes no sense...

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