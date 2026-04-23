Two years ago, I wrote about the interview of a top autism expert by advocate Jill Escher. That expert was Dr. Walter Zahorodny.

February 2024

At that time, he was sure the increases in autism would continue.

Autism prevalence for 2022—that is for the next surveillance cycle—will be higher than found previously. This is inevitable because autism prevalence has not peaked. Experts will deny any real increase.

In 2024 Zahorodny correctly predicted that the 2025 increase would be brushed off as greater awareness/better diagnosing by health officials. Most likely the next report will mention better awareness and recognition as possible factors bearing on higher estimates.



This is a standard, almost magical Cohen that comes up every time the prevalence estimates are provided. We really don’t understand what’s driving autism prevalence.

More autism

In April 2025, Dr. Zahorodny stood with HHS Secretary Robert Kennedy Jr. when Kennedy announced the latest autism rate increase, one in every 31 children in the US, one in every 19 boys. Kennedy called autism an epidemic affecting more and more children.

At that time Zahorodny was also interviewed on NJ Spotlight about the ever-increasing autism rate.

Autism rates on the rise but what’s the cause?

Interview: Dr. Walter Zahorodny, autism researcher and clinical psychologist at Rutgers University

News anchor Briana Vannozzi focused on the increase in the autism rate, which in New Jersey is one in 29 children. She described the rise as “dramatic,” increasing 375 percent since 2000.

She said that “the cause remains unknown.”

Vannozzi cited RFK Jr’s announcement on the autism rate.

[Kennedy] declared autism is an epidemic and said his office will shift focus to finding environmental factors involved.

Next Vannozzi introduced Dr. Zahorodny pointing out the fact that he has led the CDC sponsored New Jersey autism study for more than 20 years.

Baffled by autism

Zahorodny:

We have very little information about why they’re going up. It’s only clear to me that they are going up, and they went up very significantly over the past 20 years that we’ve been monitoring autism in New Jersey. But we really don’t understand what the causes or factors are there. We’d love to learn those things.

Widespread increases

The rate of autism has increased broadly across all the groups that we look at, across all races, ethnicities, all subgroups of autism, all levels of impairment. It would be wonderful for us to understand what’s driving these things, but we don’t know.

Vannozzi asked him if “better screening, more doctors who are able to identify this, and a broader definition” are the reasons for the increase in autism, as some experts claim.

Zahorodny’s riveting response:

None of the three things you mentioned are true. I wish these experts would tell us what their evidence is. I’m strongly oriented to evidence and data, and I don’t see any data that shows that autism screening has really made a different or that there are other factors related to the definition of autism or the awareness of autism. In fact, when shifted to the DSM-5 definition from the DSM-4 definition of autism, we took a more conservative standard, and in spite of being a more conservative set of criteria, autism still continues to increase. So let’s see the evidence of the other experts. I’d love to learn from them.

Vannozzi asked about the environmental factors affecting autism.

Zahorodny said he thought there would be a shift to researching environmental triggers for autism. He said there’s been “an over-emphasis and over-funding of the genetics only perspective.”

I don’t know how long it will take for us to gain some good answers about the autism prevalence increase, but if we commit ourselves, we’re staking a claim, we’re interested in this area. It’s positive.

Zahorodny was asked about how confident he is that there are environmental factors in autism.

I would say I’m very confident. . . .The missing piece to our understanding of what’s driving autism will be found from environmental factors, not from ecology or sociological factors like better awareness.

All that was a year ago.

Currently we’re in the midst of April, Autism Acceptance Month where we’re being told by news outlets around the country and the experts they interview that there isn’t more autism because it’s all really greater awareness of a disorder that’s always been around.

In fact, we’re learning that autism isn’t a disability at all; it’s just a different way of thinking, part of the larger picture of neurodiversity.

Robert Kennedy Jr. and Walter Zahorodny may be convinced that there is an autism epidemic triggered by factors in the environment, but overwhelmingly, mainstream medicine, including health officials, and the media, disagree.

Examples:

Local news outlets like to cover autism with a cozy chat with an expert, like Dr. Michelle Borenstein Holtzman on PIX 11 in New York City. Autism acceptance month

Holtzman assured the audience that “people are born with it,” and today there’s “more awareness.”

AND in The Orange County Register: Rethinking autism by embracing … pediatric neurodevelopmental neurologist, Dr. Sailaja Golla, said we shouldn’t try to ‘fix’ the child, but support them, and shift from awareness to acceptance.

The truth is, April, Autism Acceptance Month is and has been from its inception a cunning strategy designed to normalize neurologically damaged children and create the illusion that autism has always been around, mostly unrecognized, until the 21st century.

And it has worked!

The numbers mean nothing, since ANY INCREASE IN AUTISM IS NEVER A REAL INCREASE.

Of course this isn’t reality.

The evidence that more and more children can’t function like children have always been expected to function in the past is everywhere.

Over the past nine and a half years I’ve collected news reports on the declining health of children and the slow collapse of education on my site, Loss of Brain Trust. So far, I have almost 12,000 stories.

Taken individually, they’re not too concerning, but as a whole, they are absolute proof that something really bad is happening to kids today.

In England, they can’t build special schools—more specifically, autism schools—fast enough. In the U.S., it’s the endless opening of ABA clinics. And in so many of these stories we’re told about “increased demand” and “more complex needs.”

Everywhere reports reveal that thousands of children are on waitlists just to get an assessment for ADHD/ASD.

Across Ireland and the U.K. they’re trying desperately to mainstream as many autistic children as possible, at the same time teachers warn that they’re not prepared to handle more of these students without additional support.

England has had laws on special education since 1970, and in the U.S., we’ve had IDEA since 1975, so why is this such a problem?

Why are so many disabled children struggling to get the support they need if autistic children have always been here, albeit, labeled something else?

While smiling experts on TV in America tell us we’re doing better diagnosing of autism, over in England, they’re denying any real increase because of “overdiagnosing.”

April 14, 2026, Autism diagnosis: Cases in children skyrocket worldwide as experts warn of ‘harmful implications’

A study published to coincide with Autism Acceptance Month shows that the increase in autism is due to misreading behavior in children and claims that half of those labeled autistic really aren’t on the spectrum.

(It should be pointed that one of the researchers in this study is psychiatrist Dr. Eric Fombonne. He is someone who has testified against parents in Vaccine Court. See the Age of Autism story in 2010, What kind of human being makes money by testifying against disabled children with autism? by Katie Wright, Fombonne, Lord, Leventhal vs. Children with Autism - Age of Autism)

Recently, the Daily Mail in the UK published the piece, Children are being ‘incentivised’ to get ADHD and autism diagnoses as more proof that “common childhood behaviours such as ‘restlessness, distractibility and social withdrawal’ are being medicalised” into disbilities.

Of course it’s not better diagnosing or over diagnosing.

These increases are real, and the people in charge, those trying to cover up the truth, really can’t make the numbers somehow go away, no matter how hard they try.

We’re constantly told how bad things really are, and the expectation is that they’re only going to get worse.

Examples from Loss of Brain Trust:

In Australia, one in every 23 kids has autism, up from one in 25 in 2023.

Scotland has seen a 40 percent increase in special needs students in 20 years.

In Portland, OR, schools are seeing “declining enrollments, rising costs, and escalating student needs.”

In Puerto Rico, one in every 21 four year olds has autism.

In Ontario, Canada, “more than 67,500 children with autism across the province [are] waiting to access funding for core clinical services through the Ontario Autism Program.”

In Cambridgeshire, England 2,300 children are waiting for ASD/ADHD assessments.

In Ireland, one in every 4 children has special needs “primarily driven by growing incidence of ASD diagnoses,” and the country is facing a $690 million overspend in special ed. The “vast majority of special classes. . .92%, cater for autistic children.”

In Storm Lake, IA, the school district is proposing a tax levy to offset a $2 million special ed deficit.

California is seeing an overall drop in school enrollment at the same time special ed numbers are increasing “especially in the early grades.”

In Kansas, schools are shifting money from other areas to fill a $440 million special ed gap.

The local council in Rotherham, England is facing a $7.4 million shortfall in special ed.

In Northern Ireland, over 8,000 children are waiting for an autism assessment.

Florida will now require all teachers to have ASD training.

The local council in Brent, England is adding 202 special needs places for this fall, but they will have a predicted shortfall of over 300 places.

In Massachusetts, 21.1% of public school enrollment is children with special needs.

Lamar, TX has seen the number of autistic children increase from 700 to 1700 in only five years.

Hartford, CT is facing a $52.2M deficit due to special ed and out-of-area transportation costs.

Fresno, CA has declining overall enrollment at the same time they’ve added 1,500 more special ed students since 2022.

In England, “a staggering one in five of all pupils – over 1.7 million – are estimated to have such special educational needs.”

The school district in Plymouth, MA has seen 41% increase in preschool SPED referrals over five years.

In Yonkers, NY, 22 percent of students have special needs, and there’s been a 50 percent increase in special ed costs over the past four years.

In Wausau, WI special ed enrollment has increased almost 30 percent over the last five years.

And CBS New York reported on the lack of services for disabled young adults leaving school. “Still waitlists to get into homes and day programs in both states [New York and New Jersey] keep growing experts say because of rising autism rates and not enough facilities.”

Nothing will ever change

I can easily predict what’s next. There will continue to be denials from everyone in charge. No, there isn’t more autism. No, we don’t know the cause of autism. No, there is no link to vaccines.

We have to keep on pretending, no matter what the autism rate climbs to, that there’s nothing wrong. We will continue to see the high functioning kids with autism on news coverage that make it easy to convince ourselves that kids like this have always been around.

Robert Kennedy Jr. will be vilified whenever he speaks about an epidemic, and Dr. Zahorodny will not be heard from again.

If the powers that be wait long enough, this administration will be over and new people won’t ask the uncomfortable questions.

Questions from Northern Ireland

On April 1st there was a story published about Jon Burrows, an elected official in the Northern Ireland Assembly, who wanted to know why there’s been this costly explosion in special needs students in Northern Ireland.

(Currently, one in every 17 children in Northern Ireland has autism.)

Since 2017-18, expenditure to provide support for children and young people who have, or may have, SEN or a disability has increased from £254m [$336M] in 2017-18 to £544m [$720M] for 2023-24 – an increase of 114% in six years. Mr Burrows told MLAs: “The exponential rise in the numbers of children with additional needs has still not been properly and strategically addressed” by politicians – a rise he said was attributable to “all kinds of reasons that comes at a huge cost”. The UUP boss said the executive “must collectively address” the issue – but that hasn’t happened. Recent figures from the Department of Education say that since 2017-18, the number of children with statements of SEN has risen by 51%, alongside an increase of 25% in children attending special schools.

“And I think it’s a matter that Stormont [Assembly] and the Education Authority and the education department – our society – should actually be asking honest questions about, and that’s not about being... dismissive of things.

These are all legitimate questions, but there’s one question Burrows wouldn’t touch. We won’t talk about vaccines

It’s not about some of the things you’ve heard in America about daft ideas about autism. It’s not about any of that at all.

Burrow’s veiled reference to vaccines causing autism is dismissed out of hand. It can’t be talked about. He can’t even use the word vaccines.

No one wants to know the truth about why our children are so disabled.

Dr. Zahorodny may insist that the increases in autism are real and continuing, but he’s also totally at a lost to explain why it’s happening.

Zahorodny doesn’t seem to want to talk about vaccines either.

Someone should remind Dr. Zahorodny that no one in any position of authority has done what the late Dr. Bernadine Healy, former head of NIH, called for almost 20 years ago.

On September 4, 2008, on CBS News Dr. Healy said this:

This is the time when we have the opportunity to understand whether or not there are susceptible children, perhaps genetically, perhaps they have a metabolic issue, mitochondrial disorder, immunological issue that makes them more susceptible to vaccines plural, or to one particular vaccine, or to a component of vaccine, like mercury. So we now, in these times, have to take another look at the hypothesis, not deny it. . . . Maybe there is a group of individuals or children shouldn’t have a particular vaccine or shouldn’t have vaccines on the same schedule. I do not believe that if we identify the susceptibility group, if we identify the particular risk factor for vaccines, or if we found out that maybe they should be spread out a little longer, I do not believe the public will lose faith in vaccines.

What Dr. Healy asked for was reasonable. It made sense. It could be a way to restore rapidly eroding confidence in the vaccine program. What she didn’t consider was how this would play in the medical community.

IF officials really cared about the health of children, they’d have done what Dr. Healy suggested years ago. Dr. Zahorodny might not be so bewildered by what’s causing the autism epidemic if he focused on the one third of autistic children who, either gradually or suddenly, lose learned skills and regress into autism. He might want to ask parents about what preceded the decline in their children.

And there has never been an officially recognized study of fully vaccinated and never vaccinated children to compare health outcomes.

In congressional testimony last year, attorney Aaron Siri exposed the fact that findings from a vaxxed/unvaxxed study from Henry Ford Health were concealed because of what they revealed about vaccinated children.

See: Hidden Vaccine Study Revealed in U.S. Senate Testimony

Authors of ‘Astonishing’ Study Showing Unvaccinated …

Honestly, no one in charge wants to see evidence of the damage done to a vast multitude of children because of an unchecked, unsafe, liability-free vaccine schedule.

It seems they won’t look because they’re afraid of what they might find, or more likely they already know, and the results are too horrifying to consider.

The 21st century will see the end of the healthy child because we’re doing nothing to honestly address what’s happening. All the lies and cover-up surrounding vaccines and autism must continue no matter sick our children become.

For more on the declining health of children, see:

We Won the War but Lost Our Children’s Health —How birth, feeding and antibiotics have reshaped the infant microbiome — and damaged the health of the next generation by Jane Wills.

In all of my years of study, I just never expected to witness the complete moral and intellectual collapse of mainstream society, yet here we are—Dr. Toby Rogers

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Luke 8:17: “For there is nothing hidden that will not become visible, and nothing secret that will not be known and come to light“