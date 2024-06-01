Anne’s Substack

Anne’s Substack

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KP Stoller's avatar
KP Stoller
Jun 1, 2024

!) Autism, what autism, 2) there is autism but the numbers aren't increasing its better Diagnosis, 3) Ok the numbers are increasing but only because they were always there and we just called it something else.

Well, obviously that insanity can't go on too much longer.... all to protect the vaccine program, which will evaporate when the government falls in the very near future.

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