You might be thinking that it seems we’re always talking about more children with autism, but adult numbers are growing too.

Here is a current article on the subject. When it comes to ADULTS WITH AUTISM, it’s all about neurodiversity and finding oneself.

Of course we’re pretending there are lots of adults with autism out there; they’re just not diagnosed yet.

Actually the typical ADULT WITH AUTISM does not have kind of autism we see in 30 percent of CHILDREN WITH AUTISM.

I doubt if anyone would miss autism in an adult if the person were non-verbal and had regressed into autism as a child. It would be pretty easy to identify an autistic adult if he or she were still in diapers, wandering off, stimming, engaged in echolalia and self-harming.

Instead we’re talking about adults who are employed and live independently. Many are quite accomplished. They may have social interaction issues, but they don’t typically have the autism we see in our kids. These children are the ones who will have an 85 percent unemployment rate as adults.

The next time a famous entertainer or professional athlete announces that they just realized they’re on the spectrum, think of how that marginalizes children with profound autism. Where is that in the autistic adults?

May 31, 2024, StudyFinds: The neurodivergent era? Record number of U.S. adults being tested for autism

When a child is diagnosed with autism, there is a period of mourning for what might have been. It could be likened to Elisabeth Kubler-Ross’s five stages of death and dying: denial, anger, bargaining, depression, and acceptance. When an adult is newly diagnosed with autism, it is likely to be a relief, the steadying of putting a name on a problem, the door to a more fulfilling life, and a kind of catharsis. Life looks clearer, its blurry focus becomes sharp. It’s an identity that fits, that comes with community, which can satisfy a life-long yearning, finally, for a sense of belonging. A peer-reviewed study based on 2020 census data estimated that one in 45 adults in the U.S. are autistic. That’s about 7.5 million people. Unlike autistic children, autistic adults are usually underserved. The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reports that only 21% of adults with disabilities (autism included) are employed. The National Autism Society reported in 2016 that the unemployment rate among autistic adults was as high as 85%. Up to two-thirds of autistic adults have considered suicide, and 35% have attempted to take their own lives. Autism is a developmental disorder that affects communication, social interaction, and behavior. These are some common characteristics of autistic adults. . . Diagnosis in adults Adults are seeking formal autism diagnoses in record numbers. Specialists in autism report that although no formal data on diagnosis rates in adults exist, interest in evaluations is higher than ever. Waiting lists for evaluations can be six months to two years long and cost anywhere from $3,800 to $5,800, according to providers. Insurance coverage varies. Experts say social media seems to be driving this trend. On social media, people are exposed to neurodivergent adults and their experiences and see themselves in those images. . . .

To make the point that more and more autism is nothing to worry about, USA Today published this article.

It’s all about “greater awareness” and “studies show no link.” Those pet phrases haven’t changed in the last 25 years, even though the autism rate never stops increasing.

May 31st, USA Today: No link between National Childhood Vaccine Injury Act, rise in autism rates | Fact check

A May 11 Instagram post shows a graph that depicts a decades-long rise in the rate of autism. The graph's title claims the rate of the condition has increased "277–fold" since 1970. The graph includes a red arrow labeled "1986 National Childhood Vaccine Injury Act," which points to an area on the graph that precedes a sharp rise. "When something increases over 200-fold, it is not accidental," reads the post. "Such significant changes in a short span are intentional."

Nothing to see here; it’s all MORE PUBLIC AWARENESS

The increase in autism rates is a result of changes to diagnostic criteria and more public awareness, an expert said. It isn't related to the National Childhood Vaccine Injury Act, which limited manufacturer liability and created a program to compensate people for injuries caused by vaccines. The reported autism rate in the U.S. has indeed increased in recent decades, rising from 1 in 150 children in 2000 to 1 in 36 children in 2020, according to the Autism and Developmental Disabilities Monitoring Network, a program funded by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The CDC says the explanation for that change isn't easy to pin down. "It is unclear how much this is due to changes to the clinical definition of ASD (autism spectrum disorder), which may include more people than previous definitions, and better efforts to diagnose ASD, which would identify people with ASD who were not previously identified," the agency says in a note accompanying the year-to-year data. "However, a true change in the number of people with ASD is possible and could be due to a combination of factors." Christina Corsello, director of clinical services for the University of North Carolina's TEACCH Autism Program, attributed the growing number of cases to the changing definition and growing awareness.

Doctors are much better at diagnosing

There is much more information about autism available to the public now than in the past, and doctors are more regularly screening children for autism, which all adds up to more children being diagnosed, she said.

Who paid for the studies?

Studies show no link between vaccines, autism USA TODAY has repeatedly debunked the claim that vaccines are somehow linked to autism. Multiple studies have found no link between receiving vaccines and developing autism, according to the CDC.

The agency with oversight over itself

The agency cites its own study that looked at the number of antigens given to children during their first two years of life. It found the number of antigens – the "substances in vaccines that cause the body’s immune system to produce disease-fighting antibodies" – was the same in children with or without autism. In 2014, a meta-analysis of multiple studies determined that "vaccinations are not associated with the development of autism." The post offers no proof of a connection, and the user who made it didn't respond to a request for comment from USA TODAY. It presents data on autism cases back to 1970 in making its claim of a 277-fold increase, but the CDC says there was little awareness or tracking before the 1980s, when the term autism "was used primarily to refer to autistic disorder and was thought to be rare, affecting approximately one in every 2,000 (0.5%) children." The CDC's autism monitoring program didn't start until 2000. Corsello also said there is no link between vaccines and autism. "There's no scientific evidence, and there have been many scientific studies to say that's not the case," she said.

So once again, autism hasn’t increased and vaccines are safe. God is in His heaven and all is right with the world.

And when the official autism rate goes from three percent of U.S. children to 5 percent, where it is currently in Florida and California, we can be assured that officials will be saying saying “no real increase and studies show no link.”

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