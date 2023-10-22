FIRST THE GOOD NEWS

There was a study on autism published in JAMA (Journal of the American Medical Association) on October 2nd. It was all about the discovery that over 30 percent of kids who have an autism diagnosis at age 2 or 3, were no longer considered autistic by the time they were 6.

Fox News said this: https://www.foxnews.com/health/outgrowing-autism-kids-disorder-seems-disappear-age-6-encouraging-study-finds

A significant share of kids with autism tend to "outgrow" the disorder within a few years of diagnosis, a new study has found. Researchers from Boston Children’s Hospital followed 213 children who were diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder (ASD) as toddlers (between 12 and 36 months of age). By the time they were 5 to 7 years old, nearly four out of 10 (37%) of the children no longer met the criteria for an autism diagnosis, according to the Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders….

This study got a lot of coverage in the mainstream news. It was reassuring that maybe the autism numbers weren’t something to worry about after all.

As I’ve said repeatedly, the media loves to downplay the severity of autism and present it as a condition that’s always been around; we just called it something else. They’re especially good at this every April during Autism Awareness Month when we see the “nice” side of autism with children who can talk and interact.

NOW THE BAD NEWS

I keep thinking about the news this past April when the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced the results of their FIRST TIME EVER study on “profound autism.”

April 19, 2023, Autism Science Foundation: CDC Reports Profound Autism Statistics For The First Time https://autismsciencefoundation.org/press_releases/cdc-profound-autism-statistics/

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) today reported 26.7 percent of people with autism spectrum disorder have profound autism. It is the first time this statistic has been reported using CDC-collected data and reflects a growing awareness that “profound autism” is different from the broader “autism spectrum disorder.” … The report found that the percentage of 8-year-old children with profound autism among those with autism was 26.7 percent. Compared with children with non–profound autism, children with profound autism were more likely to be female, from racial and ethnic minority groups, of low socioeconomic status, born preterm or with low birth weight, have self-injurious behaviors, have seizure disorders, and have lower adaptive scores. In 2016, the prevalence of profound autism was 4.6 per 1,000 8-year-olds. … the Lancet Commission estimated that close to 30 percent of the autism population falls into the category of profound autism. …Children with profound autism often require round-the-clock care to assist with daily living activities and to keep them safe from self-injurious behaviors, wandering, and seizures. In her keynote address at the 2022 Autism Europe Congress, Dr. Catherine Lord, the George Tarjan Distinguished Professor of Psychiatry at the Semel Institute of Neuroscience and Human Behavior at the University of California, Los Angeles, reported results of a 30-year long longitudinal study that showed that the outcomes of people with profound autism are drastically different and far worse than the outcomes of those who are higher functioning.

My first reaction to this news: What took them so long to do this?

Autism numbers have been soaring for over 20 years. One would think they could have figured out the percent of profound autism long before this.

This is the kind of research that will be quickly filed away on a shelf and forgotten. Thirty percent of people with autism being on the severe end doesn’t bode well for the future. The findings were probably worse than the CDC expected

The story continued.

“We need to know how many people have profound autism so that we can properly plan for their school and residential needs and improve the services they receive,” said Alison Singer, president of the Autism Science Foundation and co-author of the report. “Their needs are going to be very different than those of an autistic person graduating from Harvard Law School.” Individuals with profound autism are also often excluded from research studies, in favor of higher functioning autistic individuals with higher IQ. “If our children are not included, then the research results don’t apply to them. We need research studies focused on the underlying medical causes of profound autism and interventions targeted at their specific needs, particularly their need to develop communication and language skills and reduce self-injury and aggression,” added Singer.

I was surprised to see Alison Singer calling for studies on “the underlying medical causes of profound autism.” Of course no CDC official would jump on that suggestion.

Long ago health agencies relegated autism’s cause to genetics and perhaps, maybe some unknown environmental trigger, and that trigger would be something the mom could be blamed for.

Official studies associate autism with: OLD MOMS, MOMS WHO MARRY OLD DADS, FAT MOMS, DRINKING MOMS, SMOKING MOMS, MOMS WHO HAVE BABIES TOO CLOSE TOGETHER, MOMS WHO DON’T GET ENOUGH VITAMIN D WHILE PREGNANT, MOMS WHO LIVE TOO CLOSE TO FREEWAYS, and the latest research, PREGNANT MOMS WHO DRINK DIET SODA.

AND if the finding that 30 percent of CHILDREN with autism have “profound autism” isn’t bad enough, advocates for that group tell us that it’s really much worse.

There are many with autism who don’t come under the label of “profound autism, “ yet have very significant needs.

https://www.ncsautism.org/blog//first-of-its-kind-study-finds-nearly-30-of-us-8-year-old-children-with-autism-have-profound-autism

“It is important to note that this 27% includes only a subpopulation most severely impaired by autism,” said Jill Escher, president of the National Council on Severe Autism. “Those with IQs of 50-85, who may have language but little ability to hold an age-appropriate conversation or benefit from regular education, would be excluded from this subpopulation. It is crucial to understand the “non-profound” population discussed in this study in no way means ‘high functioning’.” That said, she added, this data is an essential start for the urgent need to better characterize the needs of the severely impaired autism population to promote stronger research and policymaking.

Which 30 percent will officials concentrate on, the 30 percent who lose their label or the 30 percent with “profound autism” who will need constant and costly support and care for life?

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