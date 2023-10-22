Anne’s Substack

Anne’s Substack

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Maurine Meleck's avatar
Maurine Meleck
Oct 22, 2023

The 30% they write that lose the autism diagnosis a few years later--makes no sense at all. They give no background, no real information on why, how, whatever. Sad, but interesting post.

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